capecoddaily.com
Man injured using saw in Harwich
HARWICH – A man was injured while using a saw in Harwich around 10:30 AM Tuesday morning. Rescuers were called to a location off Queen Anne Road and Oak Street. The victim reportedly suffered facial trauma after being struck by a piece of wood being cut. MedFlight could not respond due to weather so the […] The post Man injured using saw in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
theweektoday.com
Motorcycle crash reported on Cranberry Highway
A pickup truck and motorcycle collided on Cranberry Highway in Wareham around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The crash happened near the 7-eleven convivence store at 3106 Cranberry Highway. Two ambulances were seen leaving the scene. No information about injuries was available as of press time. The Wareham Police...
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: Images from the overnight…
In the above HN photos, officers discovered a disabled vehicle at the Airport Rotary in Hyannis last evening. The vehicle must have struck something because a front wheel was nearly sheared completely off. The driver, an older male, was arrested on suspicion of Operating Under the Influence. In the above...
capecod.com
Barnstable Police seek missing juvenile
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are looking for a missing juvenile. Javon Simpson is a black male 14-years-old, 4’8″ tall and 130 lbs. Javon has black hair and brown eyes. He as a tall and slim build and was last seen wearing a white t-shire, gray & black shorts, black shoes and a black backpack filled with clothes. His family last saw him around 7 PM Sunday and are very concerned for his whereabouts. If you have any information, please contact the Barnstable Police Department Investigative Services Division at 508-778-3820.
capecod.com
Box truck overturns in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A box truck overturned in Falmouth sometime before 10 AM Tuesday. The incident happened on Old Homestead Lane, apparently after the truck snagged some overhead power lines. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escape any serious injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Falmouth. Update...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after 20-year-old man reportedly robbed, beaten, and stabbed by group of masked individuals
Fall River Police are investigating after a man was reportedly robbed, beaten, and stabbed early Monday. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Fall River Police personnel responded to St. Anne’s Hospital Emergency Room regarding a patient who arrived there with stab wounds. Upon arrival, officers spoke...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman arrested after allegedly throwing tantrum at Papa Gino’s, trying to bribe officer
A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after allegedly ripping out a cash register and then attempting to bribe an officer. 35-year-old Lenita Barbosa was upset that her food order at Papa Gino’s in Plymouth was not completed in a timely manner. She reportedly ripped the cash register from its electrical wiring and threw it on the floor.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown crash results in serious injuries, charges
A single motor vehicle crash near Harborview Hotel that resulted in an emergency Med-flight to Mass General Hospital Saturday afternoon, has left the driver of the car facing a handful of offenses, including causing serious bodily injury while operating under the influence. Andrew Rauker, 37, of Littleton, Massachusetts, appeared in...
Avon Suspect Caught in Alleged Road Rage Stabbing
BOSTON — State police say a suspect with a vehicle registered in Avon has been taken into custody after an alleged road rage-related stabbing inside the Route 93 southbound tunnel in Boston this morning. The victim, a 35-year-old man, has been taken to a nearby hospital with a stab...
capecoddaily.com
Multiple police units respond to the Cape Cod Mall after report of possible person with firearm
HYANNIS – Multiple Barnstable Police units responded to the Cape Cod Mall about 3 PM Sunday after reports came in of a person who allegedly showed a firearm. No shots were fired and no one was injured. CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details.. The post Multiple police units respond to the Cape Cod Mall after report of possible person with firearm appeared first on CapeCod.com.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department, EMS respond to man crushed by pallet at state pier
At approximately 9:00am, Monday, the New Bedford Fire Department and New Bedford EMS responded to the state pier for a report of a man who was crushed by a loaded pallet. Preliminary investigation suggests that a number of employees were loading or off-lading loaded pallets in the ship’s hold when for unknown reasons one of the loaded pallets fell on a dock worker, crushing him.
Police: Woman bribes officer, vandalizes cash register following slow service at Plymouth restaurant
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Boston woman was arrested on Tuesday for carrying contraband, bribing a police officer, and tearing apart a cash register at a restaurant because the service was too slow, police say. Lenita Barbosa, 35, of Dorchester, is charged with vandalism, disturbing the peace, bribing a public...
Woman speaks out following terrifying incident on Route 24 in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Ashley Lyons says she was driving down Route 24 North in Brockton Thursday afternoon when her back window was hit. “I was driving in the fast lane on the far left and all of a sudden I hear this really weird noise, I’m looking around, what is that, and I just happen to look over my shoulder and noticed a bullet hole in the glass window in the back passenger side,” said Lyons, who was driving home from work.
capecoddaily.com
Dennis Police investigating double stabbing Saturday evening
DENNIS PORT – Dennis Police are investigating after a reported double stabbing Saturday evening. Officials were called to the Dennis Port Village Cabins at 248 Main Street (Route 28) around 9:45 PM. Two victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. CWN is checking with Dennis Police for further details. The post Dennis Police investigating double stabbing Saturday evening appeared first on CapeCod.com.
whdh.com
Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
capecod.com
Updated with plea from Bourne Police: Agencies search Cape Cod Canal after report person may have jumped off Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – From Mass State Police: The Mass State Police Marine Unit, Dive Team, and Air Wing, along with Bourne Police and Fire are searching the Cape Cod Canal for a person who is suspected of having jumped off the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne earlier Friday morning. Updates will be provided when available and appropriate.
Duxbury, Massachusetts Man Killed in Crash on Route 5 in Broome County
Authorities are investigating a one-car crash in Broome County. Troopers from the New York State Police as well as emergency responders from Dickinson Fire and Rescue and Moria Fire and Rescue were called to County Route 5 in Dickinson, New York at approximately 12:36am on Friday, September 9, 2022. According...
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville Fire Department shares data on dangers of grills, hibachis, barbecues on balconies
“Did you know??? Between 2016 and 2020 Massachusetts fire departments responded to 427 fires involving grills, hibachis, and barbecues. These fires caused 15 civilian injuries, 6 firefighter injuries, and $4 million in property damage. The Lakeville Fire Department often encounters gas and charcoal grills on balconies at our apartment buildings.
capecod.com
Several ambulances called to a crash reportedly involving a school van on Route 6 in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – Emergency officials are responding to crash reportedly involving a school van in West Barnstable. The crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound before Exit 65 (Route 149). A Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was declared to bring several ambulances to the scene. One lane of traffic was reported blocked eastbound. No serious injuries were reported. One lane of traffic was reported blocked approaching the scene. A heavy duty wrecker was pulling what appeared to be a Dodge Caravan from the woods on the side of the highway. A Red Honda CR-V was on the side of the road with heavy damage to its rear-end. Mass State Police were on scene investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Two-vehicle crash injures at least 1, closes Route 6A in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle collision injured at least one person and closed Route 6A in West Barnstable shortly before 5 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) east of Route 132. Route 6A was closed between Route 130 and the courthouse complex. Further details were not immediately available.
