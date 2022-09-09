Read full article on original website
George Klein, 84, of Sheldon
Funeral services for 84-year-old George Klein of Sheldon will be Friday, September 16th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ashton with burial at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Sheldon is in charge...
Dan Stall, 65, of Palmer
Memorial services for 65-year-old Dan Stall of Palmer will be Friday, September 16th, at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Palmer with burial at Palmer Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be Friday from 1-3 p.m. at the church. Powers Funeral Home in Palmer is in charge of...
Kenneth Ricklefs, 90, of Spencer Formerly of Ayrshire
Services for 90-year-old Kenneth Ricklefs of Spencer, formerly of Ayrshire, will be Thursday, September 15th, at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Spencer with burial at Silver Lake Cemetery in Ayrshire. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is...
Robert Wentzel, 89, of Pocahontas
A Memorial Mass for 89-year-old Robert Wentzel of Pocahontas will be Thursday, September 15th, at 10:30 a.m. at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the church. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is in charge of...
Virgil Behrendsen, 94, of Pocahontas
Services for 94-year-old Virgil Behrendsen of Pocahontas will be Saturday, September 17th at 11 AM at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:30 AM to 11 AM. Powers Funeral Home of Pocahontas is in charge of arrangements.
Rhonda Swanson Wenck, 72, of Lake Forest, California Formerly of Ayshire
Services for 72-year-old Rhonda Swanson Wenck of Lake Forecast, California, formerly of Ayrshire, will be Saturday, September 17th, at 1 p.m. at Hope Reformed Church in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday starting at 11:30 until the time of the service at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral...
Sara Koepp, 86, of Milford
Memorial services for 86-year-old Sara Koepp of Milford will be Saturday, September 17th, at 11 a.m. at Schuchert-Lentz Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Schuchert Lentz Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Avera Holy Family Hospital Foundation Hosting Food To Fork Fundraiser
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The Avera Holy Family Hospital Foundation in Estherville is hosting a Farm to Fork dinner and fundraiser later this week, the first of its kind event for healthcare facility in nearly three years. Board member Cheryl Sherry tells KICD News the event on September 17th at...
Two Semis Collide On Highway 18 in Clay County
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Two semi drivers escaped injury when their rigs collided on highway 18 shortly before 9 Monday morning. The section of highway West of the Spencer North Y was closed for a couple of hours while the wreck was cleaned up. 29 year old Keith Thompson...
Storm Lake Bond Vote Scheduled For Tuesday
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Residents within the Storm Lake Community School District will go to the polls tomorrow to decide whether or not to approve the second phase of construction on the the Early Elementary building that held classes earlier this year. Superintendent Dr. Stacey Cole tells KICD NEWS...
Storm Lake Residents Overwhemingly Approve Bond Vote; HMS and ELC Pass PPEL
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– It appears that the second phase of construction on the Early Elementary building for Storm Lake Community Schools is a go after voters within the district overwhemingly approved a bond vote on Tuesday. Unofficial results released Tuesday evening show the measure passing with 665 ballots...
Pocahontas County Officials Holding Public Meetings To Encourage Making EMS Essential Service
Laurens, IA (KICD)– A series of public meetings is underway in Pocahontas County to encourage residents to vote in favor of a measure in November that will make additional funding available for Emergency Medical Services. The first of these town hall style meetings was held Tuesday in Laurens where...
Voters Approve Consolidation of Algona and Lu Verne School Districts
Algona, IA (KICD)– Voters in part of North Central Iowa have given the approval for two Kossuth County school districts to become one. The vote held on Tuesday resulted in 470 yes votes and 53 no between the two districts with the merger taking effect next July. This process...
Iowa Insurance Division Beginning Claims Process Against Former Emmetsburg Funeral Home
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Insurance Division is beginning the claims process to reimburse customers who had prepaid for services from an Emmetsburg funeral home. A district court ruling approved the request to process the claims against Andrew Joyce of the Joyce Funeral Home. The IID says its investigation...
City Looking To Move Forward With Development of Land Near North Y
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is ready to move ahead with the initial stages of development on a piece of recently purchased land on the north end of town. The City Council unanimously agreed to contract with Kruse, Cate and Nelson for the first stages that engineer Jim Thiesse says would likely be split into two parts, underground work and paving.
Parents In NW Iowa School District Call For Superintendent’s Removal
(Pocahontas, IA) — The school board in the Pocahontas Area Community School District has taken no action following the submission of petitions bearing 230 signatures calling for the removal of the superintendent. Several people showed up to speak at Monday’s meeting – most calling for the dismissal of Superintendent Joe Kramer. Board President Paul Berte told the crowd a petition isn’t a vehicle to challenge board employment decisions or work assignments, but people were allowed to speak on the subject. A former school board member says every annual review when he was serving there was positive about Kramer’s performance.
