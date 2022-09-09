Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Willow to perform at Walmart skate event Sept. 16
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Willow will perform at the Walmart Free Skate at Cascade Sept. 16. The back-to-school event promises freebies and a $50 Walmart gift card as well as free food, beauty brands such as Rainbow Beauty and AF94 Makeup and more. Willow will perform tracks from her upcoming...
CBS 46
New Midtown project ‘12th & Everything’ to open in 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new project in Midtown will open in 2023. 12th & Everything is an “adaptive reuse” project situated at 1084 Piedmont Ave NE, the current location of the Skate Escape skate shop. The project is designed by the Smallwood firm. The project is spread...
CBS 46
Second Helpings Atlanta, Hello Fresh distribute 500K meals to families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Wednesday, multiple non-profits teamed up to distribute thousands of meals to community members in need in metro Atlanta. Hello Fresh, Second Helpings Atlanta non-profits, and Pratt Industries spent the last year rescuing food from around the community before it was tossed out. All of the food is fresh and hundreds of volunteers helped pack up and distribute the food to families dealing with food insecurity and high inflation costs in and around metro Atlanta.
CBS 46
City of Atlanta celebrates newly renovated affordable housing by the Beltline
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The city of Atlanta is celebrating newly renovated affordable housing on the BeltLine with a ribbon cutting. “Oh, God. It’s a whole different face look, it’s like, ‘Oh! It’s like me with makeup on,’” said Stephanie Kennemore, a resident of Columbia at Capitol View in Adair Park.
CBS 46
Dunkin’ supports Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with Gold Joy donuts
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dunkin’ will support Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with a new donut. Anyone who makes a $2 donation at participating Georgia locations will receive a free Gold Joy donut. 100 percent of the funds raised from the donuts will go to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
CBS 46
Swim Across America comes to Lake Lanier Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Swim Across America fundraiser will come to Lake Lanier Olympic Park Sept. 24. It will be one of 24 events across the nation raising money for cancer research. Swim Across America was started in 1988 and came to Atlanta 10 years ago. Olympic swimmers are...
CBS 46
Group rallies to keep Atlanta Medical Center from closing
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of advocates held a rally Tuesday to demand the Atlanta Medical Center remain open. The Party for Socialism and Liberation gathered outside of the hospital to voice their concerns. “It shows racist disregard for the majority of their patient base, which is Black,” said...
CBS 46
Children’s Museum of Atlanta announces Latinx Heritage Month programming
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Children’s Museum of Atlanta has announced a slew of events celebrating Latinx Heritage Month. Visitors will learn about Latinx history and culture through a variety of activities through daily programs. Some programs will spotlight Colombian artist Ignacio Gómez Jaramillo and Venezuelan zoologist Zuleyma Tang...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Postino opens in Buckhead
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wine gallery Postino opens today in Buckhead! The restaurant occupies a former Blockbuster and pays homage to its former tenant. Rodney Harris went to the restaurant to check out the food and the restaurant’s wall of VHS tapes.
CBS 46
Pickleball Peachtree Classic hits Peachtree City Tennis Center Sept. 15
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A professional pickleball event will come to the Peachtree City Tennis Center Sept. 15. The Peachtree Classic will feature nearly 700 professional and amateur players in one of the South’s largest pickleball events. It will include the fast-growing sport’s top players such as the men’s word No. 1 Ben Johns and his brother Collin in doubles play.
CBS 46
Rally set for Tuesday demanding Atlanta Medical Center remain open
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rally is set for Tuesday to stop the closure of Atlanta Medical Center. The rally, set for 6:30 pm, is being organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation which, according to its website, is calling for the “socialist transformation of society.”. Wellstar informed...
CBS 46
Atlanta legend, rapper T.I. to headline Stockbridge Amphitheater Sept. 16
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta native and rap legend T.I. was announced as a headliner at the Stockbridge Amphitheater concert on Sept. 16. The show will be opened by fellow Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame and rap group Dem Franchise Boyz. The multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning rapper has released 10...
CBS 46
Mariah Carey lists Atlanta-area home for $6.5 million after string of burglaries
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy Award winner Mariah Carey is selling her Atlanta-area mansion for $6.5 million. The home listing, represented by Shanna Bradley of Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International in Atlanta, features nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and four half bathrooms in 12,575 square feet of living space.
CBS 46
Kemp, metro Atlanta leaders to announce $100 million+ to expand Grady
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp, along with DeKalb and Fulton county political leaders, will announce Thursday a cash infusion of more than $100 million to expand bed capacity at Grady Memorial Hospital. The announcement comes after Wellstar Health System announced earlier this month it is closing Atlanta Medical...
CBS 46
Dita Von Teese bringing burlesque show to Tabernacle Jan. 29
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Tabernacle may have begun life as a church, but that won’t stop Dita Von Teese from bringing her burlesque show to the venue Jan. 29. The Glamonatrix show toured 41 overseas cities recently and this is the first time Von Teese will bring the show to North America. The show will tour in New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Atlanta along with many other cities in the United States and Canada.
CBS 46
Although many sad about queen’s passing, others’ feelings are complicated
CBS 46
Red Bull 3x3 Basketball event coming to Atlanta Sept. 17
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Red Bull will bring 3x3 basketball to Atlanta Sept. 17. The Red Bull 3X Qualifier will search for men’s and women’s teams and players worthy of consideration for the USA National Team. 3x3 is played on a half-court with a 10-minute game clock and...
CBS 46
Community rallies to save Little 5 Points Star Bar
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A long-standing dive bar in Little 5 Points has received support from thousands of people worried a redevelopment plan could shut the business down for good. Third & Urban, an Atlanta-based developer, announced plans for a multi-use development at the corner of Moreland and Euclid Avenue....
CBS 46
Atlanta realtor warns of million dollar home scam
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a buzz louder than any bee could make in one of Atlanta’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Realtor Carina Levene discovered a stunning offer for a home in Ansley Park and shared her findings with the woman renting it. “How come I didn’t get the...
CBS 46
Grady Hospital bracing for multi-million-dollar investment after AMC closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grady Memorial Hospital is set to receive a huge one-time special payment later this week, between $100 and 200 million, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the ongoing negotiations. The payment would come from state-allocated dollars and would help stabilize Grady in light of the...
