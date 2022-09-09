ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Rain on the way to SLO County, while SoCal is about to get ‘drenched.’ Here’s what to know

By John Lynch
 5 days ago

San Luis Obispo County is about to see a dramatic change in the weather as days of record heat give way to some unusual September rain generated by Tropical Storm Kay.

Meteorologist John Lindsey said the county and much of Southern California can expect varying amounts of rain as the storm system moves north.

SLO County can expect between a quarter and three quarter inches of rain between Saturday morning and Sunday evening, Lindsey said, along with falling temperatures.

The worst of the recent heatwave ended Thursday with more triple-digit temperatures and a new record in Paso Robles, which hit a high of 108, topping the previous record of 106 on the same date just last year, according to the National Weather Service Los Angeles Twitter .

Friday was forecast to hit a high of 101 in Paso Robles and 93 in SLO. From there, Paso Robles will see highs of 83 and 88 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, and SLO will continue to decline to highs of 82 and 80 over that period.

Farther south, temperatures will also fall as clouds turn to rain, with areas like Santa Barbara County looking forward to one to two inches of precipitation and as many as four to six inches of rain near San Diego, raising worries about flash floods in the region.

“All of Southern California is gonna get drenched, but especially in those areas,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey said Monday will bring another “major change” in weather in SLO County as the high-pressure system responsible for the current heat moves east, bringing a low-pressure system in its wake through coastal California from Tuesday to Friday.

“Temperatures will actually be below average during (Tuesday to Friday), with the North County only making it up into the low 80s, and San Luis Obispo will only make it into the high 60s to low 70s,” Lindsey said.

On top of that, strong to gale force winds along the coast will accompany the lower temperatures next week, he said.

