WEHOville endorses Lauren Meister for re-election to the West Hollywood City Council
In our first official endorsement in any election, the WEHOville board of directors and all contributing staff made a unanimous decision that Lauren Meister is the fair-minded, non-political community member best fit to serve the needs of West Hollywood residents. Mayor Lauren Meister has been a fierce advocate for public...
What is WeHo for the People?
We are here today to introduce a new coalition, WeHo for the People, representing residents and businesses who have come together with a shared vision of the issues facing the city and the need for change. We have come together because we love our city. It is our mission to...
DEAR WEHO: City leaders must stop trying to sway elections
In my opinion the public and appointed officials are not acting with transparency and are losing the residents of West Hollywood and the public’s trust and credibility that is being called into question and tactics during this election cycle and refusing public access demonstrates that its self-serving motivations that do irreparable harm to us local residents.
Cops raid Sheila Kuehl’s home in felony bribery investigation
Lindsey Horvath dragged WeHo into the crossfire last year when she had City Hall admonish the sheriff for probing the affairs of her political ally. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl was escorted barefoot out of her Santa Monica home at the crack of dawn today as L.A. County Sheriff’s Department deputies executed a search on her property related to a felony bribery investigation.
WeHo Life by Glamourpuss
Local artist Glamourpuss’ WeHo Life comic strip is a humorous look at the irony of elected officials in West Hollywood. Here he pokes fun at Councilmember Lindsey Horvath and the Santa Monica Blvd. mural painted on her behalf. In the comic strip, Horvath swears publicly to uphold WeHo’s laws but is silent on the code violation her mural received. Two weeks prior Horvath voted in favor of the re-iteration of the Factory project in a 3-2 vote. The obvious quid pro quo is expected to be declared as an ‘under the minimum’ campaign donation in an upcoming filing by Horvath.
SEPT. 26: Hollywood Temple Beth El’s 100th High Holy Days services
Hollywood Temple Beth El, the first synagogue of Hollywood, marks its 100th High Holy Day Services since its founding in 1922. Rabbi Norbert Weinberg stated that this centenary has a very important message for us all: “Join with us, in the spirit of the early figures of Hollywood—the Warner Bros, Laemmle, The Vamp, Edgar G. Robinson, Hal Wallis, and many others, who came together to find a Jewish with Hollywood Temple Beth El. We have kept our services going, through the Great Depression, through WW II and now, through the COVID pandemic, even if, for a while, we moved to online for safety’s sake. Now, we are once again holding our services in person, a reminder that there is always a proverbial “light at the end of the tunnel.”
Labor union wants Byers, Oliver, Wright on City Council
UNITE HERE Local 11 has endorsed Chelsea Byers, Robert Oliver and Zekiah Wright for West Hollywood City Council while snubbing Mayor Lauren Meister, whom they once supported. “This slate of candidates will work to ensure that the workers who make up the backbone of the city’s economy have a voice in the policy decisions that affect their livelihoods,” said Kurt Petersen, Co-President of UNITE HERE Local 11.
Robert Luna for L.A. County Sheriff | The WEHOville Interview
Congratulations on your win in the primary and the showdown with the sheriff is just around the corner. But first, let’s introduce you to the West Hollywood voter. Where were you born and where did you grow up?. Hi Larry. Thank you for reaching out to chat with me....
This week in WeHo
A round-up of city events and meetings happening Sept. 4-10, in West Hollywood. 9:00 AM (Cancelled) Helen Albert Certified Farmers’ Market. 6:00 PM Transgender Advisory Board Teleconference Meeting. Thursday, September 8. 5:00 PM Performing Arts and Cultural Affairs Subcommittee Meeting. 6:00 PM (Cancelled) Sunset Arts & Advertising Subcommittee Teleconference...
Lindsey Horvath mural slapped with code violation
The mural on Santa Monica Blvd. and Robertson Blvd. featuring a larger-than-life portrait of Councilmember Lindsey Horvath in a political ad for her county supervisor race has received a code violation from the City of West Hollywood. The city cited AGA Pasadena Group, Illoulian Management, LLC and Faring Property Group...
WATCH: Deputies descend on Santa Monica Blvd. and Edinburgh
Deputies with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department flooded the gas station on Santa Monica Blvd. and Edinburgh on Saturday morning as two men cause a disturbance. Larry Block investigates.
MYLENA CHRISTINA | WeHo can be our forever haven again
If you don’t know yet, I’m the “Queen of Kings.” I live just over there on Kings Road and have lived there for many, many years. I chose to live and work in WEHO over 20 years ago because of what the city offered to me as a resident and, at the time, a small business owner: being able to walk around freely without the fear of being in danger and being able to thrive in a business-friendly environment.
Burglars steal 2 guns from Karen Bass’ house
Frontrunner for LA mayor is darling of progressives, police detractors. The search is continuing Sunday for the suspect who allegedly stole two firearms from the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house...
OCT. 2: WHWRA’s Ice Cream Social
After an almost three year hiatus, the WHWRA “Meet The Candidates Ice Cream Social” is back on Sunday Oct 2!. Weho West residents listening to candidates at the 2019 Ice Cream Social. At this event Weho West residents will have the opportunity to mingle, enjoy some ice cream...
COMMISSIONER PROFILE | Catherine Eng
Catherine Eng was recently appointed to the Business License Commission. WEHOville spoke with her about crime, cannabis and the joys of the East Side. Give us your introduction. I have spent most of my life and career being BTS (behind the scenes) so I don’t consider myself known! I am...
OpEd: John Duran comes out swinging
At the WeHo for the People Candidate forum, former Council member John Duran came out of hiding. The former City Council man served on the West Hollywood City Council for almost 20 years and was known for romancing issues as well as many controversies that followed him. Sponsored by the...
Cooling Center will stay open as California avoids rolling blackouts
With temperatures continuing to soar across Southern California, the City of West Hollywood has extended the open hours of its Cooling Center at Plummer Park. The Cooling Center will continue to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, September 9, 2022. The Cooling Center is located at...
UPDATED: Mural’s muse is … Councilmember Lindsey Horvath?
The woman depicted in the mural at Santa Monica Blvd. and Robertson Ave. is none other than Councilmember Lindsey Horvath!. Speculation began Friday when the outlines of a mysterious blonde began to coalesce on the corner building. Instead of a piece of public art, this installation appears to be a political ad in support of Horvath’s campaign for County Supervisor. The finished portrait captures Horvath’s color scheme and distinct features, but she appears somehow less than happy as she gazes out at the city where her political career began and flourished.
City removes ‘traffic diverters’ after spending $300K to install
The roundly maligned “traffic diverters” installed by the city on Willoughby Ave. between Fairfax and Vista — which forced drivers to take a right turn while allowing bicycles to proceed across the intersection — will be removed this month, according to the Melrose Action account on Twitter.
TODAY 6:30PM: Learn about WeHo’s historical racial discrimination study
The City of West Hollywood invites community members to attend the Historical Context Study Community Listening Session on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. via the Zoom platform. Registration to participate in the listening session is required and can be completed here. The purpose of the Community Listening Session is for the City’s consultant, Architectural Resources Group, to provide an overview of the Historical Context Study, including goals and objectives, and to gather community input.
