Read full article on original website
Related
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
The GameCube Puzzle Platformer You Likely Never Played
The Gamecube might not be the Nintendo console that stands above the rest, but it does have its positives. With massive titles like "Super Smash Bros. Melee" and hidden gems like "I-Ninja," the Gamecube had a lot to offer at the time. In fact, there were some games that took hundreds of hours to beat on the Gamecube, which is longer than many games that have been released 20 years later.
Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition: What's Included?
The Nintendo Direct held on September 13 announced a lot of major titles coming to the Switch. "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" trailer may have been the headline for a lot of fans, but the next mainline game in the "Fire Emblem" franchise after "Three Houses" was also announced and it also generated quite a lot of excitement.
The Entire Splatoon Timeline Explained
On its surface, "Splatoon" is Nintendo's family-friendly take on a multiplayer shooter. Rather than shooting bullets, players spew paint out of super soakers. Instead of focusing on killing other players, matches are won by whichever team has the highest percentage of a map covered in its ink. It also features a fun and cartoony graphical style that makes it more appealing to players of all ages. Whether players are trying to climb up the competitive ladder or are taking place in a debate of whether ketchup or mustard is better, the game features all levels of play.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nier Automata's Infamous Hoax Level Is Now Real
Platinum Games' "Nier: Automata" is a unique game with a devoted fanbase that's still active to this day, years after the game's release. And it's easy to see why so many gamers hold "Nier: Automata" so close to their heart. "Nier" Automata" features fast-paced combat, dozens of different story endings, and no shortage of secrets (per The Gamer). The game has so many secrets that players were still discovering new ones years after the game's release. For example, just last year, one savvy user reverse-engineered the game to find a cheat code that sends the player to the final boss. After its discovery, many believed every secret in "Nier: Automata" was now found (via YouTube).
Splatoon 3: How To Unlock The Catalog
After years of anticipation, "Splatoon 3" is finally here and fans and critics are loving it. The latest entry in the third-person shooter series improves on what came before and introduces some fun, new game modes to try. Between a multiplayer experience that's better than ever and a single player campaign that offers a short but sweet challenge and interesting story, fans will have plenty to do in Splatsville.
How To Turn Off Splatoon 3's Motion Controls
"Splatoon 3" is part of what some have already called the best year ever for Nintendo fans in recent times. After five years, Nintendo's paint-based shooter series is finally seeing its newest addition, and early reactions from critics and fans have all said that it's pretty awesome. While Nintendo had to crack down on cheaters before the game was released, it's still an exciting time for "Splatoon" fans.
The 30 Best Nintendo 64 Games Of All Time Ranked
Nintendo is an undisputed juggernaut in the world of gaming, having held down the fort in the home console market for well over three decades at this point. From the early days of the firing up the Nintendo Entertainment Center in the living to the modern era of taking your Switch everywhere you go, Nintendo has made consoles that appeal to gamers' needs and hit them with warm feelings of nostalgia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Splatoon 3: The 2 Best And 2 Worst Weapons
"Splatoon 3" is out, and critics are raving about its combat and competitive multiplayer. Fans are diving into the ink-filled world of Splatsville, battling each other to rise through the ranks and level up. With Nintendo already cracking down on "Splatoon 3" cheaters, the title is shaping up to be an exciting, fair, and challenging experience.
The Real Reason Amazon Canceled Its Lord Of The Rings MMO
In 2019, it was announced that the then-Amazon Game Studios was working on a "Lord of the Rings" MMO game. At the time, the video game studio hadn't yet cut its teeth on any notable projects, but since then, Amazon Games has become a legitimate force within the industry. It's the studio behind a few other popular MMOs like "Lost Ark" and "New World." Despite proving itself a capable studio with these releases, Amazon Games chose not to pursue the "Lord of the Rings" MMO and It was ultimately axed in 2021. The reason for the game's cancellation has never been publicly disclosed or discussed by Amazon — until now.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Metal: Hellsinger?
"Metal: Hellsinger," the new "Doom"-inspired first-person shooter rhythm game from The Outsiders, is set to release on September 15 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. Before the game launches, critics have been saying what they think about the game and diving into its intense gameplay and heavy soundtrack. Since "Metal: Hellsinger" is focused on racking up high scores on smaller levels, fans may be wondering how much content to expect on launch day.
The Real Reason Xbox's Logo Is Green
In more than twenty years since its original iteration, the Xbox has gone through some tumultuous transformations. It started out as an underrated console and carried this reputation to the Xbox 360 before turning into one of Microsoft biggest missteps with the Xbox One. The more recent Series X|S might be doing much better, with a positive critical reception, but has still suffered from being outpaced by the Playstation in some major ways.
The Truth About The Worst-Selling Kirby Game Of All Time
Kirby is perhaps one of the most iconic video game characters of all time, with the little guy even earning a Grammy. It's hard to believe that Kirby almost didn't become video game character, especially given how beloved he is among fans. That doesn't mean every single Kirby game has been a hit, however. One Kirby game in particular, "Kirby Mass Attack," didn't quite meet expectations, selling a mere 1.06 million copies, according to an official Nintendo financial briefing. This is a far cry from the highest-selling Kirby title, "Kirby's Dream Land," which sold a whopping 5.13 million copies (per Nintendo Wire).
Why Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Auto Battles Are A Major Development For The Series
Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have released a bunch of new information about the upcoming "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet." The next mainline entries in the "Pokémon" series are set to introduce a ton of new features, like the ability to tackle gyms in any order. It's also set to introduce the internet's new favorite Pokémon, LeChonk. Additionally, a new feature announced by the Pokémon Company will let your Pokémon run off and battle all on their own.
How To Get A Bigger Locker In Splatoon 3
"Splatoon 3" has exceeded all expectations. Early reactions were unanimous in praising Nintendo's third-person shooter series for retaining its core elements while expanding on the gameplay to make its world feel fun and engaging. One of the features Nintendo added to "Splatoon 3" is the Locker Room, which holds way more potential than may initially seem obvious.
The SNES Action RPG You Likely Never Played
The Super Nintendo hit shelves in North America in 1991, and many gamers who owned one are likely to remember it fondly. The follow-up to the original Nintendo Entertainment System was a hit with fans and had no shortage of great games to play; in fact, some of Nintendo's biggest franchises produced stellar hits on the console (per VentureBeat). From the best-selling SNES game of all time: "Super Mario World," to a host of other classics that fans hope will come to Nintendo Switch Online, there's a long list of great SNES games that are bound to fill some gamers with nostalgia.
Overwatch 2 Battle Pass Makes Fans' Stomachs Drop
"Overwatch 2" hasn't been released yet, but there's already trouble brewing on the horizon for the sequel. Apart from the terrible news that the game was being delayed, fans have been seeing red over the graphical quality in "Overwatch 2" on top of a backlash sparked in response to a streamer promotion. Altogether, it seems that "Overwatch 2" may be imploding before it even officially releases, and yet another controversy emerged this week.
Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Plans Didn't Get The Reaction CDPR Hoped For
"Cyberpunk 2077" has come a long way. When CD Projekt Red's action RPG hit shelves back in 2020, it was a buggy mess that disappointed almost everyone that downloaded it. But slowly but surely, CD Projekt Red has rolled out fixes and free DLC content in an effort to make the up-to-date version of "Cyberpunk 2077" closer to the game fans expected on launch day. But that's not all. The world of "Cyberpunk 2077" is also being expanded via a Netflix animated series and the game's first full expansion.
The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom's Title Has Fans Divided
The title of the sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" was revealed at the end of the Sept. 13, 2022 Nintendo Direct broadcast. Subtitled "Tears of the Kingdom," the upcoming game's newest teaser showed off graphical improvements, new mechanics (including what appears to be a rideable glider), as well as a release date of May 12, 2023. While the trailer has certainly stirred up the "Zelda" fanbase, some details that have fans questioning the new game – in particular, how to pronounce the first word of the title, and what that could mean for the game.
Nintendo Just Made The Switch Expansion Pack Announcements Fans Have Been Waiting For
The Nintendo Direct event dropped tons of exciting announcements for owners of the Nintendo Switch. Several big announcements have been made, including a "Final Fantasy: Crisis Core" remaster, cloud versions of several "Resident Evil" titles, and even a port of the highly acclaimed "Sifu" all coming to the Nintendo Switch in the near future. But one of the biggest announcements involved titles that Nintendo will soon be adding to its Online Expansion Pack.
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0