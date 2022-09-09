ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Page Six

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
CALABASAS, CA
Tori Spelling
OK! Magazine

Back To School! Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Daughter Dream Rocks Adorable Uniform For First Day Of Kindergarten

They grow up so fast! On Tuesday, August 30, Blac Chyna uploaded a snap of her and Rob Kardashian's 5-year-old daughter Dream as she ventured off to school. "Dream’s First day of Kindergarten💕 Proud mom moment 😇," the reality star captioned the cute snap, which showed the tot clad in a uniform that consisted of a white collared shirt, navy cardigan, blue plaid skirt, white knee-high socks and fresh white kicks.
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet New Photo Of Kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, & Joaquin, 19, All Grown Up

Kelly Ripa, 51, got in a final summer hangout with her three kids, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19! The Live with Kelly & Ryan! host posted a snap of her grown-up brood, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, 51, to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 34. She captioned the sweet photo, “It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality #summer #vibes.”
People

Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 4, Models All Pink Outfit in Adorable Photo Shoot

On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a slew of adorable snaps of her 4-year-old daughter True rocking an all-pink ensemble. In the photos posted on Instagram, the little fashionista wears a bubblegum-pink denim skirt paired with a matching tank top and light pink Crocs. She accessorized her fabulous look with heart-eye pink sunglasses and a mini Louis Vuitton purse monogrammed with her name.
People

People

