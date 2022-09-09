Read full article on original website
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeSalt Lake City, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
kjzz.com
Kidnapped Grantsville teen found, reunited with family
GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 14-year-old missing teen has been found and was being reunited with family, according to Grantsville Police. ORIGINAL: Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who they believe has left Utah with two adults. They said the teen was last seen on Saturday at...
kjzz.com
Pet pug home safe after Utah family posts video of theft, asks social media for help
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake family said they have the social media community to thank for their stolen puppy’s safe return. The pet owners said their beloved pug Norma went missing Thursday. After countless posts, messages and phone calls, she’s back home — an outcome the family is calling nothing short of a miracle.
kjzz.com
Police investigating domestic violence-related shooting that left pro bull rider dead
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A woman is in custody after midnight shooting in Salt Lake City in the Ballpark neighborhood, authorities stated. LaShawn Bagley, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of murder and felony discharge of a firearm. Salt Lake Police said they were investigating the fatal incident as a domestic violence-related homicide.
kjzz.com
Utahns visit 'Healing Field' honoring 9/11 on display in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A sea of red, white and blue on display at Sandy’s City Hall will be open for an additional day. The “Healing Field” put on by the Colonial Flag Foundation is in its 21st year and honors the thousands of lives lost on 9/11, including hundreds of Utah’s fallen heroes since.
kjzz.com
Students at Skyline High School released early due to leaking roof
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Students at a Salt Lake County high school were released early on Wednesday after classrooms flooded due to an aging roof. Skyline High School administrators sent out the letter to all parents and families advising the decision was made to ensure student safety. According...
kjzz.com
Church announces plans for Latter-day Saint temples in Puerto Rico, Sweden
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans for two temples — one in Puerto Rico and one in Sweden. The First Presidency has announced dates for the open house and dedication of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple. They...
kjzz.com
Eagle Mountain loses nearly $1.13 million to internet scammer
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Eagle Mountain officials are ramping up internet security and fine-tuning financial policies after scammers reportedly got ahold of more than $1 million of the city's money. The cybercrime was discovered on Aug. 31, according to the city. In a statement Monday, authorities said the...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: New US citizens sworn in at naturalization ceremony in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In Salt Lake County on Wednesday, dozens of immigrants and refugees took the oath of allegiance to become new citizens. 41 people took the oath of allegiance to become citizens in the state. The naturalization ceremony was held at the Kearns library, where Jenny...
kjzz.com
Sandy considers selling naming rights for rec center in creative bid to fund improvements
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy officials are exploring selling corporate naming rights to fund repairs of a 40-year-old recreation center. Tuesday evening, the Sandy City Council voted 6-0 to move one step closer to exploring if corporations want to spend millions of dollars to put their name on the Alta Canyon Sports Center.
kjzz.com
Upheaval in Salt Lake City School District mean leadership woes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah schools enter one of the most challenging years in history, leadership at the Salt Lake City School District is in turmoil. Superintendent Dr. Timothy Gadson was placed on paid administrative leave in July. Since then, his handpicked cabinet has fallen apart. Gwendolyn...
kjzz.com
America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete: Summer Christensen
September 11, 2023 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Timpanogos High School's Summer Christensen who's a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of her!
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flooding along parts of Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Heavy rainfall caused flooding in parts of the Wasatch Front as storms moved across the Beehive State on Wednesday. The National Weather Service warned residents in Salt Lake and Utah Counties to expect localized ponding of water on roadways. "Some estimates of near one...
kjzz.com
Rising food, housing prices indicate challenging future ahead for Utahns
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Consumer Price Index shows high prices are here to stay for a while, and in Utah and other western states, some prices are a lot higher. While the price of gasoline went down 10.6% and used cars .01% from July to August, small increases in the price of food, rent and other necessities kept overall prices high.
kjzz.com
America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete: Jacob Osborn
September 11, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Corner Canyon's Jacob Osborn who's a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of him!
kjzz.com
5 Questions with Spence: Danny Ainge, brutal honesty is refreshing
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s another edition of 5 Questions with Spence as Spence Checketts from ESPN 700 joins our Dave Fox. Questions included Dave asking Spence for his reaction to Danny Ainge saying the Jazz players did not believe in each other this past season. Also...
kjzz.com
West Coast Conference issues statement in response to BYU racism investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The West Coast Conference has responded to an investigation into reported racism at Brigham Young University, which got underway after a fan was accused of yelling racist slurs during a women's volleyball match last month against Duke. "Based on our review of the information...
