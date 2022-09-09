Read full article on original website
Queen Consort Camilla Embraces Somber Dressing Traditions With Insect Brooch & Pearl Necklace for Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall
Camilla, queen consort, the wife of King Charles III, joined the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London at Westminster Hall. The Queen was driven in a car in the company of Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen with King Charles in a rare photo as they waited for the Queen's coffin together
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were pictured with King Charles at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. It's the first time the three have been pictured together since the Queen's death. They joined other royals at a private event to receive the Queen's coffin, Yahoo reported. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex...
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Get Emotional at Queen's Funeral Procession
The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex visibly grieved the Queen during Wednesday's moving service Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are mourning the royal family's matriarch. The Princess of Wales, 40, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, were visibly emotional during the service saluting the arrival of Queen Elizabeth's coffin at Westminster Hall Wednesday, where it will lie in state until her funeral next Monday. Standing shoulder to shoulder with their husbands Prince William and Prince Harry, Kate and Meghan seemed to blink back tears before the monarch's coffin, which was...
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Wear Morning Suits, Not Military Uniforms, at Queen's Procession
As the princes, who are no longer working royals, processed past the Cenotaph, a war memorial on Whitehall, on Wednesday, they bowed as their family members in uniform gave a salute As a coffin topped with the Imperial State Crown carried Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace through London to Westminster Hall Wednesday, members of the royal family followed in procession. While King Charles III, his siblings — including Princess Anne and Prince Edward — and his son Prince William wore military uniforms, his brother Prince Andrew and younger son Prince Harry...
Joe and Jill Biden Will Be Only Official U.S. Delegates at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Report
In the past, former U.S. presidents have also been invited to attend historical events such as the memorial service of fellow world leaders President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be only U.S. delegates in attendance next Monday at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, according to new reports. On Monday, CBS News' senior White House & political correspondent Ed O'Keefe wrote on Twitter, "NEW: @POTUS Biden and @FLOTUS Biden will be the only Americans in the official U.S. delegation to the funeral for #QueenElizabethII, a...
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Speaks Out Over Not Being Allowed to Wear His Uniform to Queen Elizabeth’s Vigil
Prince Harry does not want the focus to be on him amid his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's upcoming funeral and the proceeding events. It was announced on Monday that Harry, a military veteran, would not be permitted to wear his official uniform to any of the public events surrounding the queen's death.
Is King Charles III OK? The Appearance of His Hands Raises Medical Concerns
Following the late Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8, her son Charles III has taken on a new title as King. Starting such a massive role at 73 age sounds like a handful, especially given that most Americans start winding their careers down in their 60s. Article continues below...
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral wreath contains a nod to her late husband Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday at Balmoral Castle. Her coffin is being moved to Edinburgh before moving again to her final resting place in London. Hello! Magazine reported that the wreath on top of her coffin contains a nod to Prince Philip.
Princess Anne Makes History as Queen Elizabeth's Children Unite for Vigil Beside Her Coffin
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward stood a symbolic watch at their mother's coffin at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh Queen Elizabeth's four children carried out a solemn tradition. On Monday evening, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward came together to conduct the Vigil of the Princes as their mother's coffin laid in state at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. The siblings stepped out beside their mother's casket, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland and topped with a floral wreath and the Crown of Scotland. For about...
How to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at Balmoral at the age of 96. The funeral service for the late monarch will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. It will begin at 11 a.m. BST (6 a.m. ET) and it will be streamed by the BBC, NBC, CNN, and more.
All About the Crown on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin During Procession Through London
Queen Elizabeth's coffin was draped with the Royal Standard, on which the Imperial State Crown was placed on a velvet cushion along with a wreath of flowers What is perhaps Queen Elizabeth's best-known crown was placed on top of her casket as she left her royal residence of Buckingham Palace for the last time. On Wednesday, the coffin of the late Queen, who died on September 8 at age 96 in Scotland, traveled to Westminster Hall in a solemn procession. The coffin was draped with the Royal Standard, on...
Who Is Attending Queen Elizabeth's Funeral? Every World Leader and Royal Reported So Far
Queen Elizabeth's funeral will bring together hundreds of heads of state, royals and other political luminaries in London A glimpse has been given into the guest list for Queen Elizabeth's upcoming funeral. The monarch will be laid to rest in a state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, and the somber ceremony will draw some of the world's most powerful players. The Times released an expected guest list Tuesday, which a London government source likened to packing "hundreds of state visits" into just a few days. About 500 heads...
King Charles and Queen Camilla Sit on Thrones for First Time Since Queen Elizabeth's Death
The new monarch met with over 900 members of Parliament and members of the House of Lords, who offered their condolences in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death King Charles III and Queen Camilla are taking their place on thrones. At Westminster Hall in London, the new monarch was joined by wife Camilla, Queen Consort, as they met with 900 members of the legislative body and members of the House of Lords, who offered their condolences in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death. In his reply to the address, the King said...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shared Emotional Moments With the Public Outside Windsor Castle
On September 10, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walk outside Windsor Castle to take in the floral tributes left on the grounds in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. According to People, the Prince and Princess of Wales invited the Sussexes to join their walk, and the group appearance was a surprise to everyone—including palace security.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Have a New Last Name
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, September 8, a number of changes big and small have taken effect within the British monarchy. Among those changes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, received new titles, becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales in addition to the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. The couple’s children, therefore, receive new titles as well.
Princess Anne's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Princess Anne opted not to give her two children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, royal titles Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, welcomed two children over the course of their 19-year marriage: Peter Phillips, 44, and Zara Tindall, 41. The only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Princess Anne wed Phillips at Westminster Abbey in London in 1973. She was the first of the Queen's four children to marry. Millions of people watched as Anne and Phillips exchanged vows, with the princess wearing...
Camilla, Queen Consort, honored Queen Elizabeth by wearing a brooch gifted to her by the late monarch
Camilla, Queen Consort, wore a brooch gifted to her by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla wore the brooch at a Service of Thanksgiving for the British monarch on Monday. Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday at the age of 96. Camilla, Queen Consort, attended a Service of...
A Look Back at King George VI's 1952 Funeral Ahead of His Daughter Queen Elizabeth's
Queen Elizabeth's funeral will come 70 years after father King George VI's, and her coffin will rest in the same place: the King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor Castle Queen Elizabeth II's upcoming state funeral will be the first of its kind since that of her father and predecessor, King George VI. The King died in 1952, immediately passing the reign for his oldest daughter, Queen Elizabeth, that would last 70 years — the longest of any British monarch in history. After more than a week of various...
Prince Harry and Prince William Walk Side-by-Side in Procession to Honor Grandmother Queen Elizabeth
The brothers previously reunited on Saturday, where they stepped out at Windsor Castle to view tributes to Queen Elizabeth Prince William and Prince Harry are honoring their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. On Wednesday, the brothers joined fellow members of the royal family walking in a procession through London, starting at Buckingham Palace and ending at Westminster Hall. William, 40, and Harry, who turns 38 on Thursday, walked side-by-side, with Harry between his brother and their cousin, Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips. At the funeral procession for their grandfather Prince Philip in April...
King Charles Is a Passionate Supporter of Fake Science
What type of king will Charles III be?This is a question I have been asked many times during recent days. As a scientist, I might be good at establishing facts, but I have to admit I am lousy at reading tea leaves. The best answer I can offer is one based on Charles’ track record in my area of expertise.In his role as Prince of Wales, Charles promoted all sorts of “alternative” nonsense for 40 years. His anti-scientific stance went so far that he once even stated that he is proud of being an enemy of the enlightenment. But his...
