Read full article on original website
Related
buckrail.com
What does South Park Landing look like in the future?
JACKSON, Wyo. — On any given hot summer day South Park Landing rivals Sheep Gulch as one of the busiest boat ramps on the Snake River. South Park Landing is owned by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and managed by Teton County-Jackson Parks and Recreation Department (Parks & Rec) as a public access site. Are you aware that only half of South Park Landing is developed to its full potential? Nearly 14 acres of South Park Landing is on the west side of Highway 89 and has the potential to be developed as a riverfront park and green space. In the last decade, three other great community spaces have come to life with public support and generosity: R Park, Astoria Park & Conservancy, and, most recently, the Genevieve Block green space.
buckrail.com
Heads Up: Section of Pratt Road closed for one hour
JACKSON, Wyo. — According to an alert from Teton County Emergency Management a traffic accident has caused a fuel leak on a section of Pratt Road. The road is closed for about one hour while responders work. Pratt Road is off of Highway 22 before the Wilson bridge. The...
svinews.com
BuRec plans another sharp drawdown for Snake River
JACKSON — The flow of the Snake River will dip next week and drop sharply beginning Sept. 26, according to the schedule laid out by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for managing Jackson Lake Dam. The bureau plans to reduce the release of water from the current 2,600 cubic...
moderncampground.com
Glamping Coming to Kelly Canyon Resort
Kelly Canyon Resort (Idaho), a 64-acre ski hill that sits right above Snake River northeast of Idaho Falls, is considering launching a new glamping operation and is seeking public comments. As per a report, the resort’s proposal allows it to add up to 25 seasonal domes and tents. Kelly Canyon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buckrail.com
Game and Fish releases 2021 Law Enforcement Report
JACKSON, Wyoming — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) has released its 2021 Law Enforcement Report, which covers over half a million (574,171) patrolled miles. The report details key statistics, operations and accomplishments of game wardens, wildlife investigators and other employees dedicated to protecting one of Wyoming’s greatest natural resources — wildlife. The Jackson region has up to five law enforcement officers, including three district wardens, one regional game warden stationed in Alpine on occasion, and one regional wildlife supervisor. Jackson region law enforcement officers documented 203 violations within the region in 2021.
buckrail.com
Caution: Aggressive bear on Hagen trail in Cache Creek area
JACKSON, Wyo. — According to Friends of Pathways, an aggressive bear was spotted and charged a mountain biker on the Hagen Trail in the Cache Creek area this morning around 11 a.m. According to Wyoming Game and Fish (WGFD) bears become particularly active this time of year. It is...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Snack time on Moose-Wilson Road
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Moose-Wilson Corridor sure is the sweet spot for wildlife as they forage on seasonally abundant, natural foods this fall. Recently, local photographer Karyn Schiller captured a bear enjoying some berries along the roadway. The Moose-Wilson Corridor is dominated by hawthorn and chokecherry shrubs. The berries...
Idaho Falls local starts business at almost 80-years-old
Tell me you live in Idaho, without telling me you live in Idaho. What better way than with locally manufactured potato gifts! The post Idaho Falls local starts business at almost 80-years-old appeared first on Local News 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: 9/11 ceremony on Town Square
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Fire/ EMS hosted a ceremony on Town Square yesterday to honor and remember the first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony started at 8 a.m. at George Washington Park with speakers and a moment of silence. The public was also invited to meet first responders at the base of Snow King where they could receive abadge with a photo and name of one of the 343 firefighters with the Fire Department of the City of New York (F.D.N.Y) and 72 members of law enforcement who lost their lives on one of the most tragic days in American history.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Fall Arts Fest kicks off in the Tetons
JACKSON, Wyo. — Each September, western, wildlife and landscape artists converge in the Jackson Hole valley where local galleries and venues host over 50 art events across the span of twelve days. Fall Arts Fest will continue into the weekend, with the popular “QuickDraw” taking place this upcoming Saturday....
buckrail.com
Old Bill’s Fun Run: Donations to Cultivate Ability are matched until Sept. 16
JACKSON, Wyo. — In the state of Wyoming, people with disabilities experience an unemployment rate of nearly 52% compared to a 3% unemployment rate for the remainder of the state’s population. Consider for a moment that more than half of the disabled population of the state is unable to find work.
buckrail.com
TGR world premiere of Magic Hour this Saturday, event benefits two local nonprofits
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Teton Gravity Research (TGR) presents the world premiere of Magic Hour, its 27th annual ski and snowboard film this Saturday, Sept. 17 at Walk Festival Hall in Teton Village. TGR invites the Wydaho community to come out and support two local nonprofit organizations at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Old Bill’s Run
JACKSON, Wyo. —The Jackson Hole community turned out in huge numbers Saturday for the annual Old Bill’s Fun Run that has raised $208 million to date for nonprofits in the valley. Donations can still be made until this Friday. Runners can view their results from Saturday’s race here....
eastidahonews.com
World-famous violinist to make stop in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Today, award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling announces her new Snow Waltz tour of North America, in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, where she’ll bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast. She will be playing at Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. Purchase tickets here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E005D22D7014B.
buckrail.com
Town Council, BCC to consider updates to rules for Housing Department programs
JACKSON, Wyo. — Today at 3 p.m. the Jackson Town Council and the Teton County Board of County Commissioners will meet for a joint information meeting to consider directing staff to release the 2022 Jackson/Teton County Housing Department Rules and Regulation updates and changes. Following the release, county staff must open a 45-day public comment period and town staff will begin preparing an ordinance.
eastidahonews.com
Man charged in Jefferson County for burglaries, grand theft
RIGBY — A 38-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies after he was allegedly involved with vehicle burglaries near a boat dock in Rigby. Justin William Hurzeler made an initial court appearance on Monday in Jefferson County Court by zoom from the Bonneville County Jail. He was charged with three felonies, including two counts of burglary and grand theft.
buckrail.com
CWC Jackson needs your support this Old Bill’s giving season
JACKSON, Wyo. — As Jackson’s hometown college, Central Wyoming College’s Jackson Outreach Center serves the needs of the local community by offering affordable, quality education. Whether taking classes to upgrade job skills, train for technical careers, or prepare or pursue a bachelor’s degree, CWC Jackson offers a...
sweetwaternow.com
Sublette County Arrest Report for September 5 – September 12, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from September 5 – September 12, 2022. Lori Bair, of Bondurant, WY, was arrested on September 11 for alleged DUI. Travys Townsend, of Kingfisher, OK, was arrested on September 11 for alleged DUI. A criminal...
buckrail.com
Members of the community featured in Six Weeks of Slow Food
JACKSON, Wyo. — Slow Food in the Tetons is once again celebrating Old Bill’s Fun Run with a new season of its Six Weeks of Slow Food video series. This year’s emphasis is on members of the community who participate in Slow Food programming. Each week, local program participants share their individual “Tale of a Snail” to convey why Slow Food programs are meaningful to them. Programs featured in the videos include Kids Cooking and Farming Camps, the Local Food Discount Program, the Farm Stand and Online Marketplace, the People’s Market, the Teton Farmer Fund and the Community Gardens.
eastidahonews.com
EIRMC CEO takes new job in Jackson, Wyoming
IDAHO FALLS — The chief executive officer at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center will be taking a new job in Jackson, Wyoming in January. Jeff Sollis has led EIRMC for the past five years and has been with the Idaho Falls hospital for nine. On Friday, St. John’s Health...
Comments / 0