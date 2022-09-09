Read full article on original website
Related
indianapublicradio.org
South Bend abortion clinic will stay open to provide care despite state abortion ban
The South Bend area’s only abortion clinic is staying open to provide abortion-related care and counseling despite Indiana’s near-total abortion ban, which is set to go into effect Sept. 15. Whole Woman’s Health Alliance founder and CEO Amy Hagstrom Miller said the near-total ban means the clinic can...
indianapublicradio.org
What will Indiana’s new abortion law mean for the state? Law takes effect Sept. 15
Indiana lawmakers passed a near-total abortion ban on Aug. 5, which Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law quickly after. The ACLU and several abortion care providers are challenging the new law in court, but unless it is halted, the ban will take effect Sept. 15. We asked members of the...
indianapublicradio.org
Will Indiana’s abortion law affect emergency contraception like Plan B?
Indiana’s abortion law is set to go into effect on Thursday Sept. 15. While it bans abortion in almost all cases, it does not include explicit language discussing contraceptives or morning-after pills, like Plan B. Dr. Stephanie Boys is an adjunct professor of law at Indiana University. She said...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana’s online map now includes COVID-19 vaccine sites with new booster
Hoosiers can now find COVID-19 vaccine sites with the new booster on the state’s online map, found at OurShot.IN.gov. The so-called bivalent booster, endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month, helps protect Hoosiers against both the omicron and delta strains of the virus. Previous boosters only covered COVID-19’s original strain.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
indianapublicradio.org
Holcomb names Morgan County judge to Indiana appellate court
Morgan County Judge Peter Foley is the newest member of the Indiana Court of Appeals. Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Foley to the appellate court Wednesday. Foley was a private practice lawyer in Martinsville before becoming county attorney and then judge in Morgan County. He said that experience will help him in his new leadership role in Indiana’s judiciary, addressing what he calls barriers and obstacles to attaining justice.
indianapublicradio.org
Mental health advocates warn about the dangers of college binge drinking
Mental health advocates are warning Indiana college students about the dangers of binge drinking – and its link to poor mental health. In a recent survey, nearly one-fifth of Indiana college students reported drinking to get away from problems. And about a quarter said they felt bad about their drinking.
Comments / 0