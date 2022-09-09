The staff member, who was identified as a 45 year old man, sustained minor injuries in the incident A package exploded on the campus of Boston's Northeastern University on Tuesday, authorities said, leaving a staff member with minor injuries. The incident occurred just after 7 p.m., when the box delivered to Northeastern University's Holmes Hall "detonated" after the staff member opened it, according to an update later provided on the university's website. Officers from the Boston Police Department responded to the incident at 7:18 p.m., authorities said...

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO