ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles to celebrate `Squid Game Day,' on Sept. 17

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EHu9V_0hp45BxL00

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - City officials proclaimed Sept. 17 as ``Squid Game Day'' in Los Angeles during a news briefing today, with Mayor Eric Garcetti, Councilman John Lee and members from the hit Netflix show gathering at City Hall.

The proclamation is part of AAPI LA, a city initiative intended to amplify AAPI community voices.

``Squid Game'' was nominated for 14 Emmy Awards in July and is the first non-English language series to earn a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. It was also the first Korean and first non-English language series to win a Screen Actors Guild Award.

``In Los Angeles, we celebrate art, diversity and the cultural contributions that many creators give not only Los Angeles but the world,'' Garcetti said. ``I'm proud to stand alongside city leaders and the creative industry to uplift the work that comes across the Pacific from our Korean film and television friends, and their many additions to our cultural fabric.''

Lee said that the city was celebrating the show's global reach, and the work of director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who stayed committed to the show's idea for more than a decade.

``But most of all, today we are celebrating the reality that a story, led by a predominantly Korean cast and one that was told in the Korean language, has become one of the world's most watched and well-known series,'' Lee said.

Hwang said that Los Angeles holds a special place in his heart, adding that it was ``truly meaningful'' for the show to have its own day in the city.

``I studied film, lived, learned and experienced so much here, all of which have indeed inspired a huge part of my creative works including Squid Game,'' Hwang said.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seniorresource.com

Best Retirement Cities Near Los Angeles

“Getting away from it all” when you retire is a possibility – even when you live in the sprawling metro complex that is Los Angeles, California. If you’re a retiree considering a move, there are plenty of communities and small towns to choose from. Big city amenities and a small-town feel – get the best of both worlds when you move to one of LA’s suburbs! Here are the best retirement cities near Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
johnnyjet.com

What Travelers Can Learn From LA Shooting of Rapper PnB Rock

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I just came back from a breakfast meeting with a friend who’s in town from Bangkok. We were eating at The Farm of Beverly Hills and I couldn’t help but say, “You know, you really should turn that big shiny ring of yours around because it’s not wise to wear any expensive looking jewelry anywhere in the U.S. these days.” She was surprised and said, “Even during the day? Even around here?” I said, “Yep.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
quikreader.com

Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant

Rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery at a South Los Angeles restaurant where police believe a social media post may have tipped the assailant to his location. Link: abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/wireStory/rapper-pnb-rock-fatally-shot-los-angeles-restaurant-89816296. Source: ABC News: Entertainment. Topics. 200 items. * Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shiftedmag.com

Car Accidents in Los Angeles – Here is What You Need to Know!

Accidents are inevitable in a metropolis of roughly four million people, where driving is the primary mode of mobility. State-by-state and city-by-city differences exist in the laws and processes governing auto accidents. Contacting a car accident lawyer Los Angeles is the most important thing in such a case. This practical guide will address some of your concerns on what to do following a car collision in Los Angeles if you have been involved in one.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Garcetti
NBC Los Angeles

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA

In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
LOS ANGELES, CA
US Magazine

Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

The “Selfish” artist died after a gunman shot him at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles on September 12. The intruder “shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot,” LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz told the Los Angeles Times later that day. The rapper and singer was rushed to the hospital, where he died just before 2 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Game Day#Squid#Creative Works#City Hall#Mayor Eric Garcetti#Aapi La#Non English#Korean
momsla.com

10+ Best Places to Buy Piñatas

Piñatas are a fun activity for a child’s birthday party. But why let the kids have all the fun? Adults like them too! You can find piñatas in every shape and size. And if you can’t find exactly what you’re looking for, some businesses will create a custom piñata for you!
LOS ANGELES, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 11 Best South Pasadena Restaurants

With the almost endless amount of South Pasadena Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Netflix
Maryland Daily Record

Synyster Gates Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Real Name/Full Name Brian Elwin Haner Jr. Birth Place: Long Beach, California, United States. Siblings: McKenna Haner, Brent Haner. Wife/Spouse Name: Michelle DiBenedetto (m. 2010) Kids/Children Name: Nicolangelo and Monroe. Profession: Musician, songwriter, guitarist. Net Worth: $18 Million. Last Updated: September 2022. Synyster Gates, aka Syn, is a prominent musician...
LONG BEACH, CA
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

This might be the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Los Angeles right now

One of the most popular Mexican bakeries in Los Angeles is expanding its menu to include savories for lunch and dinner. Here is a look at the new menu at La Monarca Bakery and why you might be thinking of them for more than just Pan Dulce. Read all the way to the end for my ultimate favorites.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

20 Incredibly Delicious Things To Eat In Los Angeles

The BECA (bacon, egg, cheese and avo) with everything from Belle’s Bagels, Highland Park. Ube coconut soft serve pie from Magpie’s Highland Park. Korean BBQ at Kang Ho-Dong BaekJeong, San Gabriel Valley. DK’s Donuts, Santa Monica. Salsiccia E Broccoli ($7.90) – Eataly, Century City. Salmon kabob...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy