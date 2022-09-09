ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free BBQ! Popular West Palm Beach restaurant offers free sandwiches to first responders

By Liz Balmaseda, Palm Beach Post
 5 days ago
Okeechobee Prime Barbecue in West Palm Beach began serving free barbecue sandwiches on Friday to active and former first responders. The roadside stand will do so all weekend.

This is owner Ralph Lewis’ way of honoring the work of first responders after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Lewis includes fire rescue and police responders, military personnel, doctors and nurses, whether they are active or retired.

They can choose from a specialty sandwich menu that includes pulled pork, smoked turkey breast, jalapeño-cheddar sausage, Wagyu hot dog and Wagyu hot dog topped with pulled pork. (One sandwich per responder with a valid ID.)

The special runs through closing time on Sunday. The operation, which is part of the Okeechobee Steakhouse family of restaurants, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Critic's choice:Best new barbecue restaurants right now in Palm Beach County

New Sunday brunch:Vibe-y West Palm Beach eatery debuts grand buffet

Okeechobee Prime Barbecue

Located at 1959 Wabasso Dr., in the parking lot outside Okeechobee Prime Meat Market, West Palm Beach, 561-305-7835, OkeePrimeBBQ.com

