WISH-TV
Indiana reports 5,401 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Thursday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Indiana coronavirus updates for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
New COVID-19 booster shots going out to Hoosiers: Who should sign up
INDIANAPOLIS — It is a tool to help fight the most dominant strains of the coronavirus. Newly-approved COVID-19 booster shots are now going into the arms of Hoosiers, nearly two weeks after Centers for Disease Control endorsed the upgraded shots. The CDC reports the updated Pfizer vaccine is available...
indianapublicradio.org
What will Indiana’s new abortion law mean for the state? Law takes effect Sept. 15
Indiana lawmakers passed a near-total abortion ban on Aug. 5, which Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law quickly after. The ACLU and several abortion care providers are challenging the new law in court, but unless it is halted, the ban will take effect Sept. 15. We asked members of the...
WTHI
Updated COVID-19 booster guidance - here's what you need to know
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An updated COVID-19 bivalent booster was authorized on August 31st by the FDA and recommended on September 1st by the CDC. Just a few weeks later and local health departments are already scheduling appointments. Hoosiers ages 12 and up can now receive updated COVID-19 booster...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana DNR working to eradicate kudzu
Kudzu is thriving in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Entomology and Plant Pathology is working to try and eradicate the invasive vine, but they need the help of landowners to identify and report it on their property to avoid any further damage to the surrounding areas.
indianapublicradio.org
South Bend abortion clinic will stay open to provide care despite state abortion ban
The South Bend area’s only abortion clinic is staying open to provide abortion-related care and counseling despite Indiana’s near-total abortion ban, which is set to go into effect Sept. 15. Whole Woman’s Health Alliance founder and CEO Amy Hagstrom Miller said the near-total ban means the clinic can...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Indiana is adding to its budget surplus
Indiana is adding to its budget surplus. The State Budget Agency is reporting General Fund revenues totaled more than $1 and a half billion last month. That’s 9% higher than the December 2021 forecast and more than 12% higher than the same month last year. The state’s healthy budget...
wfyi.org
Will Indiana’s abortion law affect emergency contraception like Plan B?
Indiana’s abortion law is set to go into effect on Thursday Sept. 15. While it bans abortion in almost all cases, it does not include explicit language discussing contraceptives or morning-after pills, like Plan B. Dr. Stephanie Boys is an adjunct professor of law at Indiana University. She said...
WANE-TV
Indiana Chamber of Commerce: ‘Devastating consequences’ if rail strike occurs
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The president and CEO of Indiana’s Chamber of Commerce issued a statement Monday on the negotiations between the country’s six largest freight railroads and 12 unions. “We are on the verge of an economic disaster if a national rail strike occurs,” Kevin Brinegar said....
State ‘on track’ to distribute taxpayer refund checks by early October
INDIANAPOLIS – Payments from the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund continue to hit bank accounts and mailboxes. The Auditor of State’s Office said the printing and mailing process for checks is well underway and remains on schedule. The office was unable to provide specifics on how many checks had been distributed so far, saying only it […]
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Transportation hiring winter seasonal employees on September 28
The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a hiring event on September 28 to fill winter seasonal positions. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 13 locations across the state. Two of those locations are in Michiana. Applicants can attend a hiring event at one...
WISH-TV
New study finds organ recipients rejecting transplant after receiving COVID vaccine
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some transplant recipients are rejecting their new organ and scientists say the coronavirus vaccine may be to blame. According to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, acute corneal allografts are being rejected by immunized patients who’ve undergone the procedure. Researchers say the underlying cause could be tied to a systemic inflammatory response elicited by the shot post-jab.
indianapublicradio.org
Holcomb names Morgan County judge to Indiana appellate court
Morgan County Judge Peter Foley is the newest member of the Indiana Court of Appeals. Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Foley to the appellate court Wednesday. Foley was a private practice lawyer in Martinsville before becoming county attorney and then judge in Morgan County. He said that experience will help him in his new leadership role in Indiana’s judiciary, addressing what he calls barriers and obstacles to attaining justice.
wbiw.com
Kudzu invading Indiana, DNR needs your help to reduce the threat
INDIANA – Kudzu (Pueraria lobata) is an invasive vine that was introduced to the U.S. from Japan and distributed throughout the South for erosion control is quickly became a problem because of its rapid growth. “The Vine that ate the South” is no longer just a southern problem either....
Indiana, Kentucky and Ilinios Residents Secretly Judge People Who Do These Things
We all do it, even though we try not to. It's something we aren't proud of, but we just can't help it. What is it? Silently, without knowing them personally, we judge others. Sometimes it over the silliest things like tattoos, hair color, type of vehicle they drive, or where they live. It's ridiculous, really, but the list goes on and on.
Inside Indiana Business
Krueger on Indianapolis’ Massive Medical Corridor Plan
A massive multi-billion-dollar medical corridor in downtown Indianapolis. How innovation at 16 Tech fits into the plan. 16 Tech Community Corp. President & CEO Emily Krueger had more.
buildingindiana.com
New Planned Industrial Park on the Way
Lauth Group, Inc. and Covington Group, Inc. have formed a joint venture to acquire and redevelop the former Ford Visteon site located at 6900 English Avenue in Indianapolis. The 150-acre± master planned industrial park will be branded Thunderbird Commerce Center with a nod to its former owner. Plans call for up to 2 million square feet of build-to-suit and speculative industrial buildings on the site, which is zoned for industrial development.
wbiw.com
Indiana Chamber says pending national rail strike would be ‘economic disaster’
INDIANA — Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Brinegar comment on the negotiations between the nation’s six largest freight railroads and 12 unions. “We are on the verge of an economic disaster if a national rail strike occurs. This will have devastating consequences for Indiana manufacturers, especially those in the agribusiness and automobile industries, with those perishable commodities being impacted almost immediately since there is no ability to delay those shipments. Hoosiers also will feel the effects given the country’s already compromised food chain.
Indiana residents to get up to $650 in stimulus money
photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Indiana residents. You might want to check your bank statement as you have likely received (or will soon receive) a payment between $125 and $250 from the state of Indiana. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
