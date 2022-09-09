ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

In surprise move, Whitmer announces plan to reopen shuttered Palisades nuclear plant

By Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLA76_0hp3xoRO00

SOUTH HAVEN — Just months after it was shut down — after months of attempts to keep it open — a plan to reopen the Palisades Nuclear Facility in South Haven was announced Friday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Energy on Friday, Sept. 9, supporting Holtec International’s application for a grant that would reopen the plant. New Jersey-based Holtec International purchased the plant from Entergy in June.

The company has applied for a federal grant under the Civil Nuclear Credit (CNC) program to restore operations at the plant. The state says reopening the plant will “protect 600 high-paying jobs,” as well as 1,100 additional jobs throughout the community. It is also intended to shore up clean energy production in Michigan.

Holtec submitted its application to the CNC on July 5, which was the deadline for applications. If Holtec is approved for a CNC, the state says it is “ready to support them by identifying state funding and facilitating a power purchase agreement.”

“Keeping Palisades open will keep energy costs low, shore up domestic energy production, and increase Michigan’s competitiveness for future economic development,” Whitmer stated. “I am proud to write in support today of Holtec International’s application for a Civil Nuclear Credit that — if granted — will empower us to keep fighting for economic opportunity for Southwest Michigan and protect 1,700 local jobs.

“The Palisades Nuclear Facility meets the criteria for this program and keeping it open will help us produce enough clean, reliable energy in Michigan to power hundreds of thousands of homes and small businesses. While we await a final decision from the Department of Energy, we will continue efforts at the state level to create and protect good-paying jobs, compete for more economic development opportunities, and boost domestic energy production.”

Holtec President and CEO Kris Singh said Whitmer has been “instrumental” in supporting the company’s efforts.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the administration as well as our federal, state and community partners to make this hope a reality,” he stated.

The 800-megawatt power plant ceased operations May 20 after 50 years of operation. Whitmer previously wrote to the Department of Energy urging support for Palisades in April, weeks ahead of the planned shutdown. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm is the secretary of the Department of Energy.

It had originally been scheduled to shut down May 31, but a company media release said operators “made the conservative decision to shut down the plant early due to the performance of a control rod drive seal.”

In a normal operating cycle, the seal is "easily replaceable" during a fuel outage when the reactor is offline, plant spokesperson Val Gent said, but Entergy decided "after careful consideration" to shut down early and not return to operations because they were so close to the final shutdown date.

The CNC program was established to “avoid premature retirements of reactors across the country due to financial hardship, preserve thousands of good-paying clean energy jobs to sustain local economies and protect our supply of carbon-free electricity generation.”

When the closure was announced in May, Holtec said it would spend the next three years removing the spent fuel into dry cask storage inland from Lake Michigan. In July, Holtec proposed a plan to move radioactive materials off-site during the dismantling of the Palisades plant by road, rail — and perhaps most controversially — by barge shipments on Lake Michigan.

It was not clear at the time of publication if that process had started.

It's also unclear how many former Palisades employees are still available to work at the plant. When the closure was announced, Holtec said Palisades employees would begin transferring to other Entergy sites as soon as June, transferring to work for Holtec or leave the company. The last day for employees who were not staying on to work for Holtec was June 23.

Subscribe:Get unlimited access to our local coverage

Entergy said about 130 employees accepted new jobs within Entergy at other locations, about 260 employees were hired to stay at Palisades and work for Holtec to decommission the plant and about 180 employees will either retire or separate from Entergy.

The sale also included the former Big Rock Point nuclear plant near Charlevoix, which decommissioned in the early 2000s and whose site on Lake Michigan now includes only large concrete-and-steel casks holding the plant's radioactive used fuel. It is not yet known if that facility is affected by the plans announced Friday.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.

Comments / 152

LMZR
4d ago

it's an election year. As we see prices on everything soar, elderly and families without power will not be a good look for her and she knows it. any other year she wouldn't give it a second thought that the plant is closed.

Reply(23)
88
Jay Webster
4d ago

That's because Democrat policies are hurting Americans. You literally have an old frail man with dementia that needs daycare assistance destroying this country.

Reply(6)
41
AMERICA FIRST@??
4d ago

😂😂😂😂😂 ITS DEFINITELY A SURPRISE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HER CAREER SHES ACTUALLY DONE SOMETHING USEFUL… NOT GONNA SAVE HER THO… a simple look at other countries tells you the ELITES trying to GLOBALLY CONTROL THE MASSES IS FAILING MISERABLY. No matter how hard the CORRUPT CORPORATE MEDIA TRIES TO CONVINCE US LIBERALS HAVE ALL THE POWER… if you’re PAYING ATTENTION TO WHAT THEY DON’T SAY YOU SHOULD KNOW THATS A LIE…

Reply(4)
39
 

SOUTH HAVEN EAT & DRINK

More
 

SOUTH HAVEN THINGS TO DO

More
Related
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon unveils $1 billion plan to bolster police forces in Michigan

Grand Rapids — Calling public safety a "top issue" in Michigan, Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon detailed a $1 billion proposal Tuesday to recruit, retain and train police officers and other emergency personnel. Dixon, a political commentator and businesswoman from Norton Shores, laid out the plan during an...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Haven, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Business
South Haven, MI
Business
City
South Haven, MI
Local
Michigan Industry
City
Charlevoix, MI
Local
Michigan Government
1470 WFNT

What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
MICHIGAN STATE
WIBC.com

Elkhart Is Diversifying Beyond RVs, Says City’s Mayor

ELKHART, Ind. – In a recent survey, The Wall Street Journal ranked Elkhart, Indiana as the number one emerging market for housing. Put simply, people want to move to Elkhart because of the many opportunities that await in the northern Indiana city, so says Mayor Rod Roberson. Elkhart has...
ELKHART, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Reactors#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Fuel#Business Industry#Linus Business#Holtec International#Entergy#Cnc
WNDU

One killed, one seriously hurt in Benton Harbor crash

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating after one person was killed and another person was seriously hurt in a crash Saturday night. Officers were advised of a Black BMW entering the city on Main Street at high rate of speed around 11:30...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS Detroit

Boater reports body 12 miles off Lake Michigan shore

SHOREHAM, Mich. (AP) — Investigators were working to identify the person whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan after being spotted about 12 miles from shore, authorities said Monday.A sailboat captain saw the body Sunday offshore from the Berrien County village of Shoreham and reported the discovery to the Coast Guard, the Berrien County Sheriff's Department said.A Coast Guard crew recovered the body and turned it over to the sheriff's department for the investigation.An autopsy was planned to identify the person and determine the cause of death.The sheriff's department didn't immediately release more information about the death or how the body might have gotten so far offshore.
SHOREHAM, MI
WNDU

Niles Scream Park opens for the season

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Scream Park is ready to scare the “yell” out of you!. The parked opened Friday night, and has seven different attractions for you to check out. “It is family-friendly despite being a haunted house or a scream park. We try to keep...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Man killed in Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 900 Block of Columbus Avenue just after 2:50 a.m. to investigate a complaint of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old Benton Harbor man wounded a back yard of 1000 block of Columbus. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy