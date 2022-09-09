ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock police ask for help finding kidnapped woman

By Special to the Avalanche-Journal
 5 days ago

The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Elisa Franco and 30-year-old George De La Pena after officials say they received reports Franco was abducted by De La Pena.

Lubbock police were called to the 2300 block of Auburn Street at 6:46 a.m. on Sept. 9 following reports of a kidnapping, according to a statement from LPD Friday afternoon.

Through the initial course of the investigation, investigators say it appears Franco was in a residence when 30-year-old George De La Pena forced entry and made threats to residents while displaying a screwdriver and brass knuckles. De La Pena then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction with Franco.

De La Pena is described as being 5’05”, weighing 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants pulled up to his knees with no shirt.

Franco is described as being 5’03”, weighing 150 lbs., with reddish-blonde hair, dark roots and brown eyes. Franco’s hair was styled with two braids and she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering and light blue jeans.

Franco and De La Pena are known to have previously dated. There is no reason to believe this is a random act.

If anyone has information regarding the location of these individuals they are asked to call Detective Matt Bearden at (806) 775-3470.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock police ask for help finding kidnapped woman

