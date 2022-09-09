Read full article on original website
The Verge
Sony’s latest smartphone accessory is pretty cool
Sony has launched a smartphone cooling fan accessory that’s designed to lower the temperature of its Xperia 1 IV under intense gaming loads. The Xperia Stream also offers a selection of extra ports in addition to working as a cooling accessory. It’s available to preorder now in Japan for 23,100 yen (around $162) with shipping expected on October 14th.
The Verge
Here are the first not-an-NFT “digital collectibles” for PlayStation Stars
During its State of Play even on Tuesday, Sony gave us a look at some of the first “digital collectibles” that’ll be available as rewards for its PlayStation Stars loyalty program. The items — which Sony insists are not NFTs or based on the blockchain — are basically little virtual statues of devices like the PlayStation 3 and the PocketStation PDA / handheld gaming device, as well as characters from games like Ape Escape 2, and Sony mascots like Polygon Man.
Do AirPods work with Android devices?
THEY'RE the world's most popular wireless earphones, with tens of millions sold to punters across the globe every year. But while most people know that Apple's AirPods connect to iPhones, many aren't sure whether or not they hook up to Android devices. The Android operating system is built by Google...
The Verge
YouTube TV now has surround sound on Apple TV and Fire TV
After releasing YouTube TV surround sound capability for Google’s TV devices and Roku in June, Google is finally adding the feature for its cord-cutter audiences using Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV platforms. The company had promised to release the enhanced audio stream capability for those platforms eventually, saying it was “still working internally and with partners.”
The Verge
Everyone knows what YouTube is — few know how it really works
Mark Bergen is the author of a new book about YouTube called Like, Comment, Subscribe: Inside YouTube’s Chaotic Rise to World Domination. YouTube has always been fascinating to me because it’s such a black box — everyone feels like they know how the platform works, but very few people have a real understanding of the internal politics and tradeoffs that actually drive YouTube’s decisions. Mark’s book is one of the best of its kind I’ve read — not only does he take you inside the company, but he connects the decisions made inside YouTube to the creators who use the platform and the effects it has on them.
The Verge
The biggest announcements from Sony’s September State of Play
Sony just wrapped up its September 2022 PlayStation State of Play show. The big highlight was a brand new trailer for God of War Ragnarok (which is coming out in less than two months!), but we also got a reveal of a new Tekken and some details on an upcoming game from Team Ninja.
17 New iOS Features You Should Set Up Right Now, And I Mean Right NOW
FINALLY we can see our battery percentage!
The Verge
There’s a hidden feature in iOS 16 that lets you see only your unread messages
If you update your iPhone to iOS 16 this week, you’re going to want to spend a few minutes tweaking your settings. You definitely want to turn on haptic feedback for the keyboard, you might want the battery percentage back in your status bar, and it’s a good idea to spend some time playing around with your Focus modes.
The Verge
How to capture text from a video on your Android phone
One of the cool new features in iOS 16, the latest version of Apple’s OS, is called Live Text, which allows you to quickly capture and use text from both a still photo and, now, a video as well. While Android doesn’t (yet) capture text directly from video, it does capture text from still photos using the handy Google Lens app — and with a little bit of maneuvering, you can use Lens to capture text from a video as well. It may not be quite as quick as Live Text, but it’s mostly painless and works just as well.
The Verge
How to use split view on a MacBook
If you want to work with two apps, side by side, at the same time on a Mac computer, Split View is your friend. Sure, you could just resize the two apps manually yourself. But using Split View will do that automatically for you and save you some time. Another...
The Verge
The Verge’s entertainment section collects the latest news from the worlds of pop culture, music, movies, television, and video games. Whether you want to know what to watch on Netflix or how to make the most of your streaming service budget, the entertainment section acts a reliable source. There’s simply too much to read, watch, hear, and play. Let us be your tour guide.
The Verge
Canva’s new Visual Worksuite has its sights set on Google and Microsoft
Canva is moving beyond its roots as an online graphic design tool, announcing a new suite of workplace products that expand into other areas of visual communication. The Canva Visual Worksuite will provide design-focused alternatives to products offered by Microsoft and Google, such as Canva Docs and Canva Whiteboards, as well as introduce new features to existing tools within the Canva product family.
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
The Verge
For the next three hours, you can get a Galaxy Watch 4 for just $129
The internet is still buzzing about the reveal of the new Apple Watch Pro and the recently released Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. But if you’re looking to get a new wearable without spending a mint, you can currently get the last-generation 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for just $129 during the Discover Samsung flash sale for the next three hours. This promotion lasts from 12PM to 3PM ET and knocks 36 percent off the final price of any configuration of the 40mm or 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.
The Verge
iOS 16 review: unlocking the lock screen
The story of iOS 16 is all the things that your phone does when you’re not using it. Apple has been saying for years that we need a reset in our relationship with technology and that picking up our phones hundreds of times a day is not the right outcome. Apple, of course, is probably the company most to blame for that problem. And so, part of the idea with its new smartphone software is that there might be ways for your smartphone to be useful without you having to use it so much.
The Verge
Sony announces development of its first over-the-counter hearing aid for the US
A ruling from the FDA that allows over-the-counter sales of hearing aids is widely expected to make the devices easier to obtain and (hopefully) more affordable for consumers. And now, one of tech’s most influential companies, Sony, has confirmed plans to enter the OTC hearing aid market in the United States. Its first such product is already in development.
The Verge
Xbox app on PC now launches faster and has HowLongToBeat integration
Microsoft is updating its Xbox app on Windows with HowLongToBeat integration and faster launch times. The Xbox team has partnered with HowLongToBeat to provide estimates for long it will take to beat PC Game Pass games. HowLongToBeat is a community-based site that lets people track how long a game will take and see if a game is worth buying or playing.
The Verge
Google loses appeal over illegal Android app bundling, EU reduces fine to €4.1 billion
The EU has upheld a 2018 antitrust charge against Google, confirming that the company imposed “unlawful restrictions” on Android phone manufacturers in order to promote its search engine on mobile devices. Google has been attempting to appeal the charge, which was announced in 2018. It included a record-breaking...
The Verge
Pikmin 4 is coming in 2023
Nintendo revealed that a new entry in the Pikmin series, Pikmin 4, will be released in 2023. In a brief trailer, Nintendo showed off a lush environment of a kind that should be familiar to Pikmin fans — it seems you’ll still be playing as a tiny character controlling even tinier Pikmin. (At one point, a bench looms over the camera. It’s comparatively giant.)
The Verge
Lockly Vision Elite review: two become one
It’s big, bulky, and has a design that bellows “I am a high-tech door lock,” but the $499 Lockly Vision Elite packs a lot of function into its sizable frame. A smart lock and video doorbell in one, it’s designed for someone who wants both of those things but doesn’t have the space or setup to install two large gadgets on their front door.
