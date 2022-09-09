Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Shows Off Erza's Cool Side
Fairy Tail is getting ready to come back to anime with its major sequel series in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Erza Scarlet is such a fan favorite! Hiro Mashima's original anime and manga action series might have wrapped up its original run some time ago (as Mashima moved on with his latest serialization, Edens Zero), but the franchise has continued on with a full sequel series taking the story far beyond where it originally ended. This meant that many of the fan favorites from the first series got to come back to the action with a whole new set of fights and challenges.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Gets Explosive With Megumin
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up for a huge anime comeback in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Megumin is such a fan favorite member of Kazuma's party! As the anime gets ready to return for the highly anticipated third season of the series, there are all sorts of questions as to what the wild characters from the series will be getting into next. After having a particularly eventful feature film outing following the second season, Megumin will be branching out from the others with her own anime adventure next.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps Yor For a New Mission
Spy x Family is on its way with new episodes, and that means all eyes are on the Forger family. The gang made fans fall in love when season one premiered earlier this year, so it is no surprise to see the fandom celebrating their return. And thanks to one cosplayer, Yor is getting all geared up for their next mission as the Thorn Princess.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.
ComicBook
Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Best Announcer
One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has really made a deep cut and shined the spotlight on one of the best announcers ever seen in an anime, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and that means it's the perfect time to think back on just how influential of an action series it really is. Often held in high regard by many fans as one of the best ever, much of the reason why is the massive Dark Tournament arc that really changed everything from that point on.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
ComicBook
One Piece Uncovers One Royal's Secret Identity
One Piece has plenty of characters to keep count of, and they come from all sorts of nations. From island regions to Grand Line hideaways, the world built by Eiichiro Oda is a rich one. Of course, this means its power structure is just as vast, and we've met a number of rulers in its time. So of course, fans were quick to geek out when one royal's secret history was outed out of nowhere.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
IGN
Watch as Vampires Meet Their Doom in This Brutal New Gameplay Trailer for Evil West
Get a look at an early level in Evil West in this extended gameplay trailer for the upcoming third-person action game. Watch as creatures are brutally destroyed within a burning mansion and take a peek at a boss battle.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Midnight Ready for Season 6 Spotlight
My Hero Academia will be bringing all of its heroes to the frontline with a major new war against the villains coming in the next season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is highlighting Midnight ahead of her Season 6 return! The sixth season of the series will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and this was the most intense war of the series to date. It's such a big deal that even the final arc of the series is still feeling its effects, and there's no telling how it's going to hit the anime's future either.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Cosplay Breaks Free With Jolyne
The Stone Ocean made landfall with its second episode batch recently on Netflix, continuing Jolyne's journey as she tried to save her father's life and escape from Green Dolphin Street Prison. With Stone Free lending a major assist to her master, Jolyne is gaining more mastery when it comes to Stand battles and has become a fan-favorite in the process. Now, one fan takes anime viewers to heaven with their new take on Jolyne as Stone Ocean's story continues.
ComicBook
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky Takes Flight in Season 4 Trailer (Exclusive)
In the years since the final How to Train Your Dragon film was unveiled, the spirit of the high-flying and fantastical adventures has been kept alive with Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky on Peacock, with an all-new trailer for Season 4 of the series having been released. This season could be its most exciting yet, as our heroes are faced with fresh challenges and exciting adventures, sure to leave audiences soaring high as they dive into the action-packed journeys of the beloved heroes. Check out the exclusive trailer for Season 4 of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky above before the new season hits Peacock on Thursday, September 29th.
ComicBook
One Piece: Massive Manga Volume Will Compile 20,000+ Pages
One Piece has told Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates' story for decades, with Eiichiro Oda's story currently moving toward its grand finale. Before the series comes to an end, JBE Books is attempting the impossible by creating one giant volume that collects over twenty-thousand pages of story from the manga. While this doesn't collect One Piece's entirety, the volume has made only fifty copies of this titanic entry and will set back dedicated fans a few thousand dollars.
ComicBook
Golden Kamuy Creator Hypes Season 4 Premiere With New Art
Golden Kamuy is set to be one of the many major franchises returning with new episodes this Fall, and the original creator behind it all is hyping Season 4's upcoming premiere with some special new art to help celebrate! Golden Kamuy's original manga run actually came to an end earlier this year, but following Season 3 ending not long before that, fans have been eager to see the anime come back with new episodes ever since. Previously confirming Season 4 would be kicking off this Fall, it won't be too much longer before Sugimoto and Asirpa begin their gold hunt once again.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 5 Trailer Sets Up Another Bloody Game of Thrones Wedding
There's another bloody wedding making its way to the world of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon isn't going to have a devastating Red Wedding situation on its hands, but there is trouble brewing for some characters as they try to celebrate an upcoming wedding. The trailer for the show's fifth episode was released on Sunday, following the debut of episode four, and it teases another wedding gone wrong.
NME
‘Aliens: Dark Descent’ is the ‘Aliens’ game fans deserve
As a paid up member of the “I love Xenomorphs” fan club, i’m used to crushing disappointment. Aliens: Dark Descent, a turn-based strategy being developed by French strategy outfit Tindalos Interactive, looks like it might actually be pretty good, delivering an atmospheric tactics game that seems like it’ll deliver a mix of pulse-pounding action and brown-trousers terror.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Got Underway Long Before We Thought
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is on the horizon, and it would put things lightly to say fans are hyped. The fandom has waited a decade for the series to return, after all. Ichigo Kurosaki is finally about to tackle the manga's final act as the original anime never got to it. And despite the comeback's long wait, it turns out Studio Pierrot started working on this project way before anyone thought.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Merch Reveals MODOK First Look
MODOK just got his own animated series on Hulu and before too long, fans of the iconic Marvel character will get to see him in live-action as well. Monday, some of the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania merchandise surfaced online, featuring the big-headed baddie is his full glory. As seen on the tee making the rounds online, his look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe varies greatly from that in the source material.
