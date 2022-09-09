Read full article on original website
Lizzo Wore Pure Red Tulle to the 2022 Emmys
We knew Lizzo would make the red carpet her own. While the pop star usually attends music industry events, she crossed over to the screen side of things tonight, attending the 2022 Emmys as a nominee for her reality show on Amazon, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The program—a competition to find full-figured backup dancers for her Bonnaroo performance—is up for best competition program. Lizzo was the host and executive producer of the series.
Body Language Expert Says Prince William ‘Carries Himself’ in a Way That Suggests Princess Diana Is an ‘Integral Part’ of His Everyday Life
One royal expert explained how Prince William carries himself in a way that illustrates what an important role Princess Diana continues to play in his everyday life.
EmRata Wears Her Own Swimwear to Bad Bunny’s Concert
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Emily Ratajkowski knows how to advertise great swimwear. When she headed to Bad Bunny’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, she wore her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. The orange zebra print “Encinitas,” which retails for $160, features a diving décolletage and a high French cut. The author and entrepreneur wore the risqué swimwear with a tiny khaki mini skirt and a belt, along with her now-signature summer cowboy boots from Zara.
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed Her Son’s Name Is Still Technically Wolf—For Now
Kylie Jenner just revealed some more details about her seven-month-old son, formerly known as Wolf. Well, maybe formerly is the wrong word, considering Kylie has yet to go through legal channels. “We haven’t officially, legally changed the name,” she said during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where she was promoting the upcoming season of The Kardashians with her mom, Kris Jenner. The pair recently promoted their new Kylie Cosmetics collab in matching corsets and seem to be continuing their mommy-and-me style tour in complementary ’80s-inspired ensembles with dramatic shoulder pads.
Julia Fox Once Again Pictured Wearing What I’m Pretty Sure Is Clothes
While prairie dresses and puffy sleeves continue to dominate the grids of Instagram and the reels of TikTok, Julia Fox is once again taking over the streets with a decidedly darker aesthetic. Pictured in New York City in an open-front black leather sheath dress with studded details and wet hair, the It girlie is bringing Evil Queen to #Cottagecore's Snow White vibes.
Gigi Hadid Says Her Two-Year-Old Daughter, Khai, Is ‘Very Brave’ in Rare Interview
Gigi Hadid gushed about her daughter, Khai, in a new interview promoting her new knitwear line, Guest in Residence. In a clip from Hadid’s chat with Willie Geist for Today’s Sunday Sitdown, the model gave a few rare quotes about her daughter. “I think she’s a genius,” Hadid said of Khai, who turns two years old this month. “But I think that’s what everyone says about their kid. It’s so much fun. The more that she talks and understands and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she’s a blessing.”
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Are Relocating Back to the UK as They Anticipate the Nearly Record-Breaking Sale of Hancock Park ‘Trophy Home’
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne stand to make a pretty penny on the sale of their LA mansion.
Gisele Bündchen Says It’s Her ‘Turn’ to Work Amid Rumors of a Rift With Tom Brady
The tabloids have been following a reported rift between Gisele Bündchen, supermodel, and her husband, Tom Brady, big football guy. But here she is now, in her own words for the first time in a long time, gracing the cover of Elle’s October 2022 issue. She’s talking a bit about having it all in a way that sounds familiar: You can have it all—a relationship, a family, a career—but it might not happen all at once. And though it may seem like nobody wants to work anymore, Bündchen does.
Why Didn’t Tom Holland Accompany Zendaya to the 2022 Emmys?
The biggest heist of this year’s Emmy Awards? Tom Holland and Zendaya’s decision to deny us their red carpet debut as a couple. Don’t worry—the happy couple is still very much together. Only days ago, Holland was photographed visiting Zendaya on the set of Dune 2 in Budapest. But Holland’s absence from the red carpet was notable given the doubly historic nature of Zendaya’s win for lead actress in a drama series.
Reese Witherspoon Wore Another Elle Woods–Inspired Look on the Emmys Red Carpet
The Morning Show star Reese Witherspoon arrived at the Emmys in an avant-garde look that has fashion fans divided. Ha! Of course she didn't. America's Sweetheart wore, as usual, a flattering and glamorous gown. Witherspoon's a petite powerhouse who doesn't stray from her signature look, and we love her for it.
Zendaya Referred to Tom Holland as Her Boyfriend in Public, Finally
The world has known that Zendaya and Tom Holland were a thing since long before they first allowed themselves to be photographed kissing in public or started posting cheesy birthday messages to each other on Instagram. But even after going technically public with their relationship, this interview with Zendaya after her big Emmy win is, many believe, the first time she's referred to Holland as her “boyfriend” in the media.
Selena Gomez Was the Epitome of Understated Elegance at the 2022 Emmys
After celebrating her 30th birthday in two gorgeous gowns and starring in the killer second season of the record-breaking, critically acclaimed Hulu comedy-mystery Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez hit the Emmys red carpet looking every inch the star. Her style streak for 2022 continues!. Likely styled by Kate...
See Sydney Sweeney, Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, and More at Glamour x Tory Burch's Luncheon
It's been a busy 10 days in the entertainment industry and it's only the beginning: From the Venice Film Festival (where Sydney Sweeney stunned in a navy bow dress) to New York Fashion Week (which we're covering all over our social channels), your favorite actors have been jet-setting around the globe. But there's nothing like the Emmys in Los Angeles, which bring together the best in television for a weekend of celebration and achievement, culminating with the awards ceremony (its 74th!) on Monday night, September 12, on NBC and Peacock.
Jennifer Aniston’s 2002 Emmys Beach Waves Are Still the GOAT
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Jennifer Aniston has always been a trendsetter—who didn't immediately run out and buy a plaid miniskirt when Rachel Green wore one on Friends? But nowhere is her influence stronger than the arena of hairstyles.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Made Their Red Carpet Debut at the 2022 Emmys
Nominated for her role as alcoholic CIA asset Cassie in HBO Max's mystery-comedy The Flight Attendant, Kaley Cuoco arrived at the Emmys looking way more glam than “fasten your seatbelts,” could ever cover. Cuoco wore a tiered tulle Dolce & Gabbana dress complete with pink and magenta flowers....
Meghan Markle Honored the Queen by Wearing Gifted Pearl and Diamond Earrings
Meghan Markle wore a touching tribute to the queen on Wednesday, September 14, as her casket was moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. For the royal procession, Markle wore a pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings that the queen gave to her ahead of their first public outing together—a visit to Cheshire—back in 2018, per People. The earrings reportedly came straight from the queen's personal collection.
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak Make Fun of Their ‘Complicated Relationship’ at the 2022 Emmy Awards
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak poked fun at their relationship during the 2022 Emmy Awards, blaming a lack of social life for why they first got together. The pair took the stage to present the award for outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie on Monday, September 12. During their introduction Kaling joked, “To all the nominees we want to say, Congratulations, you lazy sons of bitches. How are you getting away with it? We did 22 [episodes] a year. It would take up your whole life. [There] was no time for other projects and no time for a social life. You had no choice but to form complicated relationships with your costars.” The two actors first met while starring in The Office and dated from 2004 to 2007. Despite the breakup, they have remained very close friends ever since. Novak added, “Now you can just write some self-contained masterpiece, cast it with movie stars, shoot it for a few weeks, and go back to your fancy luxury compound. Maybe you shot the whole thing at your fancy luxury compound in all honesty.”
Zendaya Wore a Plunging Red Gown to Celebrate Her Historic Emmys Win
Zendaya is two for two when it comes to Emmys, picking up her second lead actress award at last night’s 74th annual show (and making history in the process). Also two for two? Her looks from the evening. The Euphoria star hit the red carpet first in a bold black Valentino ball gown, which she styled with a black ribbon headband and a voluminous hairstyle. Because this is Zendaya, the fashion didn’t stop there. The 26-year-old walked the red carpet again at HBO’s Emmys after-party in a second gown, also by Valentino.
Lily James Wore a Body-Hugging Chain Mail Versace Gown on the Emmys Red Carpet
Lily James may no longer be rocking the bleached blonde mane and French-tipped claws she wore as Baywatch bombshell Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy, but she still knows how to look like a star. The actor arrived at the 2022 Emmy Awards in a custom draped chain mail Versace dress.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Wore a Blinged Out Ponytail Braid on the Emmys Red Carpet
Legend Sheryl Lee Ralph is nominated for her very first Emmy award, and celebrated the momentous occasion appropriately: sparkling. Ralph, who is nominated for her impeccable portrayal of stern yet sweet Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary, glimmered down the red-carpet, wearing a custom Brandon Blackwood gown, crystal-encrusted orange bag, and matching glam: a bedazzled waist-length braid and eye-framing face gems.
