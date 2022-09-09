Read full article on original website
10NEWS
DeSantis, Crist agree to debate each other in race for Florida's governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic gubernatorial nominee and former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist — who was once Florida's governor as a Republican — have agreed to face off against each other in a debate. The debate will be hosted by WPEC CBS...
floridabulldog.org
State ethics commission finds ‘probable cause’ that Broward Sheriff Tony repeatedly misused position
Florida’s ethics commission today found probable cause to believe Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony provided false information about himself to Gov. Ron DeSantis before the governor appointed him as sheriff in January 2019. Specifically, Tony omitted mention of his “drug use history and an arrest for homicide,” the commission said....
floridapolitics.com
Former Florida GOP congressional nominee using illegal drugs again, ex-wife says
Jason Mariner earned the GOP nod in the CD 20 Special Election, despite his background as a felon. The convicted felon who lost a congressional Special Election earlier this year as the Republican nominee in South Florida has relapsed into using illegal drugs, and his behavior is threatening the safety of his two young sons, his ex-wife said in a new court pleading.
usf.edu
With election wins and appointments, DeSantis expands his influence over Florida's largest school districts
For months, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been upending the debates happening at local school board meetings. Now he’s helping change who sits on those boards. DeSantis has a lot more power over local education policy after last month’s elections. His allies and appointees have taken seats on the boards of the state’s largest school districts and the new members are well positioned to implement the governor's conservative agenda in public schools.
Florida state officials called emergency meeting with Palm Beach County Schools. Why?
State education officials demanded an emergency meeting with Superintendent Mike Burke and visited Palm Beach County school campuses after a statewide grand jury called out the district and others in its final report on school safety in the wake of the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland. The officials did not raise specific safety concerns with any Palm Beach...
Uproar in court as Parkland gunman's defense team rests case without warning
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The defense in the Parkland mass shooting trial rested its case Wednesday, shocking the judge and prosecutors who were unprepared for the start of the next and final phase of testimony. The abrupt announcement came Wednesday morning and sparked heated criticism from a visibly stunned ...
Palm Beach County commissioners approve $10M housing package
Palm Beach County just got a $10 million boost to tackle the affordable housing crisis. It was one of the items county commissioners addressed in their Tuesday meeting.
A formerly incarcerated Florida man who was arrested for voter fraud under Gov. Ron DeSantis' police unit says he was told his rights were restored: 'I would have never tried'
"If I was told that I couldn't vote at that time or any other time, I would have never tried," said Nathaniel Singleton, who has a prior murder conviction.
WPTV
Florida does not require landlords to provide, maintain air conditioning
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Every morning for the past three and a half weeks, Lys Joseph props open the front door to his West Palm Beach apartment. “It’s to make a little bit of air circulate in the house,” said Joseph. His living room fan is...
'Rural Lifestyle' plan passes in Martin County
After a full day of public hearings and comments, commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of the "rural lifestyle" zoning designation.
3 school administrators forced out; Superintendent details ‘swift action’ after grand jury report
Three longtime Broward Schools administrators have been forced out as part of Superintendent Vickie Cartwright’s pledge to take “swift and immediate action” following a scathing grand jury report. Chief of Staff Jeff Moquin and David Watkins, director of diversity and school climate, both decided to resign after being given an ultimatum on Thursday to step down or face a district ...
WPBF News 25
Boca Raton oncologist applauds Cancer Moonshot, expects it to save lives
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Howie Jackson survived leukemia not once, but twice. That experience has taught him something. “Research saves lives,” Jackson said. Jackson said there’s no doubt it saved his. And that’s why he’s so pleased to hear President Joe Biden announce a federal commitment to...
NBC Miami
Dozens of South Florida Officers Charged Following Use of Force Allegations
There’s the former Miami-Dade Police Officer who was found guilty of battery and official misconduct after a video went viral showing him tackling a woman in 2019. The former Miccosukee Police Officer sentenced to 10 years in prison after being accused of forcing two teens to run naked during a traffic stop.
Employers finding new ways to find, retain workers across Palm Beach County industries
Extra workers are needed every winter tourist season at the Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Resort & Spa, but this year, inventive minds turned a standard job search into art. Using the hotel's beach as a canvas, hotel officials arranged ocean-blue beach chairs to spell out an ad across the sand. ...
bdb.org
NEW YORK DEVELOPER RELATED COS. BETS BIG ON WEST PALM BEACH
During the pandemic, New York’s Related Cos. turned much of its attention to South Florida, and West Palm Beach in particular.Bloomberg. New York real-estate developer Stephen Ross built an outdoor mall in downtown West Palm Beach with an FAO Schwarz, a Macy’s and a Barnes and Noble that opened in 2000. The project never quite found its footing back then and struggled financially.
Click10.com
Broward schools superintendent asks 3 administrators to resign, sources say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Amid pressure from Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration, Broward County Public Schools superintendent asked three administrators to resign or take a leave of absence while they remain under investigation, according to sources who are familiar with the BCPS administration. Superintendent Vickie L. Cartwright made the...
floridapolitics.com
Ticketed for speeding 116 mph, UF student tells trooper he didn’t want to be late for class
'I know that I was speeding, but I do not think the manner in which I drove was reckless.'. Ticketed for speeding 116 mph on a crowded stretch of Interstate 75 in this college town, a University of Florida student told the trooper the reason for his fast driving: He didn’t want to be late for class on the first day of the fall semester.
Seaside Florida Town is Mentioned in Southern Living's List of the South's Best Small Towns of 2022
Many people have a nostalgic longing for small towns. It's a comforting thought that it's easier to know and be known in a smaller community, and it's appealing to think that life slows down some when you're not in an urban setting.
bocamag.com
Boca’s Chick-fil-A Battles Continue and FAU Touts Dubious Ranking
Neither side was happy with what the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board did with the proposed project for 2600 North Federal Highway that would include a Chick-fil-A. Both sides will argue their cases tonight before the city council. The owner of the roughly 3.5-acre site wants to tear down...
Housing is so hot in Delray Beach, more than 1,500 apartments are planned in this corridor
Long ignored in favor of the more vibrant downtown area, Congress Avenue is now a massive hot spot for new Delray Beach housing — with more than 1,500 apartments and townhomes now in the works along the corridor. The latest unveiled addition in a string of projects is a 267-apartment complex, called Alexan Delray, which would be built at 1155 S. Congress Ave., just north of Linton Boulevard. ...
