'Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition' coming to El Paso's Sunland Park Mall

El Pasoans will have the opportunity to see the Sistine Chapel frescoes in a special exhibit coming to Sunland Park Mall at the end of September.

"Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition," a self-guided tour, will open Sept. 30 and run through Jan. 1 at Sunland Park Mall.

Eric Leong, senior producer with SEE Global Entertainment, said visitors will get to see prints on dye-sublimation fabric graphics that are about 80% of the life-size artwork from the Sistine Chapel ceiling at the Vatican. There are benches where people can sit and see.

"It's still a much more close-up perspective than you can get in the actual Sistine Chapel. You get to spend all the time you want. You get a wonderful in-context guide that comes with your ticket that explains everything you're seeing," Leong said.

Leong said that even people who have been to the chapel in Vatican City point out that the exhibit allows them to notice new things because the prints are not 60 feet away.

"And there's people who have never been to the chapel, see the exhibit and then want to go see the real thing. So, it's a win-win situation," he said.

"It's a new way to experience art and what we are seeing with this rebirth of interactive and immersive art tours, such as Van Gogh and Monet and all these classic arts that are making a comeback as they are presented in new ways," he said. "We're giving Michelangelo his own private gallery experience."

The exhibit, which began touring in 2015 and only took a break during the pandemic, will include 34 frescoes, including "The Creation of Adam" and "The Last Judgment." Parents should be aware that there is nudity in the art.

The audio guide is about 60 to 70 minutes (available in English, Spanish and French) of content that is downloaded through an app on phones, so guests are encouraged to bring earpieces for their phones. It can be downloaded in advance.

Make plans

What: "Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition"

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, Sept. 30-Jan. 1

Where: Sunland Park Mall, 750 Sunland Park Drive

Tickets: $22.20 for adults, $14.95 for youth ages 4-12. Discounts are available for seniors, students, military and family bundles. Purchase online at https://chapelsistine.com/exhibitions/el-paso. Tickets can be bought at the door with some capacity limits.