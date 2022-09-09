Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Cynthia Dahl-Sutton
A Celebration of Life for Cynthia Dahl-Sutton, age 63 of Knoxville, will be held Saturday, September 17th at 10:00am at the Celebrate Church. Bybee & Davis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
kniakrls.com
Ernie Ruth
Ernie Ruth, 78, of Chariton, Iowa passed away on August 26, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Following the service, there will be a visitation and music jam until 4:00 p.m. also to take place at the funeral home.
kniakrls.com
Catherine “Maxine” Lukes
Funeral Services for Catherine “Maxine” Lukes, age 95 formerly of Des Moines, will be held Thursday, September 15th at 11:00am at the Mason Funeral Home in Pleasantville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Pleasantville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Fellowship Christian Church of Norwalk. Online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
kniakrls.com
Betty J. Bergman
Betty J. Bergman, 94, formerly of Pella, passed away on November 4, 2021 in Duluth, Minnesota. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 20th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Oakwood Cemetery in Pella. Van Dyk Duven Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Volleyball Falls To EBF, Cross Country Runs At Oskaloosa
In a battle of top 15 ranked teams, the Class 2A #3 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Rockets defeated class 4A #14 Knoxville 3-1 last night in volleyball action. The Rockets took advantage of several Knoxville errors in the first set to win 25-19, but Knoxville fired right back in set two winning 26-24, but EBF dominated set three 25-14 and closed out a wild set four 25-23 as neither team led by more than two points the entire set. Knoxville players Anna Buttell and Lexi Koons tell KNIA/KRLS Sports it was a matter of EBF getting Knoxville in scramble mode and not responding.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Volleyball Sweeps Grinnell
The Indianola volleyball team continued their hot streak to start the season, sweeping Grinnell 3-0 in a conference clash on the road. Indianola was down 24-21 in the first set but survived several set points to win 27-25, then dominated the second set 25-11, before having some trouble putting the third set away after building a big lead but survived the Tiger comeback attempt and ended up completing the 3-0 sweep with a 25-17 win.
kniakrls.com
City of Indianola Fall Cleanup in October
The City of Indianola Fall Cleanup will take place in October, with the Indianola Brush Facility, allowing residents to dispose of large and unwanted items at the Indianola Brush Facility. Items accepted in the drop-off will include books, box springs, mattresses, chairs, couches, and tables, while broken glass, construction materials, concrete, railroad ties, drywall, and tires are among those that are prohibited.
kniakrls.com
2023 Tulip Queen Nominations Now Open
The 2023 Tulip Queen and Royal Court nomination process begins this week. Carol Williamson with the Tulip Time Steering Committee says residents can choose high school seniors living in the Pella Community School District borders for the chance to be the five ambassadors promoting the 88th Tulip Time celebration next spring. Nomination forms can be dropped off at the Pella Historical Society, Marion County Bank, Pella Hy-Vee, and Pella Fareway through September 26th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
AHF to Offer I-Smile Program
American Home Findings (AHF) will be taking over several services that previously were provided by Marion County Public Health. AHF is located in Ottumwa. Katy Gottschalk, of AHF, said the first day in Knoxville is slated to be Wednesday, Oct. 5 and at a location yet to be determined. They hope to be located at the Raceway Mall on Lincoln.
kniakrls.com
Construction on Main Street to Continue
Construction work on Main Street in Knoxville is expected to continue through the rest of the week, according to Dustin Konrad, Lead Service Plumber with Modern Piping out of Urbandale. The work is a sewer replacement for Wells Fargo. Konrad says their company has faced one unexpected setback after another, including the rain Saturday.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Honors the Memory of 9/11
First responders from across Marion County gathered on the Knoxville square on Sunday to honor the memories of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on 9/11. Knoxville Fire Chief Cal Wyman tells KNIA/KRLS News that it’s important to honor all who serve, and that those who don’t learn history are doomed to repeat it. Fire and rescue as well as law enforcement vehicles were on scene so attendees could see the equipment used by first responders. The Marion County Cattlemen’s Association cooked for the occasion.
kniakrls.com
Nana Jana Run Set for Saturday
The Nana Jana 5k Fun Run is scheduled for Saturday, September 17. Registration will be at 8 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m. The run will be held at organizer Dan Dennison’s farm located 5-miles south of Knoxville off Highway 14. Dennison tells KNIA KRLS News why...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Pella PD Annual Report Released
The Pella Police Department has published their Annual Report for the past City of Pella fiscal year. Captain Paul Haase says the data outlined is from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022 and includes the department’s highlights from the last year, showcasing many of the projects, community policing events, statistics, and the successes of their department members. Find the annual report for the Pella Police Department here.
kniakrls.com
Pella Volleyball Swept by Oskaloosa
Despite strong starts in set one and two, an error-filled night enabled Oskaloosa to sweep the Pella volleyball team (13-25, 29-31, 20-25) Tuesday night. In total, Pella committed 20 hitting errors and generated only 26 kills, and added 13 mishits at the service line. The Dutch had match point three times near the end of set two, but were unable to put away the final attack they needed, and multiple miscues allowed the home team to find the momentum they needed.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guest on Let’s Talk Knoxville today are Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley as we talk about the most recent Knoxville School Board Meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Bond Issue Passes With Over 80% Yes
Unofficial results from the Indianola Community School District Bond Issue Tuesday show the measure passed with 1,862 “Yes” votes out of 2,177, well over the 60% threshold needed at 85%. Indianola School Board President Rob Keller tells KNIA News the bond issue was something that he saw bring...
kniakrls.com
Sigrist leads Norwalk golfers to 7th at Turk Bowman Invite
Led by Grady Sigrist’s seventh-place round of 76 and Braden Nicholson’s 77, the Norwalk boys golf team finished seventh out of 17 teams in Monday’s Turk Bowman Invite at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames. Johnston won the team title with an even 300, leading a pack...
kniakrls.com
ICYF Trunk or Treat in October
The third annual Indianola Community Youth Foundation Trunk or Treat is taking place in October, offering a chance for kids and families to visit with Indianola businesses and organizations safely. Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News those attending are asked to bring canned food or personal hygiene items to donate to the Helping Hand of Warren County. The Trunk or Treat will take place October 22nd at the Indianola Stadium Parking Lot from 6-8pm. The KNIA Big Red Radio will be on location playing music and giving away candy.
kniakrls.com
Statues Proposed for Downtown Knoxville
Former Knoxville Mayor Craig Kelley approached the Knoxville City Council at the September 6 meeting about placing bronze statues of sprint car racers on the four corners of the city square around the courthouse. The four people he would like to see honored include Steve Kinser, Sammy Swindell, Doug Wolfgang...
kniakrls.com
Well Wheels Removes Barriers to Transportation
The Well, a nonprofit organization located in Pella, Knoxville and Fairfield has launched a vehicle ministry called Well Wheels. The goal of Well Wheels is to help people remove transportation barriers through assisting in the acquisition of a used vehicle, at minimum cost, and help clients learn the responsibilities of ownership.
Comments / 0