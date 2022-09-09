Read full article on original website
Science Teacher Accused of Raping a Student Now Faces Even More Charges After Victim Spotted at Her Home 9 Times Since Initial Arrest, Sheriff Says
A 36-year-old science teacher in North Carolina accused of raping a student was hit with dozens more charges after it was discovered that she allegedly violated the conditions of her bond repeatedly. According to the local sheriff’s office, there’s evidence that the victim was at her home at least nine times since her arrest in early August.
California Man Arrested Following Months-Long Search and Charged with Murdering 8-Year-Old Girl
After a months-long search, authorities have arrested a man who allegedly killed an 8-year-old girl in California. On Saturday, the California Attorney General's office and Merced Police Department announced the arrest of Dhante Jackson for the murder of Sophia Mason. Sophia's body was found March 11 by the Central Valley...
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentencing Date Postponed After Their Lawyer Claims Witness 'Lied' on the Stand
Todd and Julie Chrisley's sentencing date has been pushed back. The Chrisley Knows Best stars, who were first set to be sentenced on Oct. 6 after being convicted of fraud charges, will now be sentenced on Nov. 21, according to a new document obtained by PEOPLE. "The Government does not...
Baltimore Prosecutors File Motion to Vacate Murder Conviction of Adnan Syed, Ask For New Trial
Syed, the subject of the wildly popular Serial podcast, is serving a life sentence for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend, 18-year-old Hae Min Lee Prosecutors in Baltimore have filed a motion to vacate the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, convicted of killing ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee in 1999 in a case that drew worldwide attention when it was featured in the hit true-crime podcast Serial, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Prosecutors are also asking "at a minimum" that Syed receive a new trial, the motion...
Package Explosion at Northeastern University Injures Staff Member, Forces Class Cancellations
The staff member, who was identified as a 45 year old man, sustained minor injuries in the incident A package exploded on the campus of Boston's Northeastern University on Tuesday, authorities said, leaving a staff member with minor injuries. The incident occurred just after 7 p.m., when the box delivered to Northeastern University's Holmes Hall "detonated" after the staff member opened it, according to an update later provided on the university's website. Officers from the Boston Police Department responded to the incident at 7:18 p.m., authorities said...
