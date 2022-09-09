ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Former Florida GOP congressional nominee using illegal drugs again, ex-wife says

Jason Mariner earned the GOP nod in the CD 20 Special Election, despite his background as a felon. The convicted felon who lost a congressional Special Election earlier this year as the Republican nominee in South Florida has relapsed into using illegal drugs, and his behavior is threatening the safety of his two young sons, his ex-wife said in a new court pleading.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

With election wins and appointments, DeSantis expands his influence over Florida's largest school districts

For months, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been upending the debates happening at local school board meetings. Now he’s helping change who sits on those boards. DeSantis has a lot more power over local education policy after last month’s elections. His allies and appointees have taken seats on the boards of the state’s largest school districts and the new members are well positioned to implement the governor's conservative agenda in public schools.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellington, FL
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Elections
City
Tampa, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
State
Alabama State
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida state officials called emergency meeting with Palm Beach County Schools. Why?

State education officials demanded an emergency meeting with Superintendent Mike Burke and visited Palm Beach County school campuses after a statewide grand jury called out the district and others in its final report on school safety in the wake of the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland.  The officials did not raise specific safety concerns with any Palm Beach...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Uproar in court as Parkland gunman's defense team rests case without warning

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The defense in the Parkland mass shooting trial rested its case Wednesday, shocking the judge and prosecutors who were unprepared for the start of the next and final phase of testimony. The abrupt announcement came Wednesday morning and sparked heated criticism from a visibly stunned ...
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joseph Abruzzo
Person
Donald Trump
South Florida Sun Sentinel

3 school administrators forced out; Superintendent details ‘swift action’ after grand jury report

Three longtime Broward Schools administrators have been forced out as part of Superintendent Vickie Cartwright’s pledge to take “swift and immediate action” following a scathing grand jury report. Chief of Staff Jeff Moquin and David Watkins, director of diversity and school climate, both decided to resign after being given an ultimatum on Thursday to step down or face a district ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election Local#Legislature#House#Democratic#Mci Maps#Post Primary
bdb.org

NEW YORK DEVELOPER RELATED COS. BETS BIG ON WEST PALM BEACH

During the pandemic, New York’s Related Cos. turned much of its attention to South Florida, and West Palm Beach in particular.Bloomberg. New York real-estate developer Stephen Ross built an outdoor mall in downtown West Palm Beach with an FAO Schwarz, a Macy’s and a Barnes and Noble that opened in 2000. The project never quite found its footing back then and struggled financially.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Broward schools superintendent asks 3 administrators to resign, sources say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Amid pressure from Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration, Broward County Public Schools superintendent asked three administrators to resign or take a leave of absence while they remain under investigation, according to sources who are familiar with the BCPS administration. Superintendent Vickie L. Cartwright made the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
bocamag.com

Boca’s Chick-fil-A Battles Continue and FAU Touts Dubious Ranking

Neither side was happy with what the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board did with the proposed project for 2600 North Federal Highway that would include a Chick-fil-A. Both sides will argue their cases tonight before the city council. The owner of the roughly 3.5-acre site wants to tear down...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Housing is so hot in Delray Beach, more than 1,500 apartments are planned in this corridor

Long ignored in favor of the more vibrant downtown area, Congress Avenue is now a massive hot spot for new Delray Beach housing — with more than 1,500 apartments and townhomes now in the works along the corridor. The latest unveiled addition in a string of projects is a 267-apartment complex, called Alexan Delray, which would be built at 1155 S. Congress Ave., just north of Linton Boulevard. ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy