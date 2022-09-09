Read full article on original website
whee.net
Axton man almost kills woman
An Axton man is in jail after cutting a Martinsville woman’s throat so severely she nearly bled to death. Police arrested Anthony Jerome Hairston, 54, the day after they found the woman and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, malicious assault, strangulation and shoplifting.
WSLS
Man charged in connection with Lynchburg homicide, police standoff appears in court
LYNCHBURG, Va. – One Lynchburg man will remain behind bars – for now. Keri Sharpe was arrested in March and charged with second-degree murder along with possession and use of a firearm in connection with the death of 47-year-old Jared Davis. Sharpe appeared for a scheduled preliminary hearing...
Stolen gun used in shooting death of 10-year-old Reidsville girl, police say
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After the tragic shooting death of a 10-year-old girl, questions still remain about how a 14-year-old boy got the gun used. Laelani Jeffries was shot and killed Sept. 8 in Reidsville. Her 14-year-old cousin has been charged with first-degree murder. Police are investigating the shooting. While they have not determined or […]
WBTM
Gretna Man Charged in Murder
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s office has arrested a 28-year-old Gretna man in connection to a February murder. Daniel Neal is being charged with the murder of Charles Van Hooker, who was found shot to death in his Gretna home on the morning of February 11. Neal is also being charged with entering a house with intent to commit murder, rape, robbery, or arson and the use or display of a firearm in committing a felony. He is being held in the Pittsylvania County jail without bond and is awaiting his first court appearance.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Police investigate shooting, man drove to hospital
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived a the hospital. According to police, they were told about the incident on Monday, Sept. 12 around 5:10 p.m. Police say a man with a gunshot wound drove himself to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
WSET
Man shot in Roanoke, police working to determine a crime scene in the incident
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police are working to learn more about a shooting in the area on Monday evening. On Monday, at approximately 5:10 p.m., police said they were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in a personal vehicle.
3rd person arrested, charged in Roxboro murder
A man was arrested and charged in connection with a Roxboro murder, according to police.
WSLS
Rockbridge County gas station explosion case declared a mistrial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – The case in a deadly gas station explosion in Rockbridge County in 2019 has been declared a mistrial. This comes after the jury deliberating the case was dismissed in late August. The jury deliberated for more than a day and still couldn’t reach a verdict.
WSET
LPD is attempting to identify a man who stole YETI coolers: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is attempting to identify a man responsible for theft at Dick's Sporting Goods. Police said that this occurred earlier this month and attempted theft from earlier Tuesday. On September 2 at 6:12 p.m. police also said a man stole several YETI...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg teen found safe
UPDATE: Lillian Patterson has been found safe. EARLIER STORY: LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl. According to the agency, the parents of Lillian Patterson, 17, reported her missing Tuesday around 9:08 p.m. Patterson’s parents told...
1 dead after 2 motorcycles hit head-on in Stokes County, troopers say
KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A person died after a crash in Stokes County. Just after 9:07 p.m. Monday night, troopers were called to Mountainview Road just outside of the city limits of King about a crash. According to troopers, a car went left of center and hit two motorcycles head-on. Both motorcycle riders were ejected […]
wfxrtv.com
Loaded handgun found, confiscated at ROA; Pulaski Co. woman charged
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers sited a Pulaski County woman after she reportedly carried a loaded handgun onto a flight. According to TSA offices, it happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA). The woman was going through security when an airport security officer noticed a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in the checkpoint X-ray monitor machine.
whee.net
Grand Jury in Patrick County hands down indictments
A Patrick County Circuit Court grand jury handed down 37 indictments on Friday against 22 people. Among them, David Howard Childress III was indicted on four counts of abduction, two counts of rape and stalking. Jonathon Jarrell was indicted for taking indecent liberties by a parent with a child and aggravated sex with a victim under the age of 13.
wfxrtv.com
VSP investigating shooting on I-81, believe motorcyclist left Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is looking for the person connected with a shooting that happened on Interstate 81 over the weekend. Police say that it happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 around the 137-mile marker in Roanoke County. According to the report from police, someone driving a green Harley Davidson shot another person on the interstate Sunday night.
WSLS
Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81
ORIGINAL STORY - Sept. 11, 2022. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker. Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Bureau...
Driver killed in fiery tractor trailer crash on I-85 near Hillsborough
Hillsborough, N.C. — A person was killed Wednesday on Interstate 85 in Orange County after a tractor trailer overturned and caught fire. The crash and massive fire was reported before 2:30 a.m. close to Exit 165 for North Carolina Highway 86 near Hillsborough. Both directions of N.C. 86 were closed along with I-85 southbound.
whee.net
Over 80 abandoned animals found at Pittsylvania County home
Over 80 abandoned animals were found at a home in Pittsylvania County on September 6th. The county says when the Pittsylvania County Animal Control and Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home in Callands, they found the front door opened, with animals on the inside and outside of the home.
chathamstartribune.com
Hurt woman dies in crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, Sept 10 at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29, two tenths of a mile south of Route 863 in Pittsylvania County. A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route 29, when the vehicle...
WDBJ7.com
Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County officials continue investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The investigation of the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad continues. Roanoke County Police and the Internal Auditor are investigating volunteer operations and department funds. WDBJ7 obtained a search warrant revealing new information. As part of the investigation, law enforcement searched the Roanoke County Volunteer Fire...
