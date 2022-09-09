ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

Fork Fire 20% contained, Madera County evacuation orders downgraded

By John Houghton
 5 days ago

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE )- Firefighters continue to battle the Fork Fire in Madera County on Friday.

Cal Fire officials say the blaze began Wednesday in the area of Road 222. As of Friday morning, the fire has burned 819 acres and is 20% contained .

According to Cal Fire, the fire did not show much fire growth overnight. Firefighters continue to aggressively construct and reinforce control lines. Mop-up operations have also begun.

According to Madera County, the following evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings:

  • MDC-101C: Northside of Road 225 from Cascadel Road to Rainbow Drive
  • MDC-101D: Road 225 from Lark Lane to Tera Tera Ranch Road, Boulder Creek Drive, Whiskey Pines Drive

Road 225 will be open to thru traffic. Road 222 is open with no restrictions.

The remaining orders are still in place:

  • MDC-88C: Road 228 from the North Fork Cemetery to the dead end
  • MDC-101A: Southside of Road 225 from Cascadel Road to Lark Lane, Tu Nobi Way, Poy Ah Now Road

The remaining warnings are still in place:

  • MDC-100A: Road 222 from Carmen Ranch Road to Madera/Fresno County Line
  • MDC-101F: Road 225 from Tera Tera Ranch Road to Kingman Flat Road
  • MDC-88A: Church Street, Willow Creek Drive, and Weatherly Lane
  • MDC-60A: Douglas Ranger Station Road, Elderberry Lane, and Wild Rose Lane
  • MDC-101B: Cascadel Drive, Peckinpah Acres Drive, Mission Drive
  • MDC-61: Cascadel Drive and Subdivision, Cascadel Height Drive and Autumm Ridge Road
  • MDC-100B: Road 222 from Road 200 to Carmen Ranch Road
  • MDC-88B: Road 228 to North Fork Cemetery; Wakova Lane
  • MDC-88D: Mill Compound

Road Closures remain at:

  • Road 228 @ North Fork Cemetery (Road 228 Closed)
  • De Na Lane @ Road 225 (De Na Lane Closed)
  • Lark Lane @ Road 225 (Lark Lane Closed)
  • Tu Nobi Way @ Road 225 (Tu Nobi Way Closed)
  • Poy Ah Now Road @ Road 225 (Poy Ah Now Road Closed)

An evacuation shelter has been established at the Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Road 425B, Oakhurst, CA 93644. Click here to join us in supporting the American Red Cross.

Spoiled food can be taken to the North Fork Transfer Station at 33699 Road 274, North Fork, CA 93643 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. until Sunday, September 11th.

According to Madera County, residents must provide proof of residency in an evacuated area.

