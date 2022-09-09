Read full article on original website
Irvington woman falls to her death in work-related accident
CENTRALIA — A 44-year-old Irvington woman was killed while working Tuesday afternoon in a freak work-related accident at Intermountain Electronics on Swan Avenue in Centralia. According to Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon, among other things, Intermountain constructs large enclosures containing heavy electrical equipment for industrial applications. Trina Dennison was...
Salem PD make arrest in Schutt bomb threat
SALEM — On September 12, 2022 at 4:54 AM the Salem Police Department received a 911 call from a male who stated there were three bombs inside of Schutt Sports. Officers from the Salem Police Department and the Secretary of State Police’s Bomb Squad responded and searched the factory.
Wayne County authorities arrest pair in large-scale meth operation
WAYNE COUNTY — Two people were formally charged Monday in Wayne County Court with delivery of up to 100 grams of methamphetamine. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, a joint operation with Wayne City Police resulted in the arrests last week of 43-year-old Paxton D. Bruce of Wayne City and 35-year-old Heather N. Crow of Evansville on meth and weapons charges.
