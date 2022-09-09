Hollywood Temple Beth El, the first synagogue of Hollywood, marks its 100th High Holy Day Services since its founding in 1922. Rabbi Norbert Weinberg stated that this centenary has a very important message for us all: “Join with us, in the spirit of the early figures of Hollywood—the Warner Bros, Laemmle, The Vamp, Edgar G. Robinson, Hal Wallis, and many others, who came together to find a Jewish with Hollywood Temple Beth El. We have kept our services going, through the Great Depression, through WW II and now, through the COVID pandemic, even if, for a while, we moved to online for safety’s sake. Now, we are once again holding our services in person, a reminder that there is always a proverbial “light at the end of the tunnel.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO