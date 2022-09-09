Read full article on original website
x95radio.com
Wayne County authorities arrest pair in large-scale meth operation
WAYNE COUNTY — Two people were formally charged Monday in Wayne County Court with delivery of up to 100 grams of methamphetamine. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, a joint operation with Wayne City Police resulted in the arrests last week of 43-year-old Paxton D. Bruce of Wayne City and 35-year-old Heather N. Crow of Evansville on meth and weapons charges.
x95radio.com
Irvington woman falls to her death in work-related accident
CENTRALIA — A 44-year-old Irvington woman was killed while working Tuesday afternoon in a freak work-related accident at Intermountain Electronics on Swan Avenue in Centralia. According to Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon, among other things, Intermountain constructs large enclosures containing heavy electrical equipment for industrial applications. Trina Dennison was...
