Effective: 2022-09-14 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Orange; Osceola FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Orange and Osceola. * WHEN...Until 545 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 410 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Orlando, Wedgefield, Avalon Park, Bithlo, Orlando International Airport, Narcoossee, University Of Central Florida, Azalea Park, Conway, Christmas, Belle Isle, Lake Hart, Lake Nona, Union Park, Pine Castle, Hunters Creek, Edgewood, Pine Grove, Meadow Woods and Taft. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO