Bethany “Beth” Paige Hornsby, 47, of Waterloo passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home. Born in Clinton, she was the daughter of James Augustus Hornsby of Waterloo and the late Ellen Dianne King Hornsby. A graduate of Lander University, Beth was the former owner of DJ’s Bar and Grill and was also formerly employed with ZF Transmissions. An avid Gamecock and Nascar fan, Beth was an adventurous person who loved attending concerts, making crafts and going fishing. Most of all she loved being with her family and friends.

WATERLOO, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO