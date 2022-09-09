Read full article on original website
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
VARSITY ROUNDUP: Hannibal has winning volleyball formula to beat Syracuse Academy of Science
The Hannibal varsity volleyball team swept past host Syracuse Academy of Science on Monday by game scores of 26-24, 25-10, and 25-11. Katrina Ryder was credited with 15 aces for the Warriors. She also had two kills and two blocks.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego girls soccer team dominates in 4-0 triumph
OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls soccer team ran rampant in its 4-0 win over visiting Syracuse on Monday. The Buccaneers controlled every aspect of the game down to the final whistle.
Section III football rankings (Week 1): New No. 1 in Independent and Class C
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
West Genesee, Cicero-North Syracuse open marching band season with showcase wins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- West Genesee opened the 2022 New York State Field Band Conference season on Saturday by taking honors at a showcase at East Syracuse Minoa. Performing “A River Rises,” the Wildcats totaled a score of 77.40 to win the National Division competition at the Spartan Spectacular. That scored edged defending state champion Liverpool, the only other school from that division at the show, which earned a mark of 77.050.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse’s ACC schedule is here: Dates for all 20 conference games, including Duke at the Dome
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Home games with Duke and North Carolina highlight Syracuse’s ACC schedule, which the conference released on Tuesday. The Tar Heels come to the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, Jan. 24, while the Blue Devils come to the Dome on Saturday, Feb. 18. Those games will...
ACC Power Rankings: John Wildhack wanted Syracuse to separate from the pack. It’s trending up
Syracuse, N.Y. — This week’s Power Rankings saw some reshuffling near the top and at the bottom. Duke earned its way out of the basement with a victory against a Big Ten foe.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse football trailing Notre Dame in national power ratings is total joke
To me and many other Syracuse football fans, the only national rankings that truly matter come at the end of the season. Hopefully, following a bowl-game berth and subsequent victory, the Orange will find itself highly rated in the major top-25 polls and in national rankings from other sources. But...
Notre Dame, Syracuse football’s Week 9 opponent, has lost its starting QB for the season
South Bend, Ind. — Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder that will require surgery. Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that Buchner has a severe AC joint sprain in his left shoulder....
IN THIS ARTICLE
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego Youth Soccer Association celebrates 45th anniversary
OSWEGO — It was a typical Saturday morning at the Richard J. Benjamin Memorial Soccer Complex. Hundreds of kids were having fun playing soccer, enjoying the sunshine. Families were on hand to cheer on the children, and several parents also helped as coaches. It was exactly what Benjamin envisioned...
localsyr.com
CBA kicks off a new school year with new facility and new principal
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students at Christian Brothers Academy are back in the classroom this week. The new school year began on Monday, and with the return comes several changes at the Junior-Senior High School. Students at Christian Brothers Academy may realize the alterations to the fitness center. A...
iheartoswego.com
Nicholas G. Vanderveer – September 8, 2022
Nicholas G. Vanderveer, 38, of Auburn, passed away on September 8, 2022, unexpectedly at home. Born in Auburn, NY, he was the son of George and Deborah (Cleary) Vanderveer of Oswego. Nick worked as an Ironworker for Union #3 in Pittsburgh. He attended Cayuga Community College. Nick loved basketball, going...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
George E. Porter
George E. Porter, formerly of Baldwinsville and Fulton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Aberdeen, Maryland. George was born in January 1933 in Fulton, son of the late Pauline (Burnett) Porter and George E. Porter. In April 1959 he married Jacqueline Richardson, who preceded him in death in December 2010. Together they celebrated 51 years of marriage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Growing health care provider to redevelop site of former Syracuse diner
Syracuse, N.Y. — The longtime home of a Syracuse diner is about to see new life as a training center for a nonprofit company that provides substance abuse and mental health services. Helio Health plans to renovate the two-story building at the southeast corner of North Salina and East...
Long-vacant, historic building overlooking I-81 in Syracuse to get new life
Syracuse, N.Y. — The developer of two downtown Syracuse buildings — Icon Tower and Corbett Corner — is making plans for a mixed-use development at a historic but long-vacant building once slated for a microbrewery. Grazi Zazzara Jr., president of The Icon Cos., said he has acquired...
Purdue vs. Syracuse odds and betting preview for NCAAF Week 3
The Syracuse Orange continued their impressive start to 2022 with a 48-14 win over the UConn Huskies on Saturday. Our experts hit their best bet on Syracuse -22.5, and the visitors dominated all aspects of the game. Syracuse has their first true road test of 2022 next weekend, and the Orange will take a trip to take on the Purdue Boilermakers. Let’s preview the early betting odds for the game and explain where you can find our experts’ best bet.
31 new businesses in Central NY include restaurants and floral arranging
The four days following the Labor Day holiday saw 31 businesses file certificates in Central New York. Twenty of them were filed in Onondaga County and 11 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. One business filed to cease operating in Onondaga County.
CNY marching band director honored with spot in 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Baldwinsville marching band director Casey Vanderstouw has been selected to join a select group of peers from across the country in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Saluting America’s Band Directors parade entry will convey its theme, “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach...
‘A bucket list experience’: Woman from Central New York competes on ‘Jeopardy!’
A woman from Central New York is checking off an item on her bucket list by competing on one of the most iconic game shows of all time. Kathy Wilcox May, a 1998 graduate of Adirondack High School in Boonville, N.Y., will appear on “Jeopardy!” Monday night, according to the Facebook group What’s Happening in Boonville, New York.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Carolyn Frances (Stoddard) Kelleher
Carolyn Frances (Stoddard) Kelleher, 68, of Scriba, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family after a short heroic battle with cancer at the Francis House in Syracuse, NY. Carolyn was born in Rome, NY, on Dec. 17, 1953, the daughter of the late Sheldon Carr and...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego Common Council approves assistance programs
OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council voted Monday night to approve a water assistance program and changes to its rental assistance program. The approval by the council will allow for the city to enter into a vendor agreement with the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.
Comments / 0