Special Weather Statement issued for Hardee, Highlands, Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 09:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-14 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hardee; Highlands; Polk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Highlands, Hardee and Polk Counties through 615 PM EDT At 517 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Haines City to 7 miles southeast of Ona. Movement was west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Winter Haven, Haines City, Bartow, Lake Wales, Auburndale, Sebring, Avon Park, Wauchula, Ona, Fussels Corner, Jan Phyl Village, Poinciana, Sweetwater, Fort Meade, Lake Alfred, Crooked Lake Park, Dundee, Frostproof, Bowling Green and Davenport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 09:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-14 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or hard-topped vehicle. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! Target Area: Osceola Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Osceola County through 545 PM EDT At 509 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Holopaw to 6 miles north of Lake Marian to 6 miles northwest of Kissimmee Prarie Preserve. Movement was erratic, with storms moving southward around the Forever Florida area at 20 mph, and northward around the Lake Marian area at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake Kissimmee, Lake Marian, Holopaw, Kenansville and Harmony. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Orange, Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Orange; Osceola FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Orange and Osceola. * WHEN...Until 545 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 410 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Orlando, Wedgefield, Avalon Park, Bithlo, Orlando International Airport, Narcoossee, University Of Central Florida, Azalea Park, Conway, Christmas, Belle Isle, Lake Hart, Lake Nona, Union Park, Pine Castle, Hunters Creek, Edgewood, Pine Grove, Meadow Woods and Taft. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Okeechobee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okeechobee FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Okeechobee and St. Lucie. * WHEN...Until 530 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 435 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Country Hills Estates. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
