Investigation continues after surfer near Disney's Vero Beach resort found with gunshot wound

By Corey Arwood, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 5 days ago
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY – A surfer remained in critical condition a day after he was seen “slumped over his board” and pulled from the ocean in what detectives suspected was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said Friday.

The man who was described only as a local resident in his 60s was taken to HCA Lawnwood Florida Hospital Thursday morning after he was removed from the water near Disney’s Vero Beach Resort and Wabasso Beach Park, said fire and law enforcement officials.

Reports show the man was seen slumped over the board “in the ocean near the third reef” around 10 a.m. Sept. 8, according to Indian River County Sheriff’s Office case records.

Deputies spoke with county lifeguards who said they, along with resort workers, retrieved him and brought him to shore where he was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Fort Pierce.

Emergency workers identified the man, and a deputy wrote in the report his, “surfboard was brought ashore and put near the lifeguard stand.”

The shoreline was considered a crime scene, and the investigation was treated as an attempted homicide, which Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said was routine.

As of Friday, he said they had still not found a weapon.

Based on early reports, emergency dispatchers were called around 10 a.m. Thursday by lifeguards about an unresponsive man brought to shore.

“Someone saw that he was on the board not moving,” said Abollo.

A person described as a kayaker helped pull the man to shore on the surfboard, Abollo said.

It wasn’t until the man was evaluated at a hospital that it was found he had a gunshot wound, leading to the involvement of deputies and detectives, Abollo said.

At roughly 10:45 a.m., he said they went to Wabasso Beach Park, 1820 Wabasso Beach Road, to begin the investigation and left there around 3:30 p.m.

The county beach park sits just north of the resort off State Road A1A and is only a few yards walk from its shoreline sitting area.

The man was described as in his 60s and was first seen by resort lifeguards before Indian River County Fire Rescue crews arrived and took him to HCA Lawnwood Hospital, said David Kiernan.

“(He) maybe had a small gunshot wound to his mouth,” said Assistant Battalion Chief Kiernan.

When fire officials gathered details of the incident, he said no one questioned had reported seeing the man go into the water, hearing a gunshot or finding a weapon.

Abollo said detectives don’t know exactly where the man was when the gun fired.

He said detectives believe the gunshot wound was self-inflicted, but a final determination would come from the investigation.

He also said there were, so far, no witnesses of the shooting.

Officials did not release the man's age or name, but Abollo said he is a local man and not someone staying at the resort.

He said a weapon has not been found and it is an ongoing investigation.

Wabasso Beach Park is manned by county lifeguards from 9:10 a.m. to 4:50 p.m., according to county information about the park.

Lifeguard officials could not be reached for comment.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

idc about your feelings
5d ago

I’m sorry but this is suss as hell. It was 10am? How did no one hear or see anything? It’s by a resort that’s usually full of people. Wabasso beach is ALWAYS busy. Something doesn’t add up. I’m sorry. My heart goes out to his family though. So sad

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Surfer#Lifeguards#Beach Park#Accident#Sheriff S Office
