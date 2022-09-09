Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 09:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-14 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or hard-topped vehicle. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! Target Area: Osceola Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Osceola County through 545 PM EDT At 509 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Holopaw to 6 miles north of Lake Marian to 6 miles northwest of Kissimmee Prarie Preserve. Movement was erratic, with storms moving southward around the Forever Florida area at 20 mph, and northward around the Lake Marian area at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake Kissimmee, Lake Marian, Holopaw, Kenansville and Harmony. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Volusia, Orange, Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 09:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-14 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Volusia; Orange; Seminole Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Seminole, southeastern Orange and south central Volusia Counties through 415 PM EDT At 341 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Jessup to near Wedgefield to Lake Hart. Movement was south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Orlando, Deltona, Sanford, Oviedo and Winter Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Hardee, Highlands, Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 09:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-14 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hardee; Highlands; Polk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Highlands, Hardee and Polk Counties through 615 PM EDT At 517 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Haines City to 7 miles southeast of Ona. Movement was west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Winter Haven, Haines City, Bartow, Lake Wales, Auburndale, Sebring, Avon Park, Wauchula, Ona, Fussels Corner, Jan Phyl Village, Poinciana, Sweetwater, Fort Meade, Lake Alfred, Crooked Lake Park, Dundee, Frostproof, Bowling Green and Davenport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
