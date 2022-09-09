ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozaukee County, WI

Suring man and Wausaukee man die in 2-semi crash in Ozaukee County

By Kelli Arseneau, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 5 days ago

BELGIUM – A Suring man and a Wausaukee man died Thursday evening after a two-semitruck crash on Interstate 43 in Ozaukee County.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash, which occurred just south of Sandy Beach Road in Belgium, around 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

A northbound tractor-trailer, driven by Milton Christenson, 50, of Suring, left the roadway and traveled across the median, entering the southbound lanes of I-43, where it struck another semitractor-trailer headed southbound, operated by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee, according to the sheriff's office.

Both trucks were severely damaged, and the drivers both died of their injuries at the scene.

Northbound and southbound lanes of I-43 were closed after the crash and reopened at 1:18 a.m. Friday.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli .

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Suring man and Wausaukee man die in 2-semi crash in Ozaukee County

