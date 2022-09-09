SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem Police have arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery outside of a Dunkin’ Donuts last week, including the boyfriend of the victim. Police responded to a report of an armed robbery on Linden Street by Forest Avenue in Salem at approximately 1 p.m. on Sept. 6. The female victim, the manager of the store, told police she was leaving Dunkin’ and got into her car with the business’s cash deposits in a bag when a man wearing dark clothes and a blue surgical mask pushed his way into the driver’s side door. The victim said the man instructed her to not look at him and to move over as he held her at gunpoint. The man then drove a short distance before he bound her to the car and fled the area with the money.

SALEM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO