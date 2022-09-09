ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Police find 5 dead in Cecil County home; incident under investigation

By Hannah Edelman and Esteban Parra, Delaware News Journal
 5 days ago

Five people were found dead in a home in Elk Mills, Maryland, on Friday morning, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they found a man, a woman and three children with fatal gunshot wounds throughout the house and garage. A semi-automatic handgun was found near the man, according to police. None of those killed have been identified yet.

Police said they were called to the house on Hebron Court at 9:19 a.m. for a report that three children and a woman were fatally shot. When police arrived 10 minutes later, they found an "unresponsive subject" in the home's detached garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLnga_0hp3xi9200

The Cecil County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation with Maryland State Police, but said there is no threat to the public.

UPDATE: Officials identify victims in Friday's Cecil County home shooting as parents, 3 children

The house is located at the end of a cul-de-sac on Hebron Court. As of Friday afternoon, police crime tape cordoned off the entire property where the two-story house rested on a manicured lawn. It was tied to the swing set in the backyard, and a trampoline was inside of it.

A nearby resident, whose front door faced the back of the cordoned-off property, declined to comment.

Marked and unmarked police vehicles were parked in neighbors’ driveways and the cul-de-sac, where police erected a small canopy where several officers were meeting. Area residents could not be seen.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Police find 5 dead in Cecil County home; incident under investigation

