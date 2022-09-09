ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coahoma County, MS

Magnolia State Live

Authorities investigating the discovery of body at once popular lakeside hangout for Mississippi college students

Authorities are looking for clues to the circumstances behind the death of a man found dead at a once popular lakeside hangout for Ole Miss students. The man’s body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified as that of Jeremy Key, 21, of Memphis, Tenn. and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.
MEMPHIS, TN
hottytoddy.com

OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body

While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
OXFORD, MS
panolian.com

Body found on Ole Miss beach identified

A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at the state park, who reported seeing a person lying face down in an area known locally as the Ole Miss beach, located just southeast of the main beach at the lower lake.
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
deltanews.tv

Former state park closed amid grisly find

ROSEDALE - The former Great River Road State Park was shut down Sunday night by the Mayor of Rosedale. The park no longer falls under the oversight of the State of Mississippi, and the property is now owned by the West Bolivar School District. Witnesses tell The Delta News the...
ROSEDALE, MS
WREG

Police still searching for escaped Ark. convict

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search continues for an Arkansas inmate who escaped from prison last month. Samuel Hartman was serving a life sentence after a jury found him guilty in the rape of a young girl. He escaped while on a work detail, and detectives said he had help escaping. By air, on foot and […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
panolian.com

Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 5. Mhkia Milton, 67A Alred...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Escaped Ark. convict Samuel Hartman still on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search continues for an Arkansas inmate who escaped from prison last month. Samuel Hartman was serving a life sentence after a jury found him guilty in the rape of a young girl. He escaped while on a work detail, and detectives said he had help escaping. By air, on foot and […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
deltadailynews.com

Mississippi Highway Patrol Hiring Event

Mississippi Highway Patrol is sponsoring a hiring event in the Mississippi Delta.This is taking place September 24th at 9 a.m. at the Troop D location in Greenwood. They’re looking for people living in the Troop D district. Troop D consists of the following 10 counties: Bolivar, Washinton, Sunflower, Humphreys, Carroll, Leflore, Holmes, Attala, Montgomery and Grenada.
GREENWOOD, MS
WREG

Missing Tunica teen found

UPDATE: Mashayla Jackson has been found safe, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The MBI has issued a Endangered / Missing Child Alert for Mashayla Jackson. She was last seen on Park Drive in Tunica, […]
TUNICA, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
panolian.com

Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log

10:22 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Performance Food Group, general alarm. 6:35 p.m. – Hwy. 51N, Piggly Wiggly, 61 year old male passed out, sugar dropping. 7:53 a.m. – Martinez St., 63 year old female having diabetic issues. 9:07 a.m. – Panola Ave., area of 1st Stop, automobile...
BATESVILLE, MS
deltadailynews.com

Man in Custody for Rape Charge

Greenville Police Department takes Larry Stricklin into custody on the charge of Statutory Rape. The incident took place around August 27, 2022 on McAllister Street. He is currently being held at the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility awaiting his initial court appearance.
GREENVILLE, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Professional eater conquers three food challenges in DeSoto County

Naader Reda can now add DeSoto County to his list of food challenges that he has conquered. Reda, who is a school teacher by day in California and professional eater on weekends, took on three local food challenges over Labor Day weekend - the “Show-stopper” burger at 10th Inning, The Dip’s “Gallon of Ice Cream” challenge in Hernando, and the “Big Mama” team pizza challenge at Italia Pizza Cafe.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Slate

A Boycott in Mississippi

Black residents of Indianola, Mississippi, were fed up with decades of separate-and-unequal classrooms. When a white outsider got hired as school superintendent, they decided to take a stand. This week, Joel Anderson tells the story of how their boycott of white businesses transformed the community and captivated the nation. One...
INDIANOLA, MS

