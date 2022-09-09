Read full article on original website
Marion a stroke from two medals
Swansboro golfer Parker Marion came a stroke away from medaling her second straight 3A Coastal Conference match last week. The junior shot a 43 on the front nine of the Morehead City Country Club on Tuesday, Sept. 6, to finish second to the 42 posted by former teammate Nicole Hassi of Croatan. The Bucs finished fourth overall with a combined score of 181.
STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
OCEAN — Gavin Beaupre is glad to be back in the black and gold. The midfielder was part of the state championship soccer team at Croatan as a sophomore but exclusively played club ball as a junior. He has returned to the Cougars for his senior year. “I’ve never...
West cross country collects stellar finishes at Wilmington Beach Blast Nighttime meet
WILMINGTON — West Carteret earned a pair of impressive placings Friday in the Wilmington Beach Blast Nighttime cross country meet. The Patriots took the runner-up spot in the 14-team girls competition, while the boys placed fourth in an 18-team race. The girls scored 103 points to trail only Hoggard...
57th annual Mullet Bucket slated Friday in Beaufort; both teams 2-2, injuries may play a role
CARTERET COUNTY — The 57th annual Mullet Bucket will be held Friday when East Carteret hosts West Carteret for the oldest county high school football rivalry game. Both teams are 2-2 and headed into their bye week. The Mariners are coming off a 53-14 loss to White Oak, and the Patriots suffered a similar outcome with a 49-3 loss to Jacksonville.
Northside hands East its fifth straight loss in four sets; Mariners drop to 2-6 overall in league opener
BEAUFORT — Streaks stayed alive Tuesday in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference volleyball opener between East Carteret and Northside-Pinetown. The Panthers rattled off their eighth straight win, while the Mariners suffered a loss for the fifth match in a row in a 25-14, 17-25, 25-16, 25-12 tilt. “We need...
Croatan looks to bounce back with home game against Beddingfield Friday
OCEAN — The Croatan football team will wrap up its nonconference schedule on Friday when it hosts Beddingfield. The Cougars are coming off a 42-0 defeat to East Duplin on the road, but they’ll face an easier opponent in the Bruins (1-3). Beddingfield is coming off its first win of the season, 34-27 over Ayden-Grifton, but that followed three straight losses by a combined score of 121-30.
East’s Sanchez takes first in league cross country meet, Mariners finish third
YEATESVILLE — William Sanchez captured a victory last week in a 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference cross country meet at Northside-Pinetown. The East Carteret senior hit the line in 17 minutes, 5 seconds to win the 42-runner race by nearly 30 seconds. The Mariners finished third in the four-team competition...
Area Death Notices - Sept. 11, 12 & 13
Larry Perkins, 81, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022.. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charles "David" Cavett, Beaufort. Charles "David" Cavett, 71, of Beaufort, passed away...
Randolph Grady Sr., 93; service September 14
Randolph Oren Grady, Sr., 93, known to everyone as “Grady” of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home. His service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Harkers Island United Methodist Church with Pastor Lee Pittard presiding. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service. Interment, with military honors, will follow at the Willie D. Willis Cemetery on Harkers Island. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Phillip Edwards, 70; incomplete
Phillip Edwards, 70, of Havelock, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Carolina East. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Sue Edmundson, 84; service September 17
Sue Wooten Edmundson, 84, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 9, 2022, following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Her service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 17th, at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort, officiated by Pastor Taylor Mills.
Charles Hutton, 86; incomplete
Charles Hutton, 86, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, September 14, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Drew Walczak, 25; service September 24
Drew Walczak, 25, of Newport, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 24, at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Ken Yearick. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Drew’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Charlie Antwine, 85; service held
Charlie Franklin Antwine, 85, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at home, in his sleep. Charlie was born February 18, 1937, in Kinston, NC to the late Columbus and Gladys Huffman Antwine. A graveside service was held August 29, 2022. He retired after 27 years from the...
Two spectacular mullet blow rounds exit backwaters into ocean
Last week, I introduced the idea of a “mullet blow” where soon-to-be spawning finger mullet and striped mulled leave the warm confines of our backwaters, exiting en masse into the inlets and emerging into the ocean where they take a right turn to the south. This year, we...
Bobby Burroughs, 84; no service
Bobby Breen Burroughs, 84, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. Bobby was born to Boss & Carrie Ethel Burroughs on June 3, 1938, in Little Washington, North Carolina. The family would eventually move and call Havelock, North Carolina home. Being one of 9 children, there were a lot of stories and adventures to hear. Bobby joined the Air Force at the age of 17 to see the world. He was an engine mechanic for many different planes and also a Lifeguard. After his 5 years in military service, he returned to Havelock. In 1960 he saw his “Elizabeth Taylor” singing in the church choir. Eventually they began a courtship and on October 7, 1961, began their adventure together that would take them to 60 years.
Debra Wagoner, 61; service held
Debra Ann Willis Wagoner "Debbie", 61, of Broad Creek peacefully passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Debra was born in Morehead City, NC on November 23, 1960, to James Wilson and Vencia Hunter Willis. She attended West Carteret HS. She worked as a material inspector for Garners Garment factory, a bread maker at Food Lion, and was working for Peppertree as a laundry attendant until she was diagnosed in 2019 and had to retire from working.
Sarah Garner, 27; service held
Sarah Francis Garner, 27, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center, in Greenville. Sarah was a champion horse barrel racer, devoted mother of her children and will be missed by all. A Funeral Service was held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 10,...
Cape Carteret commissioners approve new contract to fix 'deficient' segment of multi-use trail
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night approved a settlement agreement with a company the town said did deficient work on a segment of the Cape Carteret Trail and approved a contract with a new company to complete the job properly. The actions were part of the consent...
