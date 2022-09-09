Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak poked fun at their relationship during the 2022 Emmy Awards, blaming a lack of social life for why they first got together. The pair took the stage to present the award for outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie on Monday, September 12. During their introduction Kaling joked, “To all the nominees we want to say, Congratulations, you lazy sons of bitches. How are you getting away with it? We did 22 [episodes] a year. It would take up your whole life. [There] was no time for other projects and no time for a social life. You had no choice but to form complicated relationships with your costars.” The two actors first met while starring in The Office and dated from 2004 to 2007. Despite the breakup, they have remained very close friends ever since. Novak added, “Now you can just write some self-contained masterpiece, cast it with movie stars, shoot it for a few weeks, and go back to your fancy luxury compound. Maybe you shot the whole thing at your fancy luxury compound in all honesty.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO