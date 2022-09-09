Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
Sandy Alcantara works seven solid innings Tuesday night
Sandy Alcantara worked seven innings in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Phillies, giving up two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four. After surrendering nine runs over his previous 11 innings pitched, Alcantara rebounded for a strong outing Tuesday night. Unfortunately for him, the Marlins offense only managed to provide a single run of support. Alcantara crossed the 200-inning mark for the year in this start while sporting am ERA below 2.50 and WHIP barely above 1.00. He will return to the mound Sunday afternoon against the Nationals.
MLB・
fantasypros.com
NFL DFS Pricing Exploitation: Week 2 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Week one is in the books for the NFL season, and we saw some incredibly surprising things, particularly in the RB category where some favorite preseason sleepers were out-snapped and out-carried by their backfield-mates. Exploiting such things in DFS is the key to winning, especially when following pricing trends, so let’s see what we can come up with for the second full week, complete with 12 games of football!
fantasypros.com
WR vs. CB Matchups & Advice: Week 2 (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM
Although I made every attempt to deflate my own model’s efforts last week, hopefully you tuned in. I’ve been the first to admit that “coverage predicting models” are loosely causal at best. And yes, the model is built on last year’s data, but we managed a pretty solid week to kick off the series. I’ll save you from the rest of the self-deprecating preamble and allow you to simply check on the previous week’s WR vs. CB Matchups & Advice: Week 1 (2022 Fantasy Football) and get right into week 2 action.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Kickers (Week 2)
Kickers are people too! Let’s take a look at the kickers we’re targeting on your Week 2 waiver wire. Analysis: With an attractive home matchup against the Texans this week, McManus is a fine streaming option for Week 2. Dustin Hopkins (LAC): 46% rostered. Next opponents: @KC, JAX,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
Aaron Judge belts MLB-leading 56th and 57th home runs in win Tuesday
Aaron Judge went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, two RBI, and three runs scored in New York’s 7-6 extra-inning win in Boston on Tuesday. Both of Judge’s home runs on Tuesday tied the game and he is now just four home runs shy of tying Roger Maris’ Yankee and American League record. Judge has now reached base at least three times in eight of his last nine games. Judge’s .310 average is just 9-points behind Minnesota’s Luis Arraez’s AL-leading .319, meaning the Triple Crown is very much a possibility for the slugger. Judge is slashing .310/.414/.692 with 57 home runs, 123 RBI (leads MLB), 116 runs scored (leads MLB), and 16 stolen bases this season.
MLB・
fantasypros.com
J.C. Jackson (ankle) a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice
Definitely a step in the right direction for Jackson as this was the first time he has practiced this season. Jackson had ankle surgery in mid-August and was at least warming up on the field in Week 1 before being ruled out. Even if Jackson is able to suit up this week, you likely want to avoid the Chargers D/ST in a tough matchup with Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Quarterback Streamers (Week 2)
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books. Last week’s streamers were mostly successful. Jameis Winston was the QB6 for the week heading into the Monday night game, scoring 21.7 fantasy points. Meanwhile, the streamer to avoid from Week 1, Mac Jones, scored only 8.5 points as the New England Patriots struggled against the Miami Dolphins.
fantasypros.com
Najee Harris states he will practice and play this week
Najee Harris stated to Adam Schein on Schein on Sports that he will practice this week and play against the Patriots Sunday. (Adam Schein on Twitter ) Harris exited the Steelers' Week 1 game against the Bengals with a foot injury. Luckily for the Steelers, Harris' X-rays were negative and he has stated that he is fine and ready to go for Week 2. It is still worth monitoring the practice report to see Harris' participation as the week goes on.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Dynasty Players to Buy, Sell & Hold: Week 2 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Week 1 is in the books, and for dynasty fantasy football managers, now is a good time to take advantage of overreactions. There are a few wide receivers who had poor Week 1 performances that you might be able to grab for a good price. Here are a few players that you might consider buying low, selling high, or holding in your dynasty leagues.
fantasypros.com
Jerry Jeudy flashes breakout potential in Week 1 loss
Jeudy tied the team-high in targets among WRs with fellow WR Courtland Sutton. They both totaled seven targets. Proving that two elite WRs that operate on different parts of the field can both be fantasy relevant. Jeudy, however, got loose for a 67-yard touchdown. He displayed his deep threat acumen and YAC ability. It's wheels up for his fantasy football stock.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Air Yards Analysis: Week 2 (2022) PREMIUM
The game of fantasy football has become more complex over the past several years. While the game itself hasn’t changed much, the way to analyze stats and draw conclusions has become much more in-depth with the development of advanced stats. One of those advanced stats is air yards. Why...
fantasypros.com
Top Fantasy Football Storylines: Justin Jefferson, Saquon Barkley, Najee Harris (Week 2)
I have made a great number of football-related trades in my life. Most of them were in dynasty leagues, others in redraft. The most fruitful transaction of 2022 so far was spending six hours on Saturday in the hot California sun getting months’ worth of neglected yard work done so I could park my keister on the couch for 11 hours on Sunday. I’m sure glad I did; I was sore. I missed plenty of the college football action, but to be able to touch some dirt and get a sweat going was therapeutic. The cool-down swim and shower beer afterward were euphoric.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Risers & Fallers (2022)
What a wild Week 1 that was! So many games came down the wire, and many teams surprised us on the field. Not all of the surprises were good, unfortunately. Let’s look at some players that saw their value change, either rising or falling, so you can begin to plan out your Week 2 lineups.
fantasypros.com
Video: Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire Strategy: Top Pickups (2022)
Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17), Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB), and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads win fantasy football championships. Let’s face it: We were lucky with injuries this summer. There...
fantasypros.com
Andrew Erickson’s Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings (2022)
Here are my fantasy football rankings for Week 2. You can find our expert consensus fantasy football rankings for the week here. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis. If you want to dive deeper...
fantasypros.com
Let’s Stream Defenses: Week 2 (2022 Fantasy Football)
The title “Let’s Stream Defenses” hides the fact that this article series is about quarterbacks. As discussed last week, finding a good fantasy defense is all about finding the right kind of quarterback to face. Bad quarterbacks are great, but the best quarterbacks are those who give up the most sacks and turnovers, which are more impactful in fantasy than actual scoring. That means and important part of the defense streaming lifestyle is keeping track of the quarterback situations across the league. Football is both competitive and dangerous, so they are constantly changing. Here are the big takeaways from Week 1:
fantasypros.com
Elijah Mitchell Injury: Waiver Wire Replacements to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
With the injury to Chris Godwin, fantasy football managers are left with a void on their roster. Let’s check out the extent of the injury and players you can target on your waiver wire this week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check...
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups w/ Paul Charchian
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB). Together, they offer insight to help your squads. Joey P.,...
Comments / 0