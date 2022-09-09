ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Florida District 3 race preview

Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos for raising prices and cancelling contracts. Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos for raising prices and cancelling contracts.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

FDLE holds annual Missing Children’s Day at the Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was an emotional day for the families of missing children. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement held its annual ceremony at the Capitol, remembering children who are gone but not forgotten. Annette Sykes has been coming to the ceremony each year for more than a...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

WCTV Super Six: Power ranking Big Bend and South Georgia football (9/13)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda unveil their picks for the top six high school football teams in Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia. This week we welcome newcomers North Florida Christian and Cook as well as returning names Valdosta, Lincoln, Florida High, Thomas County Central, Brooks County, , Madison County, Colquitt County, Lowndes, Wakulla and St. John Paul II.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
WCTV

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

WCTV Super Six: Power ranking Big Bend and South Georgia football (9/13) WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda unveil their picks for the top six high school football teams in Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia. WCTV Football Friday Night: FHSAA, GHSA, GISA High School Football Highlights...
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Missing Children's Day at Florida's Capitol

Leon Co. Commission takes up septic tank upgrades for Wakulla Springs. Leon Co. Commission takes up septic tank upgrades for Wakulla Springs. The Girl Flo: Period poverty drive raises money and makes period products available. Updated: 8 hours ago. The Girl Flo: Period poverty drive raises money and makes period...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy