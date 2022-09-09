ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Rock 104.1

WATCH: Meet Ocean City NJ Restaurant’s Robot Server!

One Ocean City restaurant's niftiest food runner is a ROBOT! Meet Peanut. Peanut is so neat! The robot is like a giant food Roomba, lol, and she's currently assisting wait staff at Island Grill Restaurant on Atlantic Avenue in Ocean City. Peanut rolls around on four wheels and meets an...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Popular Ocean City Restaurant Closing After Ten Years

The OC Surf Cafe, a family-owned breakfast and lunch establishment on 8th Street in Ocean City posted a message on Facebook Sunday saying they will be closing permanently next Sunday, September 18. For the past 10 years we have been the proud proprietors of the OC Surf Cafe. Next Sunday...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
parentherald.com

56-Year-old Father Drowns While Swimming With Son in Ocean City, New Jersey

Shawn Reilly, 56, from Thorhurst Township, Pennsylvania, was swimming with his 21-year-old son near 12th street in Ocean City, New Jersey, when he started struggling and eventually drowned, according to People. They were, unfortunately, in a section of the beach not protected by lifeguards. Police said Reilly was swept out...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Both Atlantic & Cape May Counties Now Considered To Be In Serious Drought

If you thought it was dry in South Jersey during the early summer months, that was nothing compared to how dry it is throughout the region now. According to multiple expert sources, apparently all of Cape May County and most of Atlantic and Cumberland counties are now considered to be in a state of serious drought. Water restrictions were put in place earlier this year throughout New Jersey, but nothing too serious in the southern-most regions of the state. All that has now changed, however, since groundwater has reportedly been decreasing over the past few months due to the lack of rainfall within the South Jersey region.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Kelsey Grammer Returns To Atlantic City This Weekend

Earlier this summer, Kelsey Grammer declared, “I love Atlantic City.”. We have confirmed through Ducktown Tavern owner John Exadaktilos that Grammer will return to Atlantic City this Saturday, September 10th at 10:00 p.m. Grammer will be hosting a launch party for his The Faith American Brewing Company at The...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

