Boston, MA

whdh.com

Victim recovering after stabbing in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - A fight involving two people led to a stabbing in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood, according to police. Officers were called to the area of Marion Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday where the alleged scuffle took place. Police believe one of the parties involved in the fight stabbed...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Shooting in Mattapan leaves one person seriously injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan, according to police. Several Boston Police units were called to the area around 1:50 p.m., blocking off a section of the street by Landor Road as officers collected evidence.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Randolph teen arrested after Dorchester high school stabbing

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for stabbing a student at the Jeremiah Burke School in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department. Officers arrived to the school on Monday at around 11 a.m. and found a teen boy suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds to the shoulder. He was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Officers were later told that the suspect had fled the school before they arrived. A few hours later, the teen suspect turned himself into police, and was taken into custody without incident.
RANDOLPH, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest fentanyl trafficker with firearms in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators from the State Police Detective Unit in Bristol County arrested a fentanyl trafficker last week, seizing more than a kilo of fentanyl, large quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, illegal guns and other narcotics. Officials arrested 33-year-old Raymond Cash at his residence on County Street...
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Police make arrest after shooting in Mattapan leaves one person injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan, according to police. Several Boston Police units were called to the area Wednesday afternoon, blocking off a section of the roadway while officers collected evidence. Police told 7NEWS a...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Salem Police arrest men, including victim’s boyfriend, for armed robbery outside Dunkin’

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem Police have arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery outside of a Dunkin’ Donuts last week, including the boyfriend of the victim. Police responded to a report of an armed robbery on Linden Street by Forest Avenue in Salem at approximately 1 p.m. on Sept. 6. The female victim, the manager of the store, told police she was leaving Dunkin’ and got into her car with the business’s cash deposits in a bag when a man wearing dark clothes and a blue surgical mask pushed his way into the driver’s side door. The victim said the man instructed her to not look at him and to move over as he held her at gunpoint. The man then drove a short distance before he bound her to the car and fled the area with the money.
SALEM, MA
whdh.com

FBI investigate package explosion on Northeastern campus; letter found attached to device

BOSTON (WHDH) - The FBI is now investigating the package explosion that injured at least one person on Northeastern campus Tuesday night. Sources said the package contained a rambling note criticizing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg and the relationship between academic institutions and the developers of virtual reality. The note was in a hard plastic container and detonated when the victim opened the latches and lifted the lid. The note also indicated this may the beginning of more to come.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Avon Suspect Caught in Alleged Road Rage Stabbing

BOSTON — State police say a suspect with a vehicle registered in Avon has been taken into custody after an alleged road rage-related stabbing inside the Route 93 southbound tunnel in Boston this morning. The victim, a 35-year-old man, has been taken to a nearby hospital with a stab...
AVON, MA
whdh.com

Quincy Police investigating bomb threat at high school

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a bomb threat at Quincy High School this morning after an anonymous person called in the threat around 8 a.m. All students and teachers are now allowed back into the classrooms after police searched the building with K9s. Quincy Police said they will continue to investigate the origin of the call.
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Assault reported on Norwegian cruise ship docked in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - State Troopers are responding to an assault that occurred on a Norwegian Cruise Lines shit docked at the Flynn Terminal in Boston, according to State Police. Troopers have boarded the ship to conduct their investigation and are still on scene, a State Police spokesperson said. This is...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

State Police investigate suspected road rage stabbing inside I-93 tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a suspected road rage stabbing inside the I-93 southbound tunnel this morning. Police said a 35-year-old Boston man is being treated at a Boston hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound. The suspect, a 56-year-old Avon man, fled the scene and called police from South Bay Mall, and waited for authorities to arrive there. Officials said the suspect has been taken into custody, but there are no charges yet. The investigation remains ongoing.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

19-year-old killed in Wilmington crash

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal crash in Wilmington killed a 19-year-old Monday night. According to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, a Wilmington Police Officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road on Salem Street at around 11:30 p.m. Officers found that the car was occupied by a single person, Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden.
WILMINGTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Gang Unit Officers Arrest Two Chelsea Men on Firearm Charges in East Boston

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.

