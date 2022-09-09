Read full article on original website
Hard Rock Hotel Atlantic City Restaurant Is Best In America
Atlantic City New Jersey casinos have had a great year in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. For the second consecutive year, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City and their Kuro restaurant has won the best hotel restaurant in America top prize. The competition is incredibly challenging...
39 Absolute Best Spots in Southern NJ for National Eat a Hoagie Day
Today is a national holiday that, quite frankly, we should all celebrate together, hand-in-hand -- it's National Eat a Hoagie Day. I'm not entirely sure how Hoagie Day landed on September 14th (does it really matter?) or even who started it (again, does it matter?) but if there's a reason to chow-down on a really long sandwich, count me in.
New Jersey’s Most Haunted Town – It’s Definitely Not What You Think
It's that time of year when everything scary, spooky, and haunted is in the spotlight, and each state has a "most haunted" town, but the one that was named most haunted for New Jersey is really going to surprise you. The findings were released earlier this summer, and if you...
Who Makes the Best Cheesesteaks in South Jersey? Check Out the List!
While many people think of Philadelphia when it comes to the cheesesteak, I have always said I enjoy my cheesesteak on the Atlantic City style of break. To me, the South Jersey cheese steak is the king and NJ.com ranked the 30 best in the state of New Jersey with eight local sandwich shops in Atlantic And Cape May county making the Top 30 rankings.
New List Names 3 of America’s 50 Best New Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA
A well-respected, high-profile food publication has just released its list of the 50 best new restaurants in America, and three of them are located in Philly. Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants list has us taking notes for the next time we find ourselves hungry in the City of Brotherly Love.
WATCH: Meet Ocean City NJ Restaurant’s Robot Server!
One Ocean City restaurant's niftiest food runner is a ROBOT! Meet Peanut. Peanut is so neat! The robot is like a giant food Roomba, lol, and she's currently assisting wait staff at Island Grill Restaurant on Atlantic Avenue in Ocean City. Peanut rolls around on four wheels and meets an...
Iconic Ocean City, New Jersey Pastry Shop To Close After 98 Years
It seems like every week we are writing about a local longtime business closing its doors, we can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City as the latest. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world know about next Sunday’s closing with a post on their Facebook page on the evening of Saturday, September 10, where they wrote:
Pub Known For Best Wings In Atlantic City To Close After 30 Years
Yet another popular, long-standing food and beverage establishment is closing after more than 3 decades in business. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City celebrated 30 years in business this past February 2022. The establishment is being sold. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City will remain open until the sale goes through. We...
Wildwood, NJ Waterpark Totally Went to the Dogs During ‘Puppapalooza’!
If dogs could speak, they'd have been saying, "Best day ever!" during a recent event all for them at a popular waterpark in Wildwood, NJ. off Wildwood boardwalk, recently hosted a pool party called "Puppapalooza." It's a long-running tradition and treat for dogs before the park closes for the season,...
Popular Ocean City Restaurant Closing After Ten Years
The OC Surf Cafe, a family-owned breakfast and lunch establishment on 8th Street in Ocean City posted a message on Facebook Sunday saying they will be closing permanently next Sunday, September 18. For the past 10 years we have been the proud proprietors of the OC Surf Cafe. Next Sunday...
nypressnews.com
Atlantic City’s Borgata bets on steakhouses with Old Homestead revamp and B-Prime opening
One Atlantic City hotel is out to stake its claim in the steak market. After unveiling a brand new steakhouse earlier this summer called B-Prime, the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa now plans to remodel its longstanding Old Homestead Steak House. Old Homestead will shut its doors after dinner is...
parentherald.com
56-Year-old Father Drowns While Swimming With Son in Ocean City, New Jersey
Shawn Reilly, 56, from Thorhurst Township, Pennsylvania, was swimming with his 21-year-old son near 12th street in Ocean City, New Jersey, when he started struggling and eventually drowned, according to People. They were, unfortunately, in a section of the beach not protected by lifeguards. Police said Reilly was swept out...
Mays Landing’s Volcanic Eruptions and Eight Other Things I Miss
Things and people come and go out of your life and you miss them. I've been a resident of Egg Harbor Township for almost 25 years, and there are things and places in the area that I sincerely miss that no longer exist. You'll notice in the headline I mentioned...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Car Dealership Will Close After 25 Years
Charles Cain declared on-air this morning, Monday, September 12, 2022 that "The Pandemic Claims another." This is a direct reference to the challenges presented by a more than two-years COVID-19 pandemic. With that, Cain confirmed that The Auto Plaza at English Creek will be closing its doors this week, most...
Philadelphia Expert Picks This Item as Worst Snack You Can Buy at Wawa
Out of all of the things that you can buy at Wawa, what's the worst item you can grab as a snack?. The editors at Philadelphia Magazine recently assembled their "Worst of Philly 2022" list and they answered that question. Well, technically two snacks made the list, but one is...
This Delaware County Restaurant Made a ‘Best Brunch’ List
Brunch is a popular weekend diversion that promises a variety of good food and good times with friends and family. Philadelphia has no shortage of quality places to fill your brunch cravings, including one stand-out in Springfield Township, writes Betty Nelson for Town & Tourist. Tavola Restaurant & Bar, located...
Both Atlantic & Cape May Counties Now Considered To Be In Serious Drought
If you thought it was dry in South Jersey during the early summer months, that was nothing compared to how dry it is throughout the region now. According to multiple expert sources, apparently all of Cape May County and most of Atlantic and Cumberland counties are now considered to be in a state of serious drought. Water restrictions were put in place earlier this year throughout New Jersey, but nothing too serious in the southern-most regions of the state. All that has now changed, however, since groundwater has reportedly been decreasing over the past few months due to the lack of rainfall within the South Jersey region.
Old Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Set to Become New Deli and Pizza Spot?
It appears that an old restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, which has been closed for a number of years, will be reopening as a new eatery within the next several weeks. Hint: most know the old place for the giant inflatable crab that used to...
Kelsey Grammer Returns To Atlantic City This Weekend
Earlier this summer, Kelsey Grammer declared, “I love Atlantic City.”. We have confirmed through Ducktown Tavern owner John Exadaktilos that Grammer will return to Atlantic City this Saturday, September 10th at 10:00 p.m. Grammer will be hosting a launch party for his The Faith American Brewing Company at The...
Man drowns in waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey
Ocean County authorities are investigating after a man drowned in the waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey.
