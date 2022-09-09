Read full article on original website
Related
wgxa.tv
Search warrant leads to gun and drug arrest in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after investigators from Bibb County's drug and gang units served a search warrant on Marigold Avenue. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that while serving the warrant, investigators found two handguns, approximately three pounds of pot, digital scales, and $2,500 in cash.
wgxa.tv
Two teens charged in murder investigation of 17-year-old
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a 17-year-old that happened on Carlisle Avenue back in July. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators identified the two suspects connected to the murder of 17-year-old Tyreek Young and learned that they were already in jail for an unrelated stolen vehicle investigation.
41nbc.com
Man, woman arrested following raids of 2 Sandersville homes
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man and woman were arrested Tuesday after two homes were raided following a several months long investigation into illegal drug sales. 49-year-old Ernest Johnson Jr. of Sandersville is charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, and 66-year-old Sandra Annette Butts of Sandersville is charged with two counts of sale of cocaine and one count of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.
wgxa.tv
Bibb County deputies looking for shooting, carjacking suspect
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County investigators are looking for an armed robbery and carjacking suspect. According to deputies, 29-year-old Wesley Truvonta Mullins has been identified as the suspect in an aggravated assault on Churchill St. followed by the armed robbery of a vehicle on Vineville Ave. The incident was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two teens arrested in the murder of 17-year-old on Carlisle Avenue in July
MACON, Ga. — Two teens have been charged with murder in the death of a 17-year-old on Carlisle Avenue in July, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 17-year-old Tyreek Demontez Young was shot in the 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue just before 9:30 p.m....
41nbc.com
Perry man accused of vehicular homicide in Tennessee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (41NBC/WMGT) – A Perry man is behind bars in Tennessee and charged with vehicular homicide after crashing his car on Labor day. 24 year old Jamir Johnson, of Perry, Georgia, is charged with vehicular homicide and three-counts of vehicular assault. According to a report by WSMV Nashville,...
wgxa.tv
Teen shot overnight in Macon, investigation underway
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old injured. Deputies were dispatched to an address on Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on Tuesday. Once there, officers found an unresponsive 16-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to Atrium Health...
41nbc.com
BCSO: Macon-Bibb at 50 homicides for 2022
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – After three gun violence victims died within 24 hours over the weekend, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Macon-Bibb’s homicide count for the year is now at 50. According to the sheriff’s office, 54 homicides were recorded all of last year. Bibb County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
41nbc.com
Alcohol license revoked at Rodeo Bar and Grill following weekend shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Sheriff David Davis is revoking local night club Rodeo Bar and Grill’s license to serve alcohol. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, on behalf of Sheriff David Davis, an alcohol license revocation letter was delivered to the proprietor of Rodeo Bar and Grill at 4053 Pio Nono Avenue on Tuesday, September 13th. This happens after an incident this past weekend in which a security guard was shot and killed at the business.
wgnsradio.com
Driver of Fatal Labor Day Crash Arrested
(MURFREESBORO) Remember the fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred around 1:00 o'clock Labor Day (9/5/2022) morning at the corner of East Clark and Tennessee Boulevard? Jamir Johnson, the driver of the vehicle, has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault. The 24-year old Perry, Georgia...
41nbc.com
16-year-old shot on Hollingsworth Rd in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on September 13, 2022. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road, regarding a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who...
41nbc.com
Man arrested in connection to July barber shop murder
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III, who was shot and killed in front of a barber shop on PioNono Avenue in late July. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says investigators identified 21-year-old Adolphus Dewayne Hughes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect arrested in connection with Macon barbershop murder
MACON, Ga. - Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force have just arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III and the critical injury of his brother. The shooting took place at the Next Level...
wgxa.tv
Perry's Economic Development Administrator arrested on DUI following wreck with motorcycle
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Administrator for Perry's Economic Development is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after a wreck on Sunday. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to a wreck Sunday just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street near Keith Drive. According to investigators, the driver of a Ford C-Max, later identified as Ashley Hardin, of Perry, was driving along Main street. Troopers say Hardin turned left onto Keith Drive, traveling into the path of a motorcycle driven by Kiara Askew, also of Perry. Askew was seriously injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Jackson Police charge Forsyth woman with nine drug-related felonies
JACKSON — A Forsyth woman has been charged with numerous drug violations following an investigation by the Jackson Police Department. The JPD on Thursday, Sept. 8, served warrants on Tiffany Noel Jones, charging her with nine felonies — violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization Act; theft by deception; fraudulently obtaining controlled substances; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute 2,320 vials of Ketamine, a Schedule II controlled substance; possession with the intent to distribute 19,424 tablets of Tramadol, a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of 300 5mg tablets of Diazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of 200 tablets of Lorazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance; and possession of 200 10mg tablets of Diazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance.
41nbc.com
23-year-old shot and killed in Baldwin County Monday, man charged with murder
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed in Baldwin County on Monday, and a man is now charged with murder. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin County deputies and officers with Milledgeville Police responded to Atrium Health Baldwin in reference to a female gunshot victim. The victim, 23-year-old Shani King, was later pronounced dead at the emergency room.
wgxa.tv
Sheriff's office ID's pedestrian who died in Gray Hwy. collision
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has shared the name of the 31-year-old victim who died after being hit on Gray Hwy. on Saturday night. Deputies identified the man as Nicholas Chalker, of Macon. They said Chalker was walking in the left lane of the 1300 block...
wgxa.tv
Disappeared: WRPD police need help solving case of missing woman
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins police are reaching out to the public in their investigation of a woman who went missing in 2016. According to police, 45-year-old Christie Douglas was last seen walking in the Ravenwood Way neighborhood on March 16, 2016. After not hearing from or seeing...
wgxa.tv
VIDEO: Bibb County deputies looking for porch pirate suspect
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying a suspect. According to deputies, the individual in this story was captured on video walking up onto someone's porch. The suspect can be seen going through some of the homeowners' belongings, before leaving with some...
Ex-husband kills woman, her boyfriend during custody exchange in Newton County, deputies say
COVINGTON, Ga. — A man is accused of shooting and killing the mother of his child along with her boyfriend in Newton County. Marquez Smith faces murder and aggravated assault for the shooting that happened on Peeble Way in Covington Sunday evening. We’re hearing from neighbors who witnessed the...
Comments / 0