MINNEAPOLIS – The Packers dropped their 2022 season opener to the NFC North rival Vikings, 23-7, on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. 1. It felt like Week 1 déjà vu. It wasn't as bad on the scoreboard as last year's 38-3 opening loss to the Saints, but it didn't feel any better. The Packers fell behind from the jump and never got going, a frustrating repeat for an 0-1 start.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO