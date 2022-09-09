ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
whee.net

Axton man almost kills woman

An Axton man is in jail after cutting a Martinsville woman’s throat so severely she nearly bled to death. Police arrested Anthony Jerome Hairston, 54, the day after they found the woman and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, malicious assault, strangulation and shoplifting.
AXTON, VA
WBTM

Gretna Man Charged in Murder

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s office has arrested a 28-year-old Gretna man in connection to a February murder. Daniel Neal is being charged with the murder of Charles Van Hooker, who was found shot to death in his Gretna home on the morning of February 11. Neal is also being charged with entering a house with intent to commit murder, rape, robbery, or arson and the use or display of a firearm in committing a felony. He is being held in the Pittsylvania County jail without bond and is awaiting his first court appearance.
GRETNA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gretna, VA
Pittsylvania County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Pittsylvania County, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Police investigate shooting, man drove to hospital

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived a the hospital. According to police, they were told about the incident on Monday, Sept. 12 around 5:10 p.m. Police say a man with a gunshot wound drove himself to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#County Jail#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office
WSET

LPD is attempting to identify a man who stole YETI coolers: Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is attempting to identify a man responsible for theft at Dick's Sporting Goods. Police said that this occurred earlier this month and attempted theft from earlier Tuesday. On September 2 at 6:12 p.m. police also said a man stole several YETI...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg teen found safe

UPDATE: Lillian Patterson has been found safe. EARLIER STORY: LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl. According to the agency, the parents of Lillian Patterson, 17, reported her missing Tuesday around 9:08 p.m. Patterson’s parents told...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Loaded handgun found, confiscated at ROA; Pulaski Co. woman charged

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers sited a Pulaski County woman after she reportedly carried a loaded handgun onto a flight. According to TSA offices, it happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA). The woman was going through security when an airport security officer noticed a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in the checkpoint X-ray monitor machine.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whee.net

Grand Jury in Patrick County hands down indictments

A Patrick County Circuit Court grand jury handed down 37 indictments on Friday against 22 people. Among them, David Howard Childress III was indicted on four counts of abduction, two counts of rape and stalking. Jonathon Jarrell was indicted for taking indecent liberties by a parent with a child and aggravated sex with a victim under the age of 13.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

VSP investigating shooting on I-81, believe motorcyclist left Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is looking for the person connected with a shooting that happened on Interstate 81 over the weekend. Police say that it happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 around the 137-mile marker in Roanoke County. According to the report from police, someone driving a green Harley Davidson shot another person on the interstate Sunday night.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81

ORIGINAL STORY - Sept. 11, 2022. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker. Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Bureau...
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

Hurt woman dies in crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, Sept 10 at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29, two tenths of a mile south of Route 863 in Pittsylvania County. A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route 29, when the vehicle...
HURT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County officials continue investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The investigation of the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad continues. Roanoke County Police and the Internal Auditor are investigating volunteer operations and department funds. WDBJ7 obtained a search warrant revealing new information. As part of the investigation, law enforcement searched the Roanoke County Volunteer Fire...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy