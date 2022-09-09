ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California celebrates its birthday of joining the United States

By Matthew Nobert
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Q0tV_0hp44zc600

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — It was on Sept. 9, 1850 that California joined the Union as the 31st state. This Friday, the Golden State celebrates its 172nd birthday as a state.

In early 1848, Mexico and the United States ended the Mexican War, which led to Mexico ceding its most northwestern territory to the United States.

Congress then took up consideration of the newly acquired territory, which included parts of other southwestern states. Two years later, California was admitted as the 31st state.

Sept. 9 is observed across the state and different state departments in various ways, including the California State Parks observing Admission Day, with free entry to most state parks and monuments.

California trivia

It is theorized that California got its name from one of the oldest surviving major pieces of French literature, La Chanson de Roland, which translates to The Song of Roland.

When it was still part of Mexico, California’s capital was Monterey. Its first capital as part of the U. S. was San Jose before it was moved to Vallejo, Benicia and finally Sacramento.

Sacramento had been a long-standing town due to the establishment of Sutter’s Fort in 1846 and the discovery of gold in the nearby foothills in 1849.

However, Sacramento would prove to be extremely prone to flooding, and this led to massive changes in the Capital City’s design and even forced the state legislature to convene in San Francisco for a short time.

California started as a state with 27 counties, including Butte County, Sacramento County, San Francisco County, Sutter County, and Yolo County.

One of the largest counties was Mariposa County which was later divided into Fresno, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Madera, Merced, Mono, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo and Tulare Counties.

California also has the distinction of creating the nation’s first state park and being the state to create the nation’s first environmental law, due to mining.

More stories about California history

A huge geographical error led to naming California after a mythical Black queen A revolt, a now-extinct bear and the Lone Star State inspired California’s flag Yosemite, the United States’ first state park The ‘Moon Tree’ at Capitol Park is a monument to a US Forest Service smokejumper A single disaster once wiped out a quarter of California properties and spurred major changes to the capital The nation’s first environmental law resulted from destructive California mining operations What was happening in California when the United States declared Independence What are some of Sacramento’s oldest buildings? Sacramento County was one of the original counties when California became a state

Happy birthday, California!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno bishop ‘saddened’ by Newsom’s new website

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Bishop Joseph Brennan urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to “fight for women” in response to the unveiling of a state-funded abortion website. The State of California launched the site on Tuesday to provide information on abortions for those inside and outside the state. This comes almost three months after the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

California launches new website dedicated to abortion access

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California launched a new website for those who are seeking abortion access in the state.  The newly launched website, abortion.ca.gov, is aimed at providing Californians and residents of other states with information about how, where and when to access abortion services in California. According to a press release, the website includes […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Independence, CA
City
Vallejo, CA
City
Madera, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Benicia, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Merced, CA
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Local
California Government
City
Monterey, CA
City
Fresno, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What La Ñina means to Central Valley farmers

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says that there is a 91% chance La Ñina will happen this year from September to November. But what is La Ñina – and what does that mean for the San Joaquin Valley? NOAA describes La Ñina as when the trade winds […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Active shooter hoaxes prompt lockdowns at 4 California high schools; no threats found

Lancaster High School was among several California schools evacuated Wednesday after reports of a person with a gun on campus – reports that were later deemed hoaxes. Lancaster High, located at 44701 32nd Street, was placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a large police presence, including armored vehicles. Law enforcement […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California State Parks#Us Forest Service#Legislature#Union#Congress#French#La Chanson De Roland
YourCentralValley.com

License plate shapes the next generation of farmers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A partnership between two California agencies is selling specialized license plates and giving money to future farmers. The partnership is between the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and the Califonia DMV. The California Agriculture Special Interest License Plate was established in 2013 to help generate funding for programs teaching the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Aaron Rodgers rips California COVID rules, says state is ‘going to s—‘

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers slammed California’s COVID-19 restrictions in a podcast released Sunday, saying the state is “going to shit.”  In an episode of “Club Random with Bill Maher” released on Sunday, Rodgers lamented the changes in his home state, where he still reportedly owns a home. “State’s going to shit, but […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
YourCentralValley.com

Electric trucks getting help charging in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Charging stations for a new fleet of electric vehicles to carry goods from one of the busiest ports in the country are being set up in Southern California. Electrify America announced Tuesday that it plans to build 30 charging stations with “the fastest charging speeds available today.” The company will use […]
LONG BEACH, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman accused of making death threats against judge in Trump documents case

Federal authorities have arrested a Texas woman who they say made death threats against the Florida judge overseeing a court battle between former President Trump and the Department of Justice over documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence. Tiffani Shea Gish was charged with influencing a federal official by threat and interstate communications with the threat […]
FLORIDA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

State ends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement for workers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is ending COVID-19 policies that required weekly testing for unvaccinated individuals in high-risk workplaces and schools. According to information released by CDPH, healthcare facilities, other congregate settings, and schools will no longer be required to administer weekly COVID-19 to unvaccinated or under-vaccinated workers. The […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Californians can now access 24/7 free tutoring

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The State Library provides live, 24/7 online tutoring and help with homework in every K-12 subject. The announcement was made on Tuesday by Governor Newsom. It will not only offer free online tutoring to K-12 students but also provide skill-building resources for adult learners. It was also announced that $254 million […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Deputy rescues elderly couple from Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy jumped into action to save an elderly couple after they were trapped while trying to evacuate from a massive wildfire burning in Northern California. Officials from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said the couple called authorities and told them that they were stuck inside of the fireline […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy