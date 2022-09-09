Read full article on original website
'Willow' Trailer Breakdown: The Magical Cult Classic Returns
Since Prime Video has The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Netflix has The Witcher, and HBO has House of the Dragon, it was only a matter of time before Disney+ entered the high fantasy streaming competition. This fall will see the debut of Willow, the long-anticipated sequel series to the 1988 film of the same name. Although the original Willow was met with a mixed response when it first debuted in theaters, there’s been a strong cult affinity for George Lucas’ fantasy adventure. Rumors about a potential follow-up have persisted for years.
'Captain America: New World Order's Director Reveals When Filming Begins
With SDCC and D23 in the rearview mirror, Marvel fans are clamoring for new details about their most anticipated Phase 5 projects. During the Marvel Studios Showcase panel this weekend, Marvel's president Kevin Fiege rolled out a handful of cast announcements, including the upcoming Thunderbolts team-up and the cast joining Anthony Mackie in the fourth Captain America movie—Captain America: New World Order—which will see Mackie's first feature-length flight as Captain America, following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Solder. In the press line following the panel, Collider's own Christina Raddish caught up with the film's director Julius Onah to chat about the film and get one of the most pressing questions answered. When will Captain America: New World Order start filming?
Jennifer Coolidge Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series | Emmys 2022
Jennifer Coolidge has won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, which were handed out on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Also competing in the category were fellow nominees Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, and...
Who Is Jack Russell, the Mysterious Character in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
The first official trailer for Werewolf by Night made its debut during the D23 Expo, serving as a homage to classic horror films and marking Michael Giacchino's directorial debut. It also marks the expansion of the supernatural side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Blade reboot also dipping into the realm of goblins and ghouls. It's rather fitting for Werewolf by Night to be the MCU project that delves more into mysticism, as Jack Russell has a connection to many mystical Marvel characters.
How Ti West Nailed Found Footage Horror With 'The Sacrament'
Upon making one of the most terrifying segments in the V/H/S franchise, “Second Honeymoon,” Ti West had already proven himself gifted in directing found footage. His segment was relentlessly eerie in its calculated restraint and helped further emphasize how the act of simply sleeping can be so damn terrifying. Here’s looking at you, Paranormal Activity. West, however, solidified his talent in found footage a year later with The Sacrament. Found footage usually relies heavily on the extremely controlled perspective given to audiences through either one hand-held camera, a number of strategically placed static cameras, or a combination of the two. Unlike more traditionally shot horror films, the audience is positioned completely at the mercy of whatever the characters are able to capture in their (often last) moments of utter terror. For these reasons, the sub-genre is ripe for depicting supernatural scares but is often underutilized when it comes to emphasizing how the actions of other people can be just as horrific as even the strongest demonic entity.
'Werewolf by Night': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Marvel already has an incredibly impressive slate of film and television series ahead of them in the remaining entries into the new Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ranging from the return of Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever all the way to the next major ensemble event film with Avengers: Secret Wars (2025), it's shocking that the MCU can still pack in any more new characters or ideas. Yet, they still are, and at their showcase presence at this year's annual D23 Expo, studio head Kevin Feige took the stage to finally reveal a secretive new project.
'The People's Joker' Pulled From Toronto Film Festival After One Screening
After having a single screening at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, the comedy film The People’s Joker was pulled from the event’s programming. The movie by director Vera Drew (Who Is America) told a different origin story for the world-famous Batman villain, much like Warner Bros. did with 2019’s Joker. In this universe, however, the title character has a queer identity. In its synopsis, the movie made it clear that it was “completely” unlicensed by DC Comics and Warner Bros., and if the movie wasn’t on either company’s radar so far, after the premiere event, it certainly is.
How to Watch ‘War of the Worlds’ Season 3
After two successful seasons, the highly acclaimed sci-fi series, War of the Worlds, is returning this fall. A re-imagination of the eponymous classic, the series is set in contemporary Britain and France but builds on the same premise. The series is created and written by Howard Overman, who is best known for his earlier projects like the BAFTA-winning series, Misfits.
MCU's Thunderbolts: What Were the Anti-Heroes Up to the Last Time We Saw Them?
The Thunderbolts finally became MCU official when it was announced by Kevin Feige during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con last July, sparking up speculations about who will be the lucky characters on the team. But it was during the recent D23 Expo when fans got confirmation on who exactly will be part of the mischievous group, and they are sure to cause a lot of chaos in the MCU.
How 'Hey Arnold!' Has Remained a Beloved Animated Classic
In Season 1, Episode 8 of Craig Bartlett’s Hey Arnold!, our titular character Arnold (voiced by Toran Caudell for season one, which features most of the episodes mentioned here) is determined to achieve 4th grade glory by way of “The List:” a legendary document passed from kid generation to kid generation, comprising everything a kid needs to do to have the perfect Saturday. The list is filled with all the classics from waking up to eat the sugariest cereal while watching cartoons to riding your bike down the tallest hill in the neighborhood. Why wouldn’t Arnold be excited and ready to take on such a challenge?
10 Best Love Interests of Dick Grayson's Nightwing, The First Robin
Batman has certainly had his fair share of love interests, but his first Robin, Dick Grayson, gives him a run for his money. After dropping the Robin identity and leaving Gotham for Blüdhaven, he took up the mantle of Nightwing. As a solo act, Grayson became quite the heartthrob across DC Comics.
‘Indiana Jones 5’: Why Sallah Is the Franchise's Good Luck Charm
For someone who often wants to work alone, Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones (Harrison Ford) seems to have friends all around the globe. There's the pilot Jock (Fred Sorenson) who helped him escape the Hovitos, then there's of course his kid sidekick, Short Round (Key Huy Quan), in Temple of Doom (1984), and who could possibly forget his delightful museum companion Marcus Brody (Denholm Elliott)? However, as great as those allies are, there really is only one person who could truly be considered Indy's best friend.
From 'The Wire' to 'Game of Thrones': 9 TV Characters We Wish Hadn't Left Their Shows So Soon
It's a sad fact of TV watching that your favorite character may not be there for a show's entire run. Like people in real life, TV characters are mortal, and their demises can lead to higher stakes and more drama for the show they leave behind. Sometimes, they get off lighter and will be written out of the show in a way that spares them their lives. But in this instance, the result is the same for the viewer: a character they may like has vanished from the TV show they once belonged to, and storylines continue without them, for better or worse.
'Stargirl' Season 3: Why Joel McHale's Return as Starman Elevates the Show
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of Stargirl.Season 3 of the CW's Arrowverse-adjacent ensemble supe saga Stargirl has not only expanded the scope of the JSA but also followed through on the long-teased, full-time addition of Sylvester Pemberton, otherwise known as Starman, played by Joel McHale. Though there is initially a mutual warm welcome to the Dugan-Whitmore home, things start to turn sour when Sylvester begins to seek revenge on former members of the ISA. This, coupled with Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and Pat (Luke Wilson)’s immense respect for Sylvester, creates a new set of thematic layers that elevates Stargirl's continually evolving analysis of the definition of “good” and “evil.”
Larry Hama's 'G.I. Joe' Run Comes to an End With Final Recording-Breaking IDW Cover [Exclusive]
IDW Entertainment shared with Collider today some exciting and bittersweet news. Fans of the long-running G.I. Joe comic book saga can look forward to a legendary treat. After a 40-year run that spanned across two different publishing houses, the franchise will come to an end with G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero! #300. Written, as always, by Larry Hama, the final issue of the comic book saga will send the G.I. Joes out with a bang: The cover image, which Collider can now show you, is set to be a record-breaking wraparound art that features no less than 313 (!) named characters that populated the stories across the years.
'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' Taps 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Jeff Loveness to Write
It looks like the fifth Avengers film has found its writer. It was announced today by Deadline that Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania scribe Jeff Loveness has been tapped to write the film, titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is set to release in 2025. As the title suggests, the...
'Goodnight Mommy' Images Show an Unsettling Naomi Watts in Horror Movie Remake
Matt Sobel's unsettling remake of the Austrian horror film Goodnight Mommy is gearing up for its Amazon Prime Video premiere on September 16. Ahead of its streaming debut, we have an official gallery of stills to share showcasing Cameron (The Boys) and Nicholas Crovetti's (Big Little Lies) growing suspicions that the woman under those bandages claiming to be their mother may not be who she says she is. The photos give us a sneak peek at the supporting characters, as well as an intimate glimpse at Naomi Watt's starring role as the psychologically unnerving Mother.
'The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist' Trailer Shows the Other Side of the Notorious Scandal
If you were a budding true crime fan in 2008 and 2009, then you were most likely following one of the craziest scandals of the decade which affectionately became known as “The Bling Ring.” Although Hollywood has gotten their hands on the story, with Sofia Coppola helming the masterpiece that was 2013’s The Bling Ring which boasted an all star lineup of Emma Watson, Taissa Farmiga, Katie Chang, Israel Broussard, and Claire Julien, a new Netflix series promises to tell the story like we’ve never heard it before - from the side of the convicted thieves. The streamer’s upcoming docuseries, titled The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist will hit the platform on September 21, and a trailer released today promises that it will absolutely deliver.
Jennifer Tilly Is Counting Down the Days Until 'Chucky' Season 2 in New Image
Jennifer Tilly is hitting us with another bombshell look as she, like many of us, is counting down the days until the premiere of the second season of SYFY and USA Network’s Chucky. In a photo shared to the actress’ Twitter account, Tilly strikes a sultry pose while decked out in an outfit straight from Tiffany Valentine’s — or her own — closet.
'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Sequel Gets Title and Release Date
Fans of the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been waiting for years, including a delay, for the release of the sequel to the beloved open-world title. Nintendo has released a new trailer for the highly anticipated follow-up which also included the game's official name, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as well as its new release date of May 12, 2023.
