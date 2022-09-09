Steve Jobs' daughter claims iPhone 14 isn’t a new model at all

In an Instagram story posted this week, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ 24-year-old daughter Eve Jobs joked that the new iPhone 14 set to debut later this month isn’t a new model at all.

Her post – which was shared by Business Insider – featured a meme of a man holding a shirt that looks exactly the same as the one he is wearing.

“Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple's announcement today,” said the meme.

Jobs founded Apple with Steve Wozniak in the 1970s and in 2007, the company launched the first iPhone . When Jobs passed away at age 56 due to complications from a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor, current Apple CEO Tim Cook took over the technology company.

Eve is the youngest of four children Jobs had with Laurene Powell Jobs. She is a Stanford University graduate, equestrian and model.

“A spokesperson for Apple did not respond to a request for comment from Insider ahead of publication,” regarding her implication about the new iPhone model.

According to promotional information about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus released by Apple this week, the devices will have “longest battery life ever,” and feature a new emergency SOS service that operates via satellite, improvements to low‑light photos and bigger screens than their predecessors.

Tom’s Guide noted that “at first glance, the iPhone 14 looks pretty much identical to the iPhone 13.”

However, the outlet said that upgrades in the new phones include a bigger and brighter main camera sensor and a “Crash Detection” safety feature as well as “a slightly more powerful version of Apple's A15 Bionic chipset.”

According to CNN , “the base iPhone 14 has the same exact processor as the iPhone 13 range, so you won’t see a big bump in performance,” and the iPhone 13 Pro already has some key features such as a ProMotion display for smooth scrolling, Cinematic video for movie-quality shots, a durable Ceramic Shield display and 5G support.

“If you bought an iPhone last year, you’ll be in good shape for at least another few years,” CNN concluded.

It also reported that the iPhone 14 Plus featuring a big 6.7-inch display will replace “the smaller Mini variation we’ve gotten for the last few years.” The regular iPhone’s screen is 6.1-inches.

Prices for the new phones start at $799, while the iPhone 13 price is down to $699 with the rollout of the new models. The iPhone 14 is set to be released Sept. 17 and the iPhone Plus is set to be released Oct. 7.