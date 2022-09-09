ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana’s online map now includes COVID-19 vaccine sites with new booster

Hoosiers can now find COVID-19 vaccine sites with the new booster on the state’s online map, found at OurShot.IN.gov. The so-called bivalent booster, endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month, helps protect Hoosiers against both the omicron and delta strains of the virus. Previous boosters only covered COVID-19’s original strain.
Holcomb names Morgan County judge to Indiana appellate court

Morgan County Judge Peter Foley is the newest member of the Indiana Court of Appeals. Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Foley to the appellate court Wednesday. Foley was a private practice lawyer in Martinsville before becoming county attorney and then judge in Morgan County. He said that experience will help him in his new leadership role in Indiana’s judiciary, addressing what he calls barriers and obstacles to attaining justice.
Mental health advocates warn about the dangers of college binge drinking

Mental health advocates are warning Indiana college students about the dangers of binge drinking – and its link to poor mental health. In a recent survey, nearly one-fifth of Indiana college students reported drinking to get away from problems. And about a quarter said they felt bad about their drinking.
