Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Packers.com
Mike's Mid-Week Chat: Is this a must-win game?
Hey everybody, thanks for logging on today. Go ahead and start sending in your questions and I'll get rolling. What's one thing on offense and defense that needs to be improved to pull out a win on Sunday night?. Offensively, I think they just need to make the plays that...
Packers.com
Allen Lazard returns to practice for Packers, ready to 'get back on the tracks'
GREEN BAY – An optimistic Allen Lazard wasn't guaranteeing he'd return this week and confessed he'd probably be a game-time decision Sunday night. But getting back on the practice field Wednesday on a limited basis from his ankle injury was a strong first step toward making his 2022 debut, and the Packers' No. 1 receiver sees no reason he can't pick up where he left off as training camp concluded.
Short week but prime night in Kansas City for Chargers against chief AFC West rival
The Chargers open the season with two AFC West games just four days apart, but if they can beat the Chiefs in Kansas City, their Super Bowl aspirations might be realistic.
Packers.com
Packers sign S Mike Brown to practice squad
The Green Bay Packers signed S Mike Brown to the practice squad. The transaction was announced Wednesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Brown (6-1, 220) originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (Ohio) on May 13, but was released on Aug. 30. In college, he played in 54 games with 39 starts and registered 196 tackles (111 solo), 15½ tackles for a loss, 10 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and four interceptions. Brown will wear No. 35 for the Packers.
Packers.com
Game notes: Justin Jefferson's big day paves way for Vikings' offense
MINNEAPOLIS – The Packers went into Sunday's regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings knowing full well how critical it was to contain Justin Jefferson. As budding superstar receivers often do, Jefferson still managed to break open the game with six first-half catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns that helped catapult the Vikings to a 23-7 win over Green Bay in front of 66,959 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Packers.com
Packers Unscripted: Sluggish start
Mike and Wes review the opening loss at Minnesota (:18), the offense's utilization of the running backs (6:42) and a few positives takeaways (10:37). They also look at the next opponent and the Bears' win over the 49ers, plus other happenings in Week 1 around the NFL (18:51).
Packers.com
How to stream, watch Packers-Bears game on TV
Where: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wis.) The game will air across the country on NBC. Play-by-play man Mike Tirico joins analyst Cris Collinsworth with Melissa Stark reporting from the sidelines. How can I listen to the Packers on the radio?. All Packers games can be heard on the Packers Radio...
Packers.com
Mental mistakes are mystery Packers can't solve in Week 1
MINNEAPOLIS – The dropped deep ball on the first play was disheartening, and Aaron Rodgers would always like to have a couple throws back. But what bothered the four-time MVP quarterback most after Sunday's season-opening 23-7 dud against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium were the mental mistakes that cropped up everywhere on offense.
Packers.com
Packers team historian Cliff Christl receives Book of Merit Award from Wisconsin Historical Society Board of Curators
Packers team historian Cliff Christl has been awarded with the Wisconsin Historical Society's Board of Curators Book of Merit Award in honor of his recent book, The Greatest Story in Sports. Christl will be presented with the award on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at Lambeau Field, with remarks from Packers...
Packers.com
Packers feel more Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon could ease transition on offense
GREEN BAY – For everything that didn't go according to plan for the Packers in Week 1, the highly touted backfield of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon lived up to its offseason hype. Green Bay's offense was at its best Sunday against Minnesota when feeding its running backs. With...
Packers.com
Game recap: 5 takeaways from Packers' opening loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS – The Packers dropped their 2022 season opener to the NFC North rival Vikings, 23-7, on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. 1. It felt like Week 1 déjà vu. It wasn't as bad on the scoreboard as last year's 38-3 opening loss to the Saints, but it didn't feel any better. The Packers fell behind from the jump and never got going, a frustrating repeat for an 0-1 start.
Packers.com
Packers sign T Caleb Jones to active roster
The Green Bay Packers signed T Caleb Jones from the practice squad to the active roster and placed LB Krys Barnes on injured reserve. The transactions were announced Tuesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Jones originally signed with Green Bay on May 2 as an undrafted free agent out of...
Packers.com
No easy answer for Packers' 'disappointing' coverage breakdowns vs. Vikings
GREEN BAY – An obvious question with regard to the Packers' defensive game plan against the Vikings is why top cornerback Jaire Alexander wasn't matched up more against star receiver Justin Jefferson. Head Coach Matt LaFleur explained Monday it's not that simple, in part because the Vikings wouldn't allow...
Packers.com
Dope Sheet: Packers and Bears play in prime time
The Green Bay Packers will take on longtime rival the Chicago Bears in the home opener at Lambeau Field. It is the second straight year the home opener is in prime time and the 17th consecutive regular season that the Packers and Bears have squared off in a prime-time game.
Packers.com
Inbox: It will just have to wait
Ads on TV during the football game: "How do you football?" "Change the way you pizza." "How do you cashback?" Don't you just hate it when advertisers verb nouns?. I wonder if the NFL schedule-makers were a bit disappointed in seeing a Packers loss. Makes Week 2 just another game.
NFL・
Packers.com
Inbox: It usually benefits the soul
The only good news is they've been here before. But that's literally the only good news. First game egg laying, again. Some sort of diabolical plot?. It's hard to fathom, but if the head coach can't explain it, nor can the quarterback, I sure as heck don't have the answers.
NFL・
Packers.com
What You Might've Missed: Respectable relief
GREEN BAY – There's plenty of distressing film from the Packers' season-opening loss to the Vikings, but one player on offense put in a tough spot came through. Rookie offensive lineman Zach Tom, a fourth-round draft pick from Wake Forest, took over at left guard in the third quarter for Jon Runyan, who left to be evaluated for a concussion.
