Effective: 2022-09-14 09:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-14 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or hard-topped vehicle. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! Target Area: Osceola Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Osceola County through 545 PM EDT At 509 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Holopaw to 6 miles north of Lake Marian to 6 miles northwest of Kissimmee Prarie Preserve. Movement was erratic, with storms moving southward around the Forever Florida area at 20 mph, and northward around the Lake Marian area at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake Kissimmee, Lake Marian, Holopaw, Kenansville and Harmony. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO