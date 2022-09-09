Read full article on original website
Related
informnny.com
West Potsdam gun show canceled due to new state laws
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — New gun laws have prompted the cancellation of local gun shows. This includes the West Potsdam Fire Department’s Gun Show, which was scheduled for September 24 through September 25. WPFD confirmed the show’s cancellation publicly on its Facebook and referred to new statewide gun laws.
informnny.com
Disabled voters win in Wisconsin; legal fights elsewhere
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Trudy Le Beau has voted in every major election since she turned 18 — a half-century of civic participation that has gotten increasingly difficult as her multiple sclerosis progressed. Now, with no use of her arms or legs, the Wisconsin woman relies on her husband to help her fill out and return a ballot.
informnny.com
SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in September
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With inflation continuing to hurt New Yorkers’ wallets, Gov Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this September. All SNAP households, including those already at the maximum level...
informnny.com
Board: Florida sheriff maybe lied about killing in his teens
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A major Florida sheriff who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre appears to have lied when he didn’t disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
informnny.com
California 1st to make firms disclose social media policies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content, under a bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. “California will not stand...
informnny.com
As data centers proliferate, neighbors knock the noise
MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — In a universe of cloud computing, northern Virginia might be in a perpetual fog. More of the data centers that feed the cloud are clustered in the region outside the nation’s capital than anywhere else in the world. As cloud computing — which enables...
informnny.com
California launches website promoting abortion services
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California launched a publicly funded website Tuesday to promote the state’s abortion services, listing clinics, linking to financial help for travel and lodging and letting teenagers in other states know they don’t need their parents’ permission to get an abortion in the state.
informnny.com
State Trooper arrested while off-duty after incident at Watertown Walmart
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York State Trooper was arrested following an incident at Walmart in Watertown. According to State Police, 36-year-old Errol Oskay of Sackets Harbor was arrested on charges related to falsifying business records on September 13. State Police alleged that Oskay purchased a child’s riding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
informnny.com
Ogdensburg woman arrested on rape charges
OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a rape arrest. On September 14, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Paige E. Woods of Ogdensburg on the charges of Rape in the Third Degree for having sexual contact with a juvenile under 17 years old.
informnny.com
Ogdensburg man arrested in connection to 3 shoplifting cases
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Ogdensburg was recently arrested in connection o three open cases in St. Lawrence County. New York State Police alleged that over the past month, 24-year-old Dylan L. Keith of Ogdensburg stole items on two occasions from the Family Dollar on Canton Street in Oswegatchie and on another occasion from Dollar General on State Route 68 in Oswegatchie.
informnny.com
Whitehall, Queensbury residents face drug charges
KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last week, two North Country area residents were arrested following a traffic stop. Both face charges including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine possession with intent to sell, after drugs and other items were found in their possession. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Jesse J. Tracey, of Whitehall,...
Comments / 0