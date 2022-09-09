ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Polk County short hundreds of construction workers as development booms

By Staci DaSilva
WFLA
 5 days ago

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In the Lakeland-Winter Haven metro area – one of the fastest growing in the nation – real estate experts say there is a need for more construction workers.

Analysis of Florida data shows there are almost as many building permits as there are people to do the building.

“For 13,000 residential permits, we need more than 14-15,000 construction workers,” said Gary Ralston, partner at SVN Saunders Ralston Dantzler Real Estate, a commercial and land real estate company.

According to Ralston’s analysis, that’s roughly how many construction workers live in Polk County. While the county approved 13,000 building permits last year, Hillsborough County, which is roughly double the size, approved approximately 11,000 permits.

“We do not have enough construction workers in Polk County compared to the surrounding counties and the level of construction,” Ralston said.

According to Ralston, Polk County lost 700 construction jobs from July 2021 to July 2022. Some say the need for more construction workers is causing delays in home construction.

Polk County Builders Association President Shawn McDonough said the industry has not bounced back like others have.

“We didn’t see an uptick in the construction and labor side with people filling those jobs,” he said.

McDonough said other skilled workers, including plumbers and electricians, are in demand as well.

“They’re helping us custom home builders but they’re also helping customers in their existing homes with service calls. It’s the owner of the company in the van driving to that service call when they need five other plumbers to send to five other locations,” McDonough said.

phill riley
4d ago

If you pay them, they will come. There are alot of inmate being released and construction would be an ideal position but they want to be paid. Many come back to piles of back child support which makes no sense. I can't understand what a child say 5 years has been cared for then the state places undo burden on these men by worrying about the past instead of allow them to pickup and move forward. To live in the past is to die in the present (Bill Billichick) which is what happens to a lot of them, they resort back to doing things that but them in prison in the first place. Yes, pay inmates a good living wage and your labor problems will be solved. I'm told a developer can build a 2,000 Sq ft house (using Mexican labor and the cheapest of everything) for $45,000 and sell it for $250,000 or more depending on the market. They dont even out tile in the shower anymore; they use those bs plastic inserts. So if they are short on labor it's because of (like everything else), greed!

Mark F.
4d ago

I'm a carpenter and I got out of the business. They don't want to pay and they want you to work 60+ hours a week. Nevermind I don't speak Spanish so there is no communication on the job.

Halo Aflame
4d ago

Why don't you have DeSantis send over some National Guard members like he did for the teacher shortage. That seems to be only idea Republicans have.

