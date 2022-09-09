ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Indiana reports 5,401 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Thursday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Tippecanoe County, IN
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Tippecanoe County, IN
Government
Tippecanoe County, IN
Health
Tippecanoe County, IN
Coronavirus
WTHI

Updated COVID-19 booster guidance - here's what you need to know

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An updated COVID-19 bivalent booster was authorized on August 31st by the FDA and recommended on September 1st by the CDC. Just a few weeks later and local health departments are already scheduling appointments. Hoosiers ages 12 and up can now receive updated COVID-19 booster...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana DNR working to eradicate kudzu

Kudzu is thriving in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Entomology and Plant Pathology is working to try and eradicate the invasive vine, but they need the help of landowners to identify and report it on their property to avoid any further damage to the surrounding areas.
INDIANA STATE
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Indiana is adding to its budget surplus

Indiana is adding to its budget surplus. The State Budget Agency is reporting General Fund revenues totaled more than $1 and a half billion last month. That’s 9% higher than the December 2021 forecast and more than 12% higher than the same month last year. The state’s healthy budget...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Linus Covid#General Health#Hoosiers 12#Tippecanoe County Health
FOX59

State ‘on track’ to distribute taxpayer refund checks by early October

INDIANAPOLIS – Payments from the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund continue to hit bank accounts and mailboxes. The Auditor of State’s Office said the printing and mailing process for checks is well underway and remains on schedule. The office was unable to provide specifics on how many checks had been distributed so far, saying only it […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WISH-TV

New study finds organ recipients rejecting transplant after receiving COVID vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some transplant recipients are rejecting their new organ and scientists say the coronavirus vaccine may be to blame. According to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, acute corneal allografts are being rejected by immunized patients who’ve undergone the procedure. Researchers say the underlying cause could be tied to a systemic inflammatory response elicited by the shot post-jab.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Holcomb names Morgan County judge to Indiana appellate court

Morgan County Judge Peter Foley is the newest member of the Indiana Court of Appeals. Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Foley to the appellate court Wednesday. Foley was a private practice lawyer in Martinsville before becoming county attorney and then judge in Morgan County. He said that experience will help him in his new leadership role in Indiana’s judiciary, addressing what he calls barriers and obstacles to attaining justice.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Kudzu invading Indiana, DNR needs your help to reduce the threat

INDIANA – Kudzu (Pueraria lobata) is an invasive vine that was introduced to the U.S. from Japan and distributed throughout the South for erosion control is quickly became a problem because of its rapid growth. “The Vine that ate the South” is no longer just a southern problem either....
INDIANA STATE
buildingindiana.com

New Planned Industrial Park on the Way

Lauth Group, Inc. and Covington Group, Inc. have formed a joint venture to acquire and redevelop the former Ford Visteon site located at 6900 English Avenue in Indianapolis. The 150-acre± master planned industrial park will be branded Thunderbird Commerce Center with a nod to its former owner. Plans call for up to 2 million square feet of build-to-suit and speculative industrial buildings on the site, which is zoned for industrial development.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana Chamber says pending national rail strike would be ‘economic disaster’

INDIANA — Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Brinegar comment on the negotiations between the nation’s six largest freight railroads and 12 unions. “We are on the verge of an economic disaster if a national rail strike occurs. This will have devastating consequences for Indiana manufacturers, especially those in the agribusiness and automobile industries, with those perishable commodities being impacted almost immediately since there is no ability to delay those shipments. Hoosiers also will feel the effects given the country’s already compromised food chain.
INDIANA STATE
Jake Wells

Indiana residents to get up to $650 in stimulus money

photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Indiana residents. You might want to check your bank statement as you have likely received (or will soon receive) a payment between $125 and $250 from the state of Indiana. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy