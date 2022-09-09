Read full article on original website
Utah driver killed in single-vehicle crash on I-25 between Casper and Glenrock
CASPER, Wyo. — A 22-year-old Utah resident died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 between Casper and Glenrock on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Troopers say a Toyota was headed southbound on I-25 around 12:30 a.m. when the vehicle exited the roadway...
Natrona County Road Closures Until October 8
Starting on Septemeber 18 at 7:00 AM, Kortes Road will be CLOSED south of Alcova Dam all the way to the intersection of Fremont Canyon Road until October 8 in order to allow for final paving to take place. Black Beach and Cottonwood Beach will be CLOSED from September 18...
Casper firefighters knock down South McKinley Street fire
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper firefighters say there were no injuries in a 7 p.m. fire call Tuesday evening. Casper Fire Engines 1, 2, 3 and 5 and Truck 1 were dispatched to the fire on the 2500 block of South McKinley Street, where firefighters found minor smoke and scorching in the bathroom of one apartment, a news release said.
West Thumb Geyser Basin closed in Yellowstone due to smoking solar battery system
CASPER, Wyo. — West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park is closed until further notice, Yellowstone Public Affairs said on Monday afternoon. The closure is due to hazardous conditions relating to fumes from a solar battery energy storage system. Smoke was reported coming out...
Wyoming man arrested following shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Casper, Wyo., man is arrested following a shooting Sunday night on the 1200 block of Fifth Street in Rapid City. Dylan Adkins, 20, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled weapon (a shotgun with an altered barrel). A release from the...
Woman Crashed Through Bridge Construction in Mills
According to the Mills Police Department, last night they received a call around 11:15 p.m. regarding an accident. The reporting party said a truck drove into the bridge construction in Mills. Mills Police Department PIO said the truck went nose first through the bridge and only the back end was...
Heads Up, Natrona County: Outdoor Warning Siren Tests Later This Month
On Friday, September 30th, Natrona County Emergency Management will be conducting a county wide LIVE test of the Outdoor Warning Sirens system and Konexus Notifications, according to a recent press release. The Outdoor Warning Sirens system is a series of 36 “Siren Towers” located within Natrona County. On September 30th,...
(PHOTOS) Woman cited but uninjured after crashing through bridge construction in Mills
CASPER, Wyo — A woman received two citations but was injured after her pickup crashed through the new metal decking of the under-construction Casper Creek bridge in Mills on Thursday night, according to city officials. The call for the crash came in around 11:15 p.m. Thursday. The woman had...
Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely
CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
Glenrock Animal Control Officer Saves Life of Man Who Accidentally Cut His Wrist
Going above and beyond the call of duty is something that some, if not most, police officers at least attempt to do...in Wyoming, anyway. And that's exactly what an officer in Glenrock did when he quite literally saved a man's life with nothing but a medical kit and a strength of character that was truly on display that night.
RCPD arrest suspect in firearm discharge incident
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 5th Street shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 11 for a report of a male who had fired a shotgun at a residence. Officers made contact with witnesses when they arrived on scene and...
Poached jerky case, sunk family boat among case highlights in Game and Fish 2021 report
CASPER, Wyo. — Four arrests for boating under the influence and the citation of two bull elk poachers were among the highlight law enforcement activities by Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens in the Casper region in 2021, according to the state agency’s annual law enforcement report. “Casper...
Natrona County Crime Clips: Chevelle recovered; alleged burglar busted
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and other sources provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Information has also...
WATCH: Tourist Surprised Casper Is NOT Dull & Lifeless
Lord Spoda? Well, that's what this Youtube channel is named. The channel is dedicated to travel and exploration. Recently our video host paid a visit to Casper, Wyoming. You can see the video below. Jun 1, 2022 We visited Casper, Wyoming, the second largest city the state. It was cold,...
Steer Clear Of South Casper If You Are In A Hurry
It happened to me twice this week and multiple times all summer long. Casper streets have been going under a much needed overhaul, but I keep getting caught in the construction zone trap. It hasn't been that big of a deal for me yet, but if you're running late it...
Snow Way! Did It Snow On Casper Mountain Already?
When Labor Day rolled around, we remembered when we got our first snow of the year a couple years ago. Then on Friday morning we all heard the news that the Bighorn Mountains had the first accumulating snow of the fall. Then a cold snap rolled through, it was rainy...
Cheyenne man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison on felony drug charges Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A former California resident arrested earlier this year in Cheyenne on felony drug charges was sentenced to 60 months in prison Tuesday at the Ewing T. Kerr Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Casper. Kevin Ohlberg was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A...
Huge fire in Evansville–possibly caused by a backyard power line
There is a fire in Evansville tonight. Multiple agencies are on the scene. Dispatch said the fire was caused by a power line on Fifth and King street. This story will be updated when more details become known. Apartment Fire in Mills, Wyoming. Photos from the structure fire that occurred...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
Casper Artist Travis Glasgow’s Back With New Art To Share
The scenery and wildlife in Wyoming are both some of the best in the entire country. Every year millions of people travel here to be able to see it all. What people may be surprised to find when they get here, is how incredible the art scene is. All over the state there are beautiful murals, art districts, art galleries and talented artists.
