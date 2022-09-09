Read full article on original website
Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced he is deploying 75 National Guard members to deal with the influx of migrants being bussed to Chicago from Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has continued to send buses of migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago to draw attention to the ongoing immigration crisis.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that the city is at a "breaking point" due to thousands of migrants who have been sent by bus from Texas in recent weeks. "In the last few months, we have experienced an unprecedented surge of asylum seekers arriving from the southern border," Adams said Wednesday.
EXCLUSIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis followed through on his promise to drop off illegal immigrants in progressive states, sending two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. A video provided to Fox News Digital shows the migrants deboarding the planes at Martha’s Vineyard Airport in Massachusetts.
An abortion ban is set to take effect in Indiana, which was the first state to pass one after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. When the law starts being enforced on Thursday, Indiana will join more than a dozen states with abortion bans, though most were approved before that Supreme Court ruling and took effect once the court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvanians shared whether they planned to vote Democrat or Republican in the upcoming midterm elections and what issues were influencing their decision. "Democrat because I feel like they're going to better protect our country" and "they're pro-choice," an Allentown local told Fox News. But another Pennsylvanian...
California governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday he had signed a new social media bill into law to further social media companies' transparency on hate and discrimination. AB 587, proposed by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D), requires social media companies to post their terms of service on each platform that includes specifying accepted user behavior and activities and those which go against the platform's policies.
A western Montana wildfire has spread over 1,000 acres, tearing through Helena National Forest. The No Grass Creek Fire is located in the Helena Ranger District, an area that has experienced large amounts of tree mortality. The 1,003-acre blaze is 0% contained and the Powell County Sheriff's Office said resources...
EXCLUSIVE: An Arizona law enforcement advocacy group is calling on Democratic gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs to condemn two abortion advocacy organizations that support her campaign over their support for the "defund the police" movement. In a letter from the Arizona Police Association (APA) obtained by Fox News Digital, the group...
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). A veteran-focused organization in Indiana is helping to care for veterans in the state and stem the tide of veteran suicides with community-led initiatives.
Robert Holden, a New York City councilman and lifelong Democrat, has thrown his support behind Republican Lee Zeldin in his bid for governor as the crime crisis remains unmitigated. Holden is part of a coalition of New York Democrats pushing for new state leadership. He argued that crime is out...
Georgia Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson claimed "MAGA Republicans" descended on school board meetings in a similar manner to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot during a committee hearing. On Wednesday, the House Committee of the Judiciary met to discuss H. Res. 1238 which requested President Biden "provide certain documents to the House of Representatives relating to the October 4, 2021 memorandum issued by the Attorney General entitled Partnership Among Federal, State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial Law Enforcement to Address Threats Against School Administrators, Board Members, Teachers, and Staff."
Georgians are split over who to support in the governor's race, while Democratic nominee Sen. Raphael Warnock leads in the state's Senate race, according to a new poll. The poll also shows abortion ranks as the most important issue to Democrats and inflation the most urgent for Republicans. A survey...
Fed up with sky-high housing prices, Coloradans are taking the issue into their own hands with a November ballot initiative that would direct a portion of the state's income taxes to affordable housing projects. As housing crises bubble up nationwide, Colorado's Proposition 123 is the first statewide housing initiative in...
The FBI arrested a New York Republican election commissioner on Tuesday. Jason Schofield, 42, of Troy, New York, was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart on an indictment charging him with unlawfully using the names and dates of birth of voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots for elections held in Rensselaer County in 2021.
NEWFIELDS, N.H. – Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire didn’t wait long to target her Republican challenger in November’s midterm election over the combustible issue of abortion. Hours after retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc narrowly captured the GOP Senate nomination in the key general election battleground...
Fox News
Montgomery County, Texas sheriff Rand Henderson explained how fentanyl is a "weapon of mass destruction" Wednesday on "Your World." SHERIFF HENDERSON: [Fentanyl is] a weapon of mass destruction. It's also a poison. It's devastating our communities. Our Texas governor is looking to enact legislation that would declare it a poison. And so if somebody provided that and it resulted in a serious bodily injury or death, it could result in up to a murder charge. I'd also call on the federal government. If they think the border is secure - I think there's the Office of National Drug Control Policy that falls under the White House's jurisdiction. They should declare this a weapon of mass destruction and also categorize this poison as for what it is. It's something that's killing our population.
A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city's crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
A $4.2 million project to install metal poles with reflective markers along two-lane highways across North Dakota has been put on hold because of worries about how the new poles affected farmers driving large equipment. The posts installed this summer along state highways with shoulders less than 8-feet-wide will be...
An Illinois mayor sounded the alarm on "how dangerous" a state law that eliminates cash bail will be, arguing communities will be left more vulnerable and victims of crimes will lose "their constitutional rights." "We must not allow this law to stand as passed," Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said...
AVENTURA, FLA. – GOP Senate nominee Blake Masters told Fox News Digital on Sunday that Arizona voters are wondering why national Republicans are not investing more money into his race, even as polls show the contest narrowing. Masters said during an interview at the National Conservatism Conference that while...
