FOX Carolina
Former Clemson Tiger joins police department
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tayquon Johnson, a former Clemson Tiger, who is known for making his mark both on and off the field, has joined the Laurens Police Department. “He has an empathy level like no other,” Chief Keith Grounsell told FOX Carolina. “His passion is to help people. He made that very clear from day one.”
golaurens.com
Bertoli named Laurens County Touchdown Club Player of the Week
The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Laurens Academy senior Clarence Bertoli is their Player of the Week for his play in the Crusaders 50-30 win over Oakbrook Prep on Friday, September 9. Bertoli is an offensive running back, defensive player and special teams player for the Laurens Academy Crusaders....
2024 LB Sammy Brown Sees Little of Himself In Clemson DC Wes Goodwin
2024 LB Sammy Brown, one of the top overall players in the next recruiting cycle, was on hand for the Tigers win over Furman and All Clemson caught up with the future SI All-American candidate to talk about the visit.
golaurens.com
Undefeated Red Devils jump one spot in latest 3A media poll
The undefeated Clinton Red Devils moved up a spot to No. 4 in the latest SC Prep Media 3A Football Poll released on Tuesday. Clinton improved to 4-0 on the season after a 49-13 win over Aiken last Friday night. The Red Devils will play at Chapman on Friday. SC...
Clemson defensive player enters transfer portal
One of Clemson's defesnive players has hit the NCAA transfer portal. A team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that junior linebacker Sergio Allen has entered the transfer portal. Allen, who (...)
WYFF4.com
Clemson, South Carolina game times for Sept. 24 announced
The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Charlotte 49ers in a 7:30 pm kick on Sept. 24, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ESPNU. That game will mark the first gridiron battle between the Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) and the 49ers (0-3, 0-0 Conference USA).
clemson.edu
Clemson remains top university in South Carolina in U.S. News rankings
Clemson has again been named the top national public university in South Carolina in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report annual rankings. Clemson tied for No. 31 among national public institutions out of 227 universities, according to the publication. “The impact of a degree from Clemson University, along with...
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating after person dies at Clemson gas station
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department said officers are investigating after a person died at a gas station on Monday afternoon. Officers said they responded to a 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway at around 2:29 p.m. after it was reported that there was an unconscious person in the store.
golaurens.com
Thirteen marching bands to compete at Laurens Invitational
The 2022 Laurens Invitational will be held in K.C. Hanna Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24 on the campus of Laurens District 55 High School. This event features marching bands from across South Carolina as they enter the beginning of their fall competitive schedule. Gates open at 3:30 PM and the...
Jeremy Clements wins appeal of penalty
Jeremy Clements Racing won its appeal Tuesday of an L2-level penalty levied by NASCAR officials following the No. 51 Chevrolet’s victory last month at Daytona International Speedway.
golaurens.com
Sarah Elizabeth Mullins - Laurens
Sarah Elizabeth Mullins, 38, of Laurens, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital. Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Betty Steele Mullins of Laurens and the late George Mullins. An employee of St. Francis Hospital, Sarah loved to cook and was loved by all her friends and family.
golaurens.com
LCSO participating in Fist Bump/High Five Friday at Laurens County schools
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the Fist Bump Friday initiative on Friday, September 16 at Laurens County schools. Deputies will greet students at the start of their day with a fist bump or high five and words of encouragement. "It’s never too early to start building...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wins $200,000 in lottery
GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate man turned a $10 lottery win into $200,000. While filling up his car at the VHS Inc. convenience store on 905 Montague Ave. in Greenwood, he played the lottery and won $10. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) He spent his winnings...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police: Suspect found inside burglarized business
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say one man faces charges after officers checked on a burglarized business and found the suspect still inside. Police say they were on routine patrol, when they checked on a business on Laurens Rd. that was previously burglarized. Officers say they began to...
golaurens.com
Bethany “Beth” Paige Hornsby - Waterloo
Bethany “Beth” Paige Hornsby, 47, of Waterloo passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home. Born in Clinton, she was the daughter of James Augustus Hornsby of Waterloo and the late Ellen Dianne King Hornsby. A graduate of Lander University, Beth was the former owner of DJ’s Bar and Grill and was also formerly employed with ZF Transmissions. An avid Gamecock and Nascar fan, Beth was an adventurous person who loved attending concerts, making crafts and going fishing. Most of all she loved being with her family and friends.
WJCL
Coroner: 56-year-old South Carolina man killed after tractor overturns
BLACKSBURG, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. A South Carolina man was killed Tuesday night when the tractor he was operating overturned, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Fowler identified the victim as 56-year-old Kenneth Dale Childers. National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems in the Atlantic....
North Charleston man arrested for hacking into City of Greenville’s Verizon account
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of defrauding the City of Greenville out of nearly $70,000. According to NCPD, officials in Greenville contacted them about someone hacking into the City’s Verizon Business Account and ordering $68,398.74 worth of phones. The phones were shipped to […]
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
Five Newberry County nursing graduates receive pins
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Five recent Piedmont Technical College (PTC) graduates from Newberry County were recognized in the summer Nurse Pinning Ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood. Ebony Ellis, Kanequia Gray, Tia Sims and Kathryn Dawn Snow each earned a diploma in applied science, major in practical nursing. Essence Dominick...
FOX Carolina
Law enforcement investigating shooting threat at Spartanburg Co. school
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District 6 said law enforcement is investigating a shooting threat that officials found written inside a bathroom at Dorman High School on Monday. Officials said the threat warned that a school shooting would happen on Tuesday, September 13, was found written...
