Casper firefighters knock down South McKinley Street fire

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper firefighters say there were no injuries in a 7 p.m. fire call Tuesday evening. Casper Fire Engines 1, 2, 3 and 5 and Truck 1 were dispatched to the fire on the 2500 block of South McKinley Street, where firefighters found minor smoke and scorching in the bathroom of one apartment, a news release said.
