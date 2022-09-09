ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Syracuse.com

West Genesee, Cicero-North Syracuse open marching band season with showcase wins

Syracuse, N.Y. -- West Genesee opened the 2022 New York State Field Band Conference season on Saturday by taking honors at a showcase at East Syracuse Minoa. Performing “A River Rises,” the Wildcats totaled a score of 77.40 to win the National Division competition at the Spartan Spectacular. That scored edged defending state champion Liverpool, the only other school from that division at the show, which earned a mark of 77.050.
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego Youth Soccer Association celebrates 45th anniversary

OSWEGO — It was a typical Saturday morning at the Richard J. Benjamin Memorial Soccer Complex. Hundreds of kids were having fun playing soccer, enjoying the sunshine. Families were on hand to cheer on the children, and several parents also helped as coaches. It was exactly what Benjamin envisioned...
localsyr.com

CBA kicks off a new school year with new facility and new principal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students at Christian Brothers Academy are back in the classroom this week. The new school year began on Monday, and with the return comes several changes at the Junior-Senior High School. Students at Christian Brothers Academy may realize the alterations to the fitness center. A...
iheartoswego.com

Nicholas G. Vanderveer – September 8, 2022

Nicholas G. Vanderveer, 38, of Auburn, passed away on September 8, 2022, unexpectedly at home. Born in Auburn, NY, he was the son of George and Deborah (Cleary) Vanderveer of Oswego. Nick worked as an Ironworker for Union #3 in Pittsburgh. He attended Cayuga Community College. Nick loved basketball, going...
oswegocountynewsnow.com

George E. Porter

George E. Porter, formerly of Baldwinsville and Fulton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Aberdeen, Maryland. George was born in January 1933 in Fulton, son of the late Pauline (Burnett) Porter and George E. Porter. In April 1959 he married Jacqueline Richardson, who preceded him in death in December 2010. Together they celebrated 51 years of marriage.
Syracuse.com

Purdue vs. Syracuse odds and betting preview for NCAAF Week 3

The Syracuse Orange continued their impressive start to 2022 with a 48-14 win over the UConn Huskies on Saturday. Our experts hit their best bet on Syracuse -22.5, and the visitors dominated all aspects of the game. Syracuse has their first true road test of 2022 next weekend, and the Orange will take a trip to take on the Purdue Boilermakers. Let’s preview the early betting odds for the game and explain where you can find our experts’ best bet.
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Carolyn Frances (Stoddard) Kelleher

Carolyn Frances (Stoddard) Kelleher, 68, of Scriba, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family after a short heroic battle with cancer at the Francis House in Syracuse, NY. Carolyn was born in Rome, NY, on Dec. 17, 1953, the daughter of the late Sheldon Carr and...
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego Common Council approves assistance programs

OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council voted Monday night to approve a water assistance program and changes to its rental assistance program. The approval by the council will allow for the city to enter into a vendor agreement with the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.
