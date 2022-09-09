ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Fox News

Abortion ban in Indiana set to take effect on Thursday

An abortion ban is set to take effect in Indiana, which was the first state to pass one after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. When the law starts being enforced on Thursday, Indiana will join more than a dozen states with abortion bans, though most were approved before that Supreme Court ruling and took effect once the court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
Fox News

California Gov. Newsom signs new social media transparency bill into state law

California governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday he had signed a new social media bill into law to further social media companies' transparency on hate and discrimination. AB 587, proposed by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D), requires social media companies to post their terms of service on each platform that includes specifying accepted user behavior and activities and those which go against the platform's policies.
Fox News

Rep. Hank Johnson compares protesting parents at school boards to January 6 rioters

Georgia Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson claimed "MAGA Republicans" descended on school board meetings in a similar manner to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot during a committee hearing. On Wednesday, the House Committee of the Judiciary met to discuss H. Res. 1238 which requested President Biden "provide certain documents to the House of Representatives relating to the October 4, 2021 memorandum issued by the Attorney General entitled Partnership Among Federal, State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial Law Enforcement to Address Threats Against School Administrators, Board Members, Teachers, and Staff."
Fox News

FBI arrests GOP upstate New York election official over alleged absentee ballot fraud scheme

The FBI arrested a New York Republican election commissioner on Tuesday. Jason Schofield, 42, of Troy, New York, was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart on an indictment charging him with unlawfully using the names and dates of birth of voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots for elections held in Rensselaer County in 2021.
Fox News

What makes fentanyl a 'weapon of mass destruction': Texas sheriff

Montgomery County, Texas sheriff Rand Henderson explained how fentanyl is a "weapon of mass destruction" Wednesday on "Your World." SHERIFF HENDERSON: [Fentanyl is] a weapon of mass destruction. It's also a poison. It's devastating our communities. Our Texas governor is looking to enact legislation that would declare it a poison. And so if somebody provided that and it resulted in a serious bodily injury or death, it could result in up to a murder charge. I'd also call on the federal government. If they think the border is secure - I think there's the Office of National Drug Control Policy that falls under the White House's jurisdiction. They should declare this a weapon of mass destruction and also categorize this poison as for what it is. It's something that's killing our population.
