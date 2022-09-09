ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Thompson Hill developer wants another shot at adding hotel, condos to Tri-Cities hillside

By Cory McCoy
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uYUEw_0hp3x8eF00

It’s back to the drawing board for a long in the works development on Thompson Hill, and residents are not happy to see him trying again.

While the area around the Kennewick hill has seen exponential growth in recent years, permitting continues to elude Jose Chavallo. He’s been trying for more than a decade to convert his hilltop home into a hotel and develop condos on 40 acres of the south side of the hill.

Earlier this year, he tried a different approach, asking the city to allow for a boutique hotel definition that would meet his needs for the hilltop property, but he has since withdrawn that request, according to Kennewick Community Planning Director Anthony Maui.

He’s now back to asking for his property to be rezoned to high density residential .

While he has no plans currently submitted for development, the request says that the intent is to eventually develop 360 homes and turn the hilltop home into a 60-unit hotel.

The zoning change could allow for as many as 441 homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33JePN_0hp3x8eF00
The house on Thompson Hill in south Kennewick was built 1971. Courtesy Coldwell Banker Tomlinson

Neighborhood pushback

That isn’t likely to pass though, as city staff and residents are still pushing back.

Complaints already have been received by the city from residents in the Creekstone, Windsong, Panoramic Heights neighborhoods and other nearby communities.

By the end of July, there were 26 responses, according to the city’s assessment. Panoramic Heights Homeowners Association President Bill Dixon told the Herald that number has now climbed to 54.

Dixon said one of the primary concerns of the nearby residents is that the density rules could allow for up to 557 multi-family homes in an area that would otherwise only allow 150 single-family homes. The zoning changes could also open the door for a hotel of any size on top of the hill.

Dixon said neighbors are said to have concerns in virtually every aspect of the project’s potential impact, which includes: increased traffic; incompatibility with existing neighborhoods; decreases in property values; steep slopes, runoff and landslides; noise and light pollution; increased crime; and neighborhood safety.

“Will this never end? One ‘modification’ after the next it seems,” Robert Langendorfer wrote.

Langendorfer said he is a retired police officer and is concerned about the potential increase in traffic and crime, and decrease in property value as he believes the proposal is incompatible with nearby neighborhoods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dc7ad_0hp3x8eF00
A sign created by The Panoramic Heights Homeowners Association in 2021 was posted in the front yard of a home in the Kennewick housing development in opposition to the proposed high density residential development of about 40 acres along the top of Thompson Hill. The yard signs depicts the proposed area with a photo of apartment buildings added to the hillside. Bob Brawdy/Tri-City Herald

“I could have checked all of the above for my concerns about this proposal, which by my accounting is the 4th or 5th time this developer has tried to get around the (to date) consistent rejections of his proposal,” Bertha Garza wrote.

“Unfortunately, with new council members, I fear that his persistence will be rewarded to the detriment of the wider community,” she wrote.

The proposed zoning changes will be discussed at the Kennewick Planning Commission’s Sept. 19 meeting . Residents can attend the meeting online or in person at Kennewick City Hall.

According to the commission’s agenda packet, city staff has recommended the city council once again deny the request.

Chavallo could not be reached by the Herald about his renewed request.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=155iQg_0hp3x8eF00
The south side of Thompson Hill near the Southridge area is being prepared for future development. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

Thompson Hill property

Property records show Chavallo bought the home perched on top of the hill south Kennewick for $850,000 in February 2009.

At the time, it was known as 360 Cellars Estate Bed & Breakfast. His first attempt to develop the property came the same year, and would have included changes to allow a boutique hotel complex, fine dining restaurant, meeting/ballroom facility, day spa, wine tasting shops and small resort-related retail shops.

That bid failed but he tried again in 2010 and 2011, and was voted down each time.

The 3,400-square-foot home, built in 1971 by Ken Thompson, was listed for sale about eight years ago , but never sold. Last year, Chavallo brought the city a more ambitious plan to develop 40 acres, including adding the hotel.

Chavallo asked for the city to rezone the land from low-density to high-density residential to allow a hotel with a restaurant, spa and high-end meeting spaces, as well as a development that would have included 350 high-end condos on the south side.

Neighbors, particularly in Panoramic Heights, fiercely opposed the high-density designation, fearing the land use change could allow as many as 1,100 apartments or other housing units on the hillside.

And in May 2021, the city council voted 5-1 to deny the zoning change though several said they supported aspects of the project.

Two of those members who voted against the project are no longer on the city council. Bill McKay, who is now Kennewick’s mayor, was the only vote in favor, and indicated support for finding a way forward.

Comments / 3

Related
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Mini storage, apartments and more coming to the Tri-Cities

Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a long list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments in Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

County to complete KGH deal, lease for another facility

The dream of a Three Rivers Behavioral Health Recovery Center is close to becoming a reality as Benton County moves to secure two sites to serve Tri-Citians facing mental health and substance abuse crises. The county expects to complete a $1.6 million deal to buy the now closed Kennewick General...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennewick, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
City
Tri-cities, WA
Tri-cities, WA
Government
Tri-cities, WA
Business
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Government
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

National used car chain expanding to the Tri-Cities

CarMax Inc., the national chain of used car stores, confirmed it intends to open its first Tri-City location within two to three years. CarMax, based in Richmond, Virginia, operates five stores in Washington, all located in Spokane and Western Washington. Richland will be the first in the area. “We are...
RICHLAND, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Thompson
elkhornmediagroup.com

City to seek $200,000 grant for Lions Park

COLLEGE PLACE – The College Place City Council meets tonight (Tuesday) at 7 p.m. The council will consider a resolution supporting the city’s grant application to the Port of Walla Walla/Walla Walla County’s nine tenths of a cent economic sales tax fund for Lions Park improvements for $200,000.
COLLEGE PLACE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Housing Development#Land Use#Hillside#Business Industry#Linus Business#Associati
nbcrightnow.com

9/11 Memorial at the Southridge Sports & Events Complex

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The City of Kennewick reminds the community of the 9/11 memorial located at the Southridge Sports & Events Complex. The memorial is open to the community all day on September 11 and the city encourages people to visit and remember the events of 9/11. Kennewick is one...
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

New CEO takes helm at the Mid-Columbia’s most unique nonprofit

Michael Novakovich, the upbeat executive who led Visit Tri-Cities for four years, is the new president and CEO of Columbia Industries. The Kennewick nonprofit serves people with intellectual disabilities and other barriers to housing and employment. It also boasts one of the region’s most unique organizational structures – it owns four for-profit businesses that generate revenue to support its mission.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Rollover delays traffic on I-182 in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- A rollover crash on I-182 in Pasco around 10:30 a.m. is blocking traffic. The crash happened near where highway 395 connects to I-182 near CBC. The Washington State Patrol and Pasco Police are on scene. Drivers should expect delays in the area, until a tow truck arrives and...
PASCO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Tri-City Herald

Dentist used fake restaurant businesses to steal millions in COVID funds, feds say

A former Oregon dentist filed dozens of fraudulent loan and grant applications, in some instances using fictitious restaurant businesses, to steal nearly $11.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds, prosecutors said. Salwan Adjaj, 43, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Sept. 13, to “wire fraud and aggravated identity theft,” the United States Attorney’s...
OREGON STATE
northeastoregonnow.com

Truck Driver Hospitalized After Rollover on Power Line Road

The driver of a commercial truck hauling potatoes was hospitalized Tuesday morning after the vehicle rolled on to its side at Power Line Road. At 9:20 a.m. Umatilla County Fire District #1 responded to the incident on the westbound ramp at the Powerline Road exit. The driver was evaluated by...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
4K+
Followers
125
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy