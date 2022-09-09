Morgan County Judge Peter Foley is the newest member of the Indiana Court of Appeals. Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Foley to the appellate court Wednesday. Foley was a private practice lawyer in Martinsville before becoming county attorney and then judge in Morgan County. He said that experience will help him in his new leadership role in Indiana’s judiciary, addressing what he calls barriers and obstacles to attaining justice.

MORGAN COUNTY, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO