First responders from across Marion County gathered on the Knoxville square on Sunday to honor the memories of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on 9/11. Knoxville Fire Chief Cal Wyman tells KNIA/KRLS News that it’s important to honor all who serve, and that those who don’t learn history are doomed to repeat it. Fire and rescue as well as law enforcement vehicles were on scene so attendees could see the equipment used by first responders. The Marion County Cattlemen’s Association cooked for the occasion.

MARION COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO