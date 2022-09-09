Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Local Farmers Market is Transforming into an Artisan Fair for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Tufts community reacts to Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness planThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Somerville Community Land Trust acquires first property, aims to lessen city’s housing crisisThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan CraftsDianna Carney
whdh.com
Victim recovering after stabbing in Roslindale
BOSTON (WHDH) - A fight involving two people led to a stabbing in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood, according to police. Officers were called to the area of Marion Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday where the alleged scuffle took place. Police believe one of the parties involved in the fight stabbed...
whdh.com
Shooting in Mattapan leaves one person seriously injured
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan, according to police. Several Boston Police units were called to the area around 1:50 p.m., blocking off a section of the street by Landor Road as officers collected evidence.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman arrested after pizza rage incident, charged with bribery, narcotics
“Lenita Barbosa, 35, of Dorchester was upset that her food order was not completed in a timely manner. She ripped the cash register from it’s electrical wiring, and threw it on the floor. We had occasion to meet up with her and arrested her for vandalism and disturbing the...
whdh.com
Randolph teen arrested after Dorchester high school stabbing
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for stabbing a student at the Jeremiah Burke School in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department. Officers arrived to the school on Monday at around 11 a.m. and found a teen boy suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds to the shoulder. He was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Officers were later told that the suspect had fled the school before they arrived. A few hours later, the teen suspect turned himself into police, and was taken into custody without incident.
whdh.com
Police arrest fentanyl trafficker with firearms in Fall River
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators from the State Police Detective Unit in Bristol County arrested a fentanyl trafficker last week, seizing more than a kilo of fentanyl, large quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, illegal guns and other narcotics. Officials arrested 33-year-old Raymond Cash at his residence on County Street...
‘Vicious crimes’: VP of Boston bank held on $1M bail in connection with string of knifepoint rapes
BOSTON — A suspected serial rapist who works in Boston’s Financial District has been ordered held on $1 million bail in connection with a string of violent assaults that date back nearly 20 years. Ivan Cheung, 42, of Quincy, was arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges...
whdh.com
Police make arrest after shooting in Mattapan leaves one person injured
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan, according to police. Several Boston Police units were called to the area Wednesday afternoon, blocking off a section of the roadway while officers collected evidence. Police told 7NEWS a...
Worcester man charged in OD death out on $20,000 bail after Superior Court arraignment
WORCESTER — A Worcester man who allegedly caused a woman’s death by selling the wrong bag of drugs was released on bail following his arraignment in Worcester Superior Court Tuesday. Jonathan E. Delacruz, who posted $20,000 cash bail in Central District Court last week, was allowed to remain...
whdh.com
State Police cruisers damaged in crash in Concord after stolen vehicle pursuit
CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three State Police cruisers were struck and damaged along Route 2 in Concord after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle wanted out of Rhode Island early Wednesday morning, State Police confirmed. At 2:47 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper from State Police Holden on Route 190 north in...
whdh.com
Owner of Rowley kennel that housed runaway goats charged with animal cruelty
ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a Rowley pet kennel that formerly housed a pack of goats that escaped onto Route 1 has been charged with 39 counts of animal cruelty, according to the Rowley Police Department. April Bernhardt, 40, of Rowley, turned herself in to Rowley Police on...
whdh.com
Law enforcement sources reveal contents of ‘apparently detonated’ package on Northeastern campus
BOSTON (WHDH) - After a detonation at Northeastern University injured a campus staff member, law enforcement sources are revealing more information about the contents of that package– but still don’t know who sent it. Federal agents and investigators are now scrambling to figure out who left the package...
whdh.com
Police investigate ‘threatening statements’ made against Manchester-by-the-Sea school
MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials and local police in Essex County have launched an investigation after receiving reports of a threat targeting the Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School. In a press release, authorities said they were first alerted Tuesday morning about a student who allegedly...
whdh.com
Salem Police arrest men, including victim’s boyfriend, for armed robbery outside Dunkin’
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem Police have arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery outside of a Dunkin’ Donuts last week, including the boyfriend of the victim. Police responded to a report of an armed robbery on Linden Street by Forest Avenue in Salem at approximately 1 p.m. on Sept. 6. The female victim, the manager of the store, told police she was leaving Dunkin’ and got into her car with the business’s cash deposits in a bag when a man wearing dark clothes and a blue surgical mask pushed his way into the driver’s side door. The victim said the man instructed her to not look at him and to move over as he held her at gunpoint. The man then drove a short distance before he bound her to the car and fled the area with the money.
whdh.com
FBI investigate package explosion on Northeastern campus; letter found attached to device
BOSTON (WHDH) - The FBI is now investigating the package explosion that injured at least one person on Northeastern campus Tuesday night. Sources said the package contained a rambling note criticizing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg and the relationship between academic institutions and the developers of virtual reality. The note was in a hard plastic container and detonated when the victim opened the latches and lifted the lid. The note also indicated this may the beginning of more to come.
Avon Suspect Caught in Alleged Road Rage Stabbing
BOSTON — State police say a suspect with a vehicle registered in Avon has been taken into custody after an alleged road rage-related stabbing inside the Route 93 southbound tunnel in Boston this morning. The victim, a 35-year-old man, has been taken to a nearby hospital with a stab...
whdh.com
Quincy Police investigating bomb threat at high school
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a bomb threat at Quincy High School this morning after an anonymous person called in the threat around 8 a.m. All students and teachers are now allowed back into the classrooms after police searched the building with K9s. Quincy Police said they will continue to investigate the origin of the call.
whdh.com
Assault reported on Norwegian cruise ship docked in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - State Troopers are responding to an assault that occurred on a Norwegian Cruise Lines shit docked at the Flynn Terminal in Boston, according to State Police. Troopers have boarded the ship to conduct their investigation and are still on scene, a State Police spokesperson said. This is...
whdh.com
State Police investigate suspected road rage stabbing inside I-93 tunnel
BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a suspected road rage stabbing inside the I-93 southbound tunnel this morning. Police said a 35-year-old Boston man is being treated at a Boston hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound. The suspect, a 56-year-old Avon man, fled the scene and called police from South Bay Mall, and waited for authorities to arrive there. Officials said the suspect has been taken into custody, but there are no charges yet. The investigation remains ongoing.
whdh.com
19-year-old killed in Wilmington crash
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal crash in Wilmington killed a 19-year-old Monday night. According to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, a Wilmington Police Officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road on Salem Street at around 11:30 p.m. Officers found that the car was occupied by a single person, Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden.
liveboston617.org
Gang Unit Officers Arrest Two Chelsea Men on Firearm Charges in East Boston
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
