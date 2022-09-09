Read full article on original website
Authorities investigating the discovery of body at once popular lakeside hangout for Mississippi college students
Authorities are looking for clues to the circumstances behind the death of a man found dead at a once popular lakeside hangout for Ole Miss students. The man’s body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified as that of Jeremy Key, 21, of Memphis, Tenn. and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.
OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body
While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at the state park, who reported seeing a person lying face down in an area known locally as the Ole Miss beach, located just southeast of the main beach at the lower lake.
Former state park closed amid grisly find
ROSEDALE - The former Great River Road State Park was shut down Sunday night by the Mayor of Rosedale. The park no longer falls under the oversight of the State of Mississippi, and the property is now owned by the West Bolivar School District. Witnesses tell The Delta News the...
Police still searching for escaped Ark. convict
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search continues for an Arkansas inmate who escaped from prison last month. Samuel Hartman was serving a life sentence after a jury found him guilty in the rape of a young girl. He escaped while on a work detail, and detectives said he had help escaping. By air, on foot and […]
Panola County Jail Log
This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 5. Mhkia Milton, 67A Alred...
Authorities activate Silver Alert for missing Forrest City woman
FORREST CITY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding 64-year-old Mary Louise Walker. According to reports, Walker was last seen near the ABC School on Dooley St in Forrest City on the morning of August 28. The family states that she has...
Mississippi Highway Patrol Hiring Event
Mississippi Highway Patrol is sponsoring a hiring event in the Mississippi Delta.This is taking place September 24th at 9 a.m. at the Troop D location in Greenwood. They’re looking for people living in the Troop D district. Troop D consists of the following 10 counties: Bolivar, Washinton, Sunflower, Humphreys, Carroll, Leflore, Holmes, Attala, Montgomery and Grenada.
Mississippi sheriff says he expects action soon in case of letter threatening to kill county supervisor
Sheriff Shane Phelps said Tuesday the investigation into the origins of a letter that threatened the life of Panola County Supervisor John Thomas two weeks ago is active, and the concerned public can expect developments in the case soon. “This isn’t CSI,” Phelps said. “These things take time because we...
North Panola High School Homecoming Court
North Panola High School Homecoming celebrations this week include coronation and court presentations, a parade, and tailgating activities all day Saturday.
Missing Tunica teen found
UPDATE: Mashayla Jackson has been found safe, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The MBI has issued a Endangered / Missing Child Alert for Mashayla Jackson. She was last seen on Park Drive in Tunica, […]
Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
10:22 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Performance Food Group, general alarm. 6:35 p.m. – Hwy. 51N, Piggly Wiggly, 61 year old male passed out, sugar dropping. 7:53 a.m. – Martinez St., 63 year old female having diabetic issues. 9:07 a.m. – Panola Ave., area of 1st Stop, automobile...
Former Deputy Warden at Parchman Sentenced to Prison for Assaulting Inmate￼￼
A former deputy warden at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman was sentenced to two years in prison more than six years after being charged with beating an inmate at the prison. Melvin Hilson, 50, was sentenced to 24 months in prison and three years of supervised release for violating...
Man in Custody for Rape Charge
Greenville Police Department takes Larry Stricklin into custody on the charge of Statutory Rape. The incident took place around August 27, 2022 on McAllister Street. He is currently being held at the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility awaiting his initial court appearance.
Queen Elizabeth once owned a small corner of Mississippi, though she never stepped foot in the state
Queen Elizabeth II’s death Thursday at age 96 prompted an outpouring of sorrow around the globe, but few Mississippians knew she once owned a piece of the Magnolia State. Elizabeth, through Courtaulds a British textile company, reportedly owned a portion of a 38,000-acre cotton plantation in Mississippi, beginning in 1968.
Professional eater conquers three food challenges in DeSoto County
Naader Reda can now add DeSoto County to his list of food challenges that he has conquered. Reda, who is a school teacher by day in California and professional eater on weekends, took on three local food challenges over Labor Day weekend - the “Show-stopper” burger at 10th Inning, The Dip’s “Gallon of Ice Cream” challenge in Hernando, and the “Big Mama” team pizza challenge at Italia Pizza Cafe.
A Boycott in Mississippi
Black residents of Indianola, Mississippi, were fed up with decades of separate-and-unequal classrooms. When a white outsider got hired as school superintendent, they decided to take a stand. This week, Joel Anderson tells the story of how their boycott of white businesses transformed the community and captivated the nation. One...
