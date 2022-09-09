Read full article on original website
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and Candy Spelling hold hands during beach outing as couple is 'co-parenting'
Tori Spelling revealed her "co-parenting" routine with Dean McDermott as photos surfaced of the family spending time with the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star's mother Candy Spelling. Candy, Tori and Dean, along with the couple's 5-year-old son, enjoyed time at the beach Monday in Malibu. Monday's outing reportedly marks the first...
John Stamos Poses with Mini-Me Son Billy for First Day at School Photo: Trying 'Not to Cry'
John Stamos is celebrating son Billy's milestones!. On Tuesday, the Fuller House star, 59, shared a sweet mini-me moment with his 4-year-old son on Instagram. "One of us is starting his first day at school. And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry," Stamos wrote alongside a photo of father and son wearing matching white, short-sleeved shirts.
Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce after he covered huge tattoo of her face
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have called it quits after 25 years of marriage. The 54-year-old businesswoman has filed for divorce from the 76-year-old actor in Palm Beach County, Florida. The news comes after Stallone was seen at a tattoo shop in Oklahoma City, covering a meaningful design...
"I just bought it for the twins and me" Man excludes fiancé, mother of his twin babies, from family trip
Family vacations are an opportunity for new and old members to bond. Most importantly, everyone in the family can create memories and develop a bond over the vacation. However, some families might exclude certain people from vacations, which could seem cruel if the person has been a part of the family.
Back To School! Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Daughter Dream Rocks Adorable Uniform For First Day Of Kindergarten
They grow up so fast! On Tuesday, August 30, Blac Chyna uploaded a snap of her and Rob Kardashian's 5-year-old daughter Dream as she ventured off to school. "Dream’s First day of Kindergarten💕 Proud mom moment 😇," the reality star captioned the cute snap, which showed the tot clad in a uniform that consisted of a white collared shirt, navy cardigan, blue plaid skirt, white knee-high socks and fresh white kicks.
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
Late Model Christy Giles' Parents Bury Her With Unworn Wedding Dress As Shocking Double Murder Case Continues
Christy Giles' family laid her to rest next to the wedding gown she never got the chance to wear. The 24-year-old eloped with her husband, Jan Cilliers, in August 2019 and had plans to have a formal ceremony with family. The Los Angeles-based model was found dead of suspected drug...
Kate Moss' daughter Lila's extra long toe nails are dividing people
Finger nails come in all shapes and lengths, but where do you stand on long toe nails?. Well, Kate Moss' daughter, Lila has divided opinion on social media after she shared a photo of her rather lengthy toe nails. Lila, 19, shared two photos on Instagram, the second being a...
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Dating Again After Pete Davidson Split: Looking For An 'Older' Guy
It doesn’t look like Kim Kardashian is fond of the single life, as the 41-year-old Skims founder is reportedly already exploring the dating pool, after her nine-month relationship with 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson ended earlier this month. A source reportedly told E! News that the...
Vivica A. Fox shares why she’s not a fan of Nick Cannon having so many kids
Nick Cannon alerted the public earlier this year that he might have more kids in the future. And onn Aug. 24, Nick Cannon posted a three-minute video on Instagram that showed a maternity photo shoot with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. Cannon and Bell already have two kids together, 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 19-month-old Powerful Queen.
It’s Over! ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Says ‘Being Single Sucks’ Following Split from Phillip Redmond
Single lady! 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton revealed that she split from boyfriend Phillip Redmond. Tammy, 36, took to TikTok to reflect on the split on Saturday, August 20. When one fan asked, “what happened to the SSBBW king,” the reality star replied, “I’m not gonna be rude.”
New Details About Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey's Divorce Come To Light As He Gears Up To Welcome Baby No. 10
Actor Nick Cannon will be welcoming his ninth and tenth child soon, but he's admitted that he'll always have a soft spot for ex-wife Mariah Carey — though there seems to be zero chance the two will ever reconcile, as insiders are now giving fresh insight into why their union crumbled.
Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet New Photo Of Kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, & Joaquin, 19, All Grown Up
Kelly Ripa, 51, got in a final summer hangout with her three kids, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19! The Live with Kelly & Ryan! host posted a snap of her grown-up brood, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, 51, to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 34. She captioned the sweet photo, “It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality #summer #vibes.”
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 4, Models All Pink Outfit in Adorable Photo Shoot
On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a slew of adorable snaps of her 4-year-old daughter True rocking an all-pink ensemble. In the photos posted on Instagram, the little fashionista wears a bubblegum-pink denim skirt paired with a matching tank top and light pink Crocs. She accessorized her fabulous look with heart-eye pink sunglasses and a mini Louis Vuitton purse monogrammed with her name.
Khloe Kardashian and Her Family Are ‘Grateful’ That Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson Is Home
Slow and steady. Khloé Kardashian is "taking some time to adjust to having two children," a source tells In Touch. The Good American founder, 38, who welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate with ex Tristan...
Rob Kardashian Calls Sister Khloe Kardashian a ‘Pretty Princess’ in Rare Comment
Showing up! Rob Kardashian showed support for his sister Khloé Kardashian by calling her a “pretty princess” in a rare comment. Khloé, 38, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 16, to promote her brand, Good American, by sharing a...
Ellen DeGeneres Looks Glum During Lunch Date With Wife Portia de Rossi, Marking Her First Outing Since Ex Anne Heche's Death
She's still feeling the blues. Ellen DeGeneres was spotted looking downcast while in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 24, marking her first public outing since late ex Anne Heche was cremated and buried on August 18. The star was grabbing lunch with wife Portia de Rossi at Tre Lune in...
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About What Weight Gain Means In Hollywood, And How She Broke Her Own Negative Self-Talk Cycle
The always-honest Kelly Clarkson got real on her talk show about weight gain and what it means in Hollywood.
